High School Track and Field: Wilkes, Grayson, Hill-Lewis win titles at Liberty

LYNCHBURG — Glenvar's Carly Wilkes, Radford's Elliot Grayson and Pulaski County's Armonte Hill-Lewis won individual titles Saturday in the Liberty Premier Invitational indoor track and field meet at Liberty University.

Wilkes took the girls 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 40.16 seconds. She also finished second in the 1,600 (5:01.59).

Grayson won the boys high jump (6 feet, 4 inches), while Hill-Lewis captured the long jump (23-0).

William Fleming's Micah Jones had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 55 meters (6.44) and 55 hurdles (7.55).

Other second-place efforts included Jefferson Forest's Brannon Adams in the boys 1,600 (4:27.54), Pulaski's Diego Turner in the shot put (49-1/2), Lord Botetourt in the boys 800 relay (1:34.16), JF's Zoie Lamanna in the girls 1,000 (2:59.56) and JF's Hannah Pettyjohn in the high jump (5-2).

Rutherford, Cooper win at VMI

LEXINGTON — Blacksburg's Conner Rutherford and Franklin County's Kylie Cooper took home gold Saturday in the East Coast Elite indoor meet at VMI.

Rutherford won the boys 1,600 in 4:30.15, while Cooper took the girls 1,000 in 3:07.41.

Blacksburg claimed relay titles in the boys 1,600 (3:57.83) and girls 800 (1:51.63).