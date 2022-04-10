High School Track: Jones leads Fleming boys to Colonel Classic title

William Fleming senior Micah Jones picked up where he left off in the indoor season Saturday by claiming three boys events in the Colonel Classic track and field invitational at Fleming.

Jones swept the long jump (22 feet, 2 inches), 110-meter hurdles (15.03 seconds) and 100 meters (10.85) as Fleming edged Blacksburg 81-77 for the boys team title.

Lord Botetourt sophomore D.J. Toliver won the boys shot put (43-7) and discus (115-0).

Despite sending some of its athletes to the Northside Invitational on Saturday, Blacksburg topped Heritage 121-85 for the girls team title.

Katja Kehlenbeck (high jump, 5-0), Norah Griggs (3,200, 12:24.10), Mia Farley (800, 2:33.19) and Amy Fugate (1:04.72) scored individual victories for the Bruins.

Other winners Saturday included Patrick Henry's Carmelo Taylor (boys 200, 21.76) and JyKieria Johnson (girls 200, 26.89), William Fleming's Ayeshia Watson (girls 100, 13.16) and Franklin County's Kylie Cooper (girls 1,600, 5:26.96).

COLONEL CLASSIC

Boys team scores

1. William Fleming (WF) 81, 2. Blacksburg (Bbg) 77, 3. Heritage (Her) 55, 4. James River (JR) 54, 5. Patrick Henry (PH) 50, 6. Staunton (Stau) 40, 7. Staunton River (SR) 34, 8. Lord Botetourt (LB) 29 1/2, 9. Brookville (Bkv) 21, 10. Eastern Montgomery (EM) 16, 11. Franklin County (FrCo) 11 1/2, 12. Liberty Christian (LCA) 8, 13. tie, Craig County (Crag) and Salem (Sal) 3, 15. Martinsville (Mart) 2.

Boys results

3,200 relay: 1. Staunton River 9:11.54, 2. Liberty Christian 9:49.13, 3. Patrick Henry 9:59.29; 110 hurdles: 1. Jones (WF) 15.03, 2. Penn (PH) 15.55, 3. Drew (PH) 16.20; 100: Jones (WF) 10.85, 2. Crawford 10.92, 3. Shimozono (Bbg) 10.95; 1,600: 1. Hunt (Bkv) 4:26.30, 2. Chapman (FrCo) 4:50.26, 3. Whitfield (Bbg) 4:51.49; 400 relay: 1. Brookville 4650, 2. William Fleming 46.80, 3. Staunton 47.57; 400: 1. Crawford (Her) 51.60, 2. Sterling (Bbg) 52.80, 3. Leftwich (WF) 54.70; 300 hurdles: 1. Coleman (WF) 42.35, 2. Knick (LB) 42.67, 3. Drew (PH) 43.41; 800: 1. Rutherford (Bbg) 2:03.88, 2. Davis (Bbg) 2:04.83, 3. Weddle (SR) 2:10.31; 200: 1. Taylor (PH) 21.76, 2. Crawford (Her) 21.91, 3. Shimozono (Bbg) 22.56; 3,200: 1. Weddle (SR) 10:41.00, 2. Strahm (Bbg) 10:59.52, 3. Du (Bbg) 11:00.81; 1,600 relay: 1. Blacksburg 3:38.36, 2. William Fleming 3:47.74, 3. Staunton 3:54.55; Long jump: 1. Jones (WF) 22-2, 2. Cabell (Stau) 20-8 1/4, 3. Penn (PH) 20-1; Triple jump: 1. Brown (Her) 41-3, 2. Pennix (Her) 40-5 1/4, 3. Bailey (JR) 39-5 3/4; Discus: 1. Toliver (LB) 115-0, 2. Clark (JR) 113-4, 3. Eastman (JR) 106-7; Shot put: 1. Toliver (JR) 43-7, 2. Eastman (JR) 41-1, 3. Clark (JR) 39-6; High jump: 1. Roupe (EM) 5-11, 2. Bailey (JR) 5-10, 3. Bosserman (Stau) 5-10.

Girls team scores

1. Blacksburg 121, 2. Heritage 85, 3. Patrick Henry 81 1/2, 4. William Fleming 37, 5. Staunton 32, 6. George Washington (GW) 31, 7. Franklin County 29, 8. James River (JR) 25, 9. Brookville 9, 10. Martinsville 8 1/2, 11. tie, Craig County and Staunton River 8, 13. tie, Lord Botetourt, Eastern Montgomery and Liberty Christian 2.

Girls results

3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 10:41.17, 2. Franklin County 10:59.60, 3. Staunton 12:33.23; 100 hurdles: 1. Molette (Her) 17.20, 2. Szefc (Bbg) 17.24, 3. Allen (Bbg) 18.27; 100: Watson (WF) 13.16, 2. Johnson (PH) 13.17, 3. Zier (Bbg) 13.36; 1,600: 1. Cooper (FrCo) 5:26.96, 2. Shorter (FrCo) 5:38.07, 3. Griggs (Bbg) 5:44.46; 400 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 53.34, 2. Blacksburg 53.62, 3. Staunton 54.89; 400: 1. Fugate (Bbg) 1:04.72, 2. Kehlenbeck (Bbg) 1:05.85, 3. Barnes (GW) 1:06.85; 300 hurdles: 1. Jones (GW) 51.57, 2. Adams (PH) 52.50, 3. Molette (Her) 52.73; 800: 1. Farley (Bbg) 2:33.19, 2. Smeltzer (PH) 2:37.05, 3. Matthews (Stau) 2:42.48; 200: 1. Johnson (PH) 26.89, 2. Porter (Her) 27.65, 3. Watson (WF) 27.89; 3,200: 1. Griggs (Bbg) 12:24.10, 2. Crawford (PH) 12:37.10, 3. Wallace (Bbg) 13:25.04; 1,600 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 4:27.72, 2. Blacksburg 4:27.72, 3. William Fleming 5:09.49; Long jump: 1. Jones (GW) 14-11, 2. Bowles (Bkv) 14-7, 3. Molette (Her) 14-6 1/2; Triple jump: 1. Molette (Her) 32-0, 2. Watson (WF) 31-6, 3. Porter (Her) 31-1; Discus: 1. Francis (JR) 90-5, 2. Arnold (Her) 87-9, 3. Huffman (Crag) 79-5; Shot put: 1. Arnold (Her) 31-4, 2. Phillips (SR) 29-6, 3. Francis (JR) 29-2; High jump: 1. Kehlenbeck (Bbg) 5-0, 2. Molette (Her) 4-8, 3. tie, Jetton (Stau), Szefc (bbg) and Porter (Her) 4-6.

Pulaski, Blacksburg win Northside titles

Armonte Hill-Lewis won three events and led Pulaski County to the boys team title Saturday in the Northside Invitational track and field meet at Northside High School.

Hill-Lewis took the long jump (21-1), triple jump (40-5) and 200 (23.49) as Pulaski rolled up 190 points.

Diego Turner swept the shot put (47-11) and discus (129-9) for the Cougars.

North Cross' Xavier Mitchell won the boys 110 hurdles (17.29) and 400 (52.75).

Blacksburg, which split its squad with the Colonel Classic, won the girls meet 120-107 over Roanoke Catholic as Reese Bradbury (800, 2:25.46), Sophia Krouscas (100, 12.86) and Mia Littlejohn (300 hurdles, 54.51) scored victories for the Bruins.

Flavia Daniels was a double winner for North Cross in the girls high jump (5-2) and 100 hurdles (16.780.

NORTHSIDE INVITATIONAL

Boys team scores

1. Pulaski County (Pul) 190, 2. Blacksburg (Bbg) 88, 3. North Cross (NCross) 67, 4. Bassett (Bass) 63, 5. Southwest Virginia Academy (SWVa) 42, 6. Northside (Nor) 39, 7. Hidden Valley (HV) 24, 8. Roanoke Catholic (RCath) 18, 9. New Covenant (NCove) 2.

Boys results

Distance medley relay: 1. Pulaski County 11:48.33, 2. Hidden Valley 12:39.95, 3. Roanoke Catholic 13:13.37; Distance medley relay: 1. Hidden Valley 1:43.07, 2. Bassett 1:47.24, 3. Blacksburg 1:50.23; 3,200 relay: 1. SWVa Academy 9:14.43, 2. North Cross 9:26.34, 3. Blacksburg 9:56.60; 110 hurdles: 1. Mitchell (NCross) 17.29, 2. Easley (Bass) 17.76, 3. Sealey (HV) 18.52; 100: 1. McGinnis (Nor) 11.21, 2. Hill-Lewis (Pul) 11.43, 3. Gulley (Pul) 11.54; 1,600: 1. Cockrell (SWVa) 4:53.37, 2. Connelly (Nor) 4:56.00, 3. Thomson (NCross) 4:57.38; 400 relay: 1. North Cross 44.85, 2. Bassett 44.96, 3. Blacksburg 46.68; 400: 1. Mitchell (NCross) 52.73, 2. Haith (Bass) 57.97, 3. Vance (Bbg) 59.13; 300 hurdles: 1. Patel (RCath) 43.44, 2. Easley (Bass) 44.19, 3. Lewis (Bbg) 46.54; 800: 1. Kinder (Pul) 2:04.35, 2. John (SWVa) 2:07.20, 3. Lowry (Bbg) 2:07.56; 200: 1. Hill-Lewis (Pul) 23.49, 2. Porter (Pul) 24.85, 3. Foley (Bbg) 24.94; 3,200: 1. Hull (Pul) 10:43.94, 2. Pope (SWVa) 10:49.28, 3. Krisch (Bbg) 10:50.93; 1,600 relay: 1. Northside 3:51.90, 2. Blacksburg 3:54.77, 3. SWVa Academy 4:25.21; Discus: 1. Turner (Pul) 129-9, 2. Sutherland (Pul) 101-9, 3. Divers (Bass) 101-5; Shot put: 1. Turner (Pul) 47-11, 2. Hayden (Pul) 41-1/2, 3. Divers (Bass) 37-1/2; Triple jump: 1. Hill-Lewis (Pul) 40-5, 2. Gulley (Pul) 40-0, 3. Lyman (Pul) 39-3 1/2; Long jump: 1. Hill-Lewis (Pul) 21-1, 2. Porter (Pul) 20-7, 3. Mitchell (NCross) 20-2; High jump: 1. Gulley (Pul) 6-0, 2. Lyman (Pul) 5-10, 3. Hairston (Bass) 5-4.

Girls team scores

1. Blacksburg 120, 2. Roanoke Catholic 107, 3. Northside 93, 4. New Covenant 59, 5. Pulaski County 39, 6. North Cross 38, 7. Southwest Virginia Academy 31, 8. Bassett 20, 9. Hidden Valley 8, 10. Christian Heritage (CHA) 6.

Girls results

Distance medley relay: 1. Blacksburg 12:38.76, 2. Roanoke Catholic 16:06.82, 3. New Covenant 17:08.27; 800 sprint medley relay: 1. Northside 1:56.94, 2. Roanoke Catholic 1:59.66, 3. New Covenant 2:13.10; 3,200 relay: 1. Northside 11:27.61, 2. Roanoke Catholic 12:31.64; 100 hurdles: 1. Daniels (NCross) 16.78, 2. Alaina Marquis (Bbg) 17.83, 3. O'Herron (RCath) 18.04; 100: 1. Krouscas (Bbg) 12.86, 2. Bowman (Bbg) 12.96, 3. Olson (NCove) 13.23; 1,600: 1. Chaney (NCross) 5:19.96, 2. Lee (Bbg) 5:44.68, 3. Connelly (Nor) 5:50.45; 400 relay: 1. Northside 55.71, 2. Roanoke Catholic 56.37, 3. Blacksburg 56.41; 400: 1. Hamlar (Nor) 1:02.34, 2. McDonald (Bbg) 1:04.62, 3. Lee (Bbg) 1:08.05; 300 hurdles: 1. Littlejohn (Bbg) 54.51, 2. Smith (RCath) 55.19, 3. Flanders (SWVa) 55.24; 800: 1. Bradbury (Bbg) 2:25.45, 2. Chaney (NCross) 2:32.68, 3. Bailey (Bass) 2:35.39; 200: 1. Olson (NCove) 28.14, 2. O'Herron (RCath) 28.85, 3. Ratcliff (Bass) 29.55; 3,200: 1. Jamison (SWVa) 13:45.91, 2. Hayden (SWVa) 14:24.33, Rose (NCove) 16:25.57; 1,600 relay: 1. Blacksburg 4:22.50, 2. Pulaski County 4:59.05, 3. SWVa Academy 5:05.43; Discus: 1. Kidd (Nor) 97-1, 2. Dishon (Pul) 80-5, 3. Llavore (RCath) 79-5; Shot put: 1. Olson (NCove) 29-9, 2. Llavore (RCath) 25-4, 3. Graves (Bbg) 25-3; Triple jump: 1. Salamanca (Pul) 31-11 1/2, 2. O'Herron (RCath) 31-11, 3. Jones (Nor) 31-8; Long jump: 1. O'Herron (RCath) 16-1, 2. Salamanca (Pul) 15-6, 3. Olson (NCove) 15-3 1/4; High jump: 1. Daniels (NCross) 5-2, 2. O'Herron 4-6, 3. Smith (RCath) 4-6.