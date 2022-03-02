High School Track: Covington's Tallman wins state pole vault title

LYNCHBURG — Covington’s Mitchell Tallman won the boys pole vault Wednesday on the opening day of the VHSL Class 2/Class 1 state indoor track and field championships at Liberty University.

Tallman cleared 12 feet, 3 inches to win by 4 inches over Auburn’s Andy Vaughan.

Three Timesland athletes took second place.

Parry McCluer’s Trey Orren was the runner-up in the boys shot put (46-11 1/2), Glenvar’s Sydney Loder placed second in the girls high jump (5-3) and Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger took second in the girls long jump (16-0).

Floyd County’s Jaxon Brewer finished third in the boys triple jump (41-4).

Auburn’s boys and girls 3,200 relay teams also placed third.

The meet concludes Thursday.