High School Track & Field: Pulaski boys, JF girls win titles at Knights Classic

The Knights Classic invitational track and field meet returned after a three-year absence at Cave Spring High School and several athletes had quite day.

Five individuals each won two events Saturday while Pulaski County's boys and Jefferson Forest's girls took home team titles.

Sophomore Zoie Lamanna and senior Hannah Pettyjohn were double winners as JF outscored Blacksburg 120-97 in the girls division.

Lamanna edged Glenvar's Carly Wilkes by less than one second to win the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 52.55 seconds. She also ran the 800 2:14.36 to place ahead of Cave Spring's Jessica Palisca.

Pettyjohn swept the high jump (5 feet) and pole vault (11-0) for the Cavaliers.

Blacksburg's Sophia Krouscas took the 100 meters (12.81) and 200 (26.29).

Glenvar's Sydney Loder went under 47 seconds to win the 300 meters (46.91).

Pulaski County outscored Jefferson Forest 108-76 in the boys meet as Diego Turner swept the shot put (44-3 1/4) and discus (142-5), and the Cougars went 1-2-3 in the long jump behind a victory by Armonte Hill-Lewis (23-4 1/2).

Heritage's Kenneth Crawford won the 200 (22.20) and 400 (50.24).

Blacksburg's John Shimozono edged Crawford to win the 100 in 10.89.

Cave Spring's Skylor Griffiths edged Pulaski's J.J. Gulley in the high jump as both cleared 6-2 but Griffiths won on fewer misses.

Salem's boys 400-meter relay team won in a blazing time of 42.46, the second fastest time in the the state this season in any classification.

KNIGHTS TRACK CLASSIC

Boys team scores

1. Pulaski County (Pul) 108, 2. Jefferson Forest (JF) 76, 3. Heritage (Her) 71, 4. Blacksburg (Bbg) 62, 5. Floyd County (Flo) 40, 6. Cave Spring (CS) 36, 7. Salem (Sal) 34, 8. Glenvar (Glen) 32, 9. William Byrd (WB) 25, 10. Hidden Valley (HV) 23, 11. Lord Botetourt (LB) 22, 12. tie, North Cross (NC) and Auburn (Aub) 21, 14. Fort Defiance (FD) 14, 15. Halifax County (Hal) 13, 16. tie, Dan River (DR) and Brookville (Bkv) 12, 18. Roanoke Catholic (RCath) 9, 19. tie, James River (JR) and Parry McCluer (PM) 8, 21. tie, Eastern Montgomery (EM) and Northside (Nor) 4, 23. tie, Narrows (Narr), Craig County (Crg), George Washington (GW) and Carroll County (Carr) 2.

Boys results

100 meters: 1. Shimozono (Bbg) 10.89, 2. Crawford (Her) 10.94, 3. Gulley (Pul) 11.08.

200: 1. Crawford (Her) 22.20, 2. Shimozono (Bbg) 22.63, 3. Johnson (Her) 23.44.

400: 1 Crawford (Her) 50.24, 2. Hilton (JF) 50.43, 3. Mitchell (NC) 51.12.

800: 1. Fletcher (DR) 2:02.67, 2. Buchanan (HV) 2:05.24, 3. Baldwin (Flo) 2:06.37.

1,600: 1. Adams (JF) 4:26.24, 2. Jordan (JF) 4:33.03, 3. Gaylor (JF) 4:37.91.

3,200: 1. Paye (Bbg) 10:54.72, 2. Stewart (HV) 11:03.89, 3. Dickenson (NC) 11:05.76.

110 hurdles: 1. Price (JF) 15.93, 2. Graham (Aub) 16.12, 3. Taylor (Sal) 16.55.

300 hurdles: 1. Johnson (Glen) 41.09, 2. Sealey (HV) 42.05, 3. Patel (RCath) 43.11.

400 relay: 1. Salem 42.46, 2. Pulaski County 43.00, 3. Blacksburg 44.63.

1,600 relay: 1. William Byrd 3:44.69, 2. Floyd County 3:45.90, 3. Cave Spring 3:46.91.

3,200 relay: 1. Pulaski County 8:34.15, 2. Jefferson Forest 8:36.69, 3. North Cross 9:03.37.

High jump: 1. Griffiths (CS) 6-2, 2. Gulley (Pul) 6-2, 3. Rose (LB) 5-10.

Long jump: 1. Hill-Lewis (Pul) 23-4 1/2, 2. Lyman (Pul) 21-4, 3. Porter (Pul) 20-6 1/4.

Triple jump: 1. Brown (Her) 42-8 1/2, 2. Brewer (Flo) 41-11, 3. Ballamy (Hal) 40-11.

Pole vault: 1. Brown (Bkv) 10-0, 2. Noel (Glen) 9-0, 3. McLaughlin (FD) 9-0.

Shot put: 1. Turner (Pul) 44-3 1/4, 2. Eastman (JR) 43-4, 3. Toliver (LB) 43-1/4.

Discus: 1. Turner (Pul) 142-3, 2. Lonker (CS) 114-4, 3. Janney (WB) 110-2.

Girls team scores

1. Jefferson Forest 120, 2. Blacksburg 97, 3. Halifax County 49, 4. Heritage 48 1/2, 5. Glenvar 44, 6. Cave Spring 43, 7. North Cross 33, 8. Auburn 31, 9. William Byrd 26, 10. Northside 25, 11. Narrows 21 1/2, 12. Floyd County 14, 13. tie, Christiansburg and Pulaski County 13, 15. Fort Defiance 11, 16. tie, Hidden Valley and George Washington 10, 18. John Marshall 9, 19. tie, Dan River and Brookville 8, 21. tie, Giles and Parry McCluer 4, 23. tie, Salem, Lord Botetourt and James River 3, 26. Eastern Montgomery 1.

Girls results

100 meters: 1. Krouscas (Bbg) 12.81, 2. Oakes (Her) 12.83, 3. Woody-Giggetts (Hal) 12.96.

200: 1. Krouscas (Bbg) 26.29, 2. Woody-Giggetts (Hal) 27.31, 3. Porter (Her) 27.61.

400: 1. Hamlar (Nor) 1:01.95, 2. Haley (Cbg) 1:04.10, 3. Hertzenberg (CS) 1:05.22.

800: 1. Lamanna (JF) 2:14.36, 2. Palisca (CS) 2:18.12, 3. Chaney (NC) 2:21.26.

1,600: 1. Lamanna (JF) 4:52.55, 2. Wilkes (Glen) 4:53.42, 3. Palisca (CS) 5:12.35.

3,200: 1. Chaney (NC) 11:25.88, 2. Griggs (Bbg) 11:57.76, 3. Roberts (JF) 11:58.27.

100 hurdles: 1. Daniels (NC) 16.22, 2. Pettyjohn (JF) 16.63, 3. Loder (Glen) 16.73.

300 hurdles: 1. Loder (Glen) 46.91, 2. McIvor (JF) 48.87, 3. Pettyjohn (JF) 50.30.

400 relay: 1. Halifax County 51.19, 2. Cave Spring 51.96, 3. Heritage 52.08.

1,600 relay: 1. Blacksburg 4:14.67, 2. Cave Spring 4:21.64, 3. Northside 4:34.92.

3,200 relay: 1. Jefferson Forest 9:53.93, 2. Fort Defiance 10:44.61, 3. Hidden Valley 10:51.35.

High jump: 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 5-0, 2. tie, Kehlenbeck (Bbg) and Daniels (NC) 5-0.

Long jump: 1. Woody-Giggetts (Hal) 16-6 1/2, 2. Fugate (Bbg) 15-3, 3. Robertson (JM) 15-2.

Triple jump: 1. Sutphin (Hal) 33-3 3/4, 2. McIvor (JF) 33-1, 3. Spangler (Flo) 33-3/4.

Pole vault: 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 11-0, 2. Mick (WB) 7-6, 3. Ruhland (Bkv) 7-6.

Shot put: 1. Hollins (Aub) 37-9, 2. McGlothlin (Narr) 35-1/2, 3. Arnold (Her) 34-8 1/4.

Discus: 1. McGlothlin (Narr) 109-9, 2. Hollins (Aub) 108-3 1/2, 3. Pettyjohn (JF) 86-9.