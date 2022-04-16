High School Track & Field: Bruins boys, girls claim titles at Terrier Team Challenge

Blacksburg's girls won seven individual events and the Bruins boys used their depth Saturday as both teams claimed championships at the Terrier Team Challenge track and field meet at William Byrd High School.

Sophia Krouscas won the 100 meters (12.84 seconds) and 400 (1:03.04) for Blacksburg, which outscored Byrd 191-81 to take the girls title.

Blacksburg also got victories from Reese Bradbury in the 3,200 (11:13.75), Ziona Allen in the 300 hurdles (50.63), Mia Farley in the 800 (2:28.78), Amy Fugate in the long jump (16 feet, 8 inches) and Maggie Zier in the pole vault (10-0).

Bradbury also ran a close second to Franklin County's Kylie Cooper in the 1,600. Cooper won in 5:04.21 with the Blacksburg sophomore crossing in 5:05.02.

Auburn's Haley Hollins continued her strong 2022 start by sweeping the girls shot put (39-0) and discus (105-8).

Salem's My'la Green was a double winner, taking the 100 hurdles (15.54) and the triple jump (34-9).

Blacksburg's boys won just two events but the Bruins still topped runner-up Heritage 116-78 1/2.

Eli Sterling was the Bruins' lone individual boys winner, cracking 2 minutes in the 800 (1:58.63).

Heritage's Kenneth Crawford was the star of the meet, sweeping the 100 (10.63), 200 (21.95) and 400 (50.69).

The boys 100 featured five runners going under 11 seconds: Crawford, Salem sophomore Peyton Lewis (10.64), Patrick Henry's Carmelo Taylor (10.78), Blacksburg's Isaac Shimozono (10.83) and Heritage's Zach Steele (10.99).

Pulaski County's Diego Turner swept the shot put (52-8 1/2) and discus (140-4). Armonte Hill-Lewis aded a win for the Cougars in the long jump (21-8).

Patrick Henry's Evan Langhammer cleared 14-6 to win the pole vault while PH's John Penn won the 110 hurdles (15.37).

Roanoke Catholic scored two boys wins as Christian Thompson took the 3,200 (10:48.17) and Dillan Patel won the 300 hurdles (42.64).

Narrows girls, Radford boys win at All-American

RADFORD -- Narrows' Cristin Blaker won three individual girls events while Radford's David Woodward scored three boys victories Friday to lead their teams to overall championships in the All-American Relays at Radford High School.

Blaker took the 100 meters (13.53 seconds), 200 (29.47) and long jump (14 feet 6 inches) as Narrows outscored Floyd County 130-101 to claim the girls meet.

Abby McGlothlin doubled in the shot put (34-10) and discus (104-11) for the Green Wave.

Woodward sailed 22-2 1/2 to win the long jump and also took the 200 (23.89) and triple jump (43-7 1/2) for Radford.

The Bobcats rolled up 153 points to 97 for Narrows. Radford's reigning Class 2 high jump champ Elliott Grayson cleared 6-4 to win Friday.

Grayson County's Isaac Thompson swept the 110 hurdles (17.26) and 300 hurdles (42.16).