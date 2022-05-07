High School Track and Field: Pulaski County boys, PH girls race to Cosmopolitan titles

Saturday was Derby Day in Kentucky, but at the Cosmopolitan Invitational track and field meet Pulaski County’s boys team had all the horses.

Five Pulaski athletes combined to win eight individual events and the Cougars added a relay for good measure to claim the boys Senior Division championship for the first time at William Fleming High School.

The championship was a continuation of the program’s progression. Pulaski won the Junior Division in 2019, the last time the Cosmo was held before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the event down for two years.

“The exact same guys,” Pulaski coach Sirak Ogbagabir said. “They did it together three years ago and they did it today.”

Patrick Henry’s girls, who did not have an individual champion Saturday, won the Senior Division for the third time in a row.

Many top area athletes competed at the Dogwood Invitational in Charlottesville, but winning the Cosmo was still a big deal, particularly in very challenging conditions with a persistent cold drizzle from the skies.

“This is really meaningful because it’s kind of like an area bragging-rights competition, but it also conditions you for that level of competition in the postseason,” Ogbagabir said. “We went to the state meet in 2018 and ran on a Sunday. Same conditions. You’ve got to be tough.”

Pulaski County won all five field events contested Saturday, while Garrett Kinder completed a distance triple by sweeping the 1,600 and 800 meters to go with the 3,200 title he won Friday.

Kinder won the 3,200 in 9:57.84, then added the 1,600 in 4:33.64 and the 800 in 2:03.60.

The Cougars swept the jump with J.J. Gulley in the high (6 feet, 4 inches), Armonte Hill-Lewis in the long (21-1) and John Lyman III in the triple (42-2).

Reigning Class 4 indoor shot put champion Diego Turner added a pair of wins in the shot (47-11 1/4) and discus (141-11) as Pulaski outscored runner-up PH 128-66.

Turner is undersized for a state-caliber weight thrower, which he still says catches some competitors by surprise.

“I still surprise a lot of people,” Turner said. “Even the people I’ve thrown against since last year are surprised.”

Patrick Henry junior Carmelo Taylor has quickly become a known quanity. Ranked in the top five in Virginia in both the 100 and 200, the junior swept both events Saturday.

Taylor won the 100 in 11.28 and the 200 in 23.26, not near the times he has posted this year but good enough for the gold.

Taylor is splitting his time between track and spring football workouts.

“I’m a versatile athlete,” he said. “I have different things I can do to showcase my talent.”

Taylor is keeping his cards close to the vest on one subject: how PH’s football team plans to make use of his speed this fall.

“I can’t say too much,” he said. “I’ve got to make it a surprise.”

North Cross junior Flavia Daniels is making herself into a household name.

The transfer student from Germany was a triple winner, taking the high jump (5-0), long jump (16-2) and 100-meter hurdles (16.70).

The future, immediate and long-range looks very bright for the Raiders.

Freshman sensation Kerrigan Chaney swept the 3,200 (11:23.97) and 800 (2:25.66), and the 15-year-old already has posted times this season that indicate future stardom.

Chaney’s prior experience with the Cosmo meet was a third-place finish in the Middle School Division when she was in the sixth grade.

Chaney said she is enjoying the ride at the moment.

“I think i’m going to keep going steady until junior and senior year, then I’m going to push myself a little more,” she said.

The five victories by Daniels and Chaney accounted for all 50 of North Cross’ points as the Raiders placed third behind PH (85 1/2) and runner-up Northside (63 1/2).

Patrick Henry coach Jeff Johnson did not begin the day expecting a victory from his girls team.

“I was kind of shocked that we were able to pull it out because we were missing some people with injury and illness,” he said. “We were really just trying to get some best performances and it all worked out. They really stepped up.

Northside spinter Simone Hamlar led the Vikings by sweeping the 200 (27.49) and 400 (1:01.47).

Glenvar’s Tyler Johnson swept the boys 100 hurdles (16.85) and 300 hurdles (41.79).

North Cross also got a win in the boys meet from sophomore Xavier Mitchell in the 400 (50.99).

Auburn’s Haley Hollins improved her Timesland-best shot put with a winning throw of 40-5 1/2.

Other girls winners included Salem’s My’la Green in the 100 (13.39), Hidden Valley’s Sophia Pineda in the 1,600 (5:33.50), Glenvar’s Sydney Loder in the 300 hurdles (48.28) and Floyd County’s Mia Spangler in the triple jump (31-8 3/4) and Breanna Torres in the discus (104-7).

William Fleming’s boys and Blacksburg’s girls won the Junior Division team titles, while Pulaski County’s boys and Blacksburg’s girls took the Middle School team crowns.

Hidden Valley’s Simon Sealey and James River’s Ella Wright each earned a $3,500 academic scholarship from the Cosmopolitan Club.