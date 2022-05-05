 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Track Notebook: Timesland sprinters among state leaders

The race to be the best boys sprinter in Timesland is crowded at the top.

Timesland athletes hold three of the top four positions on the statewide list this spring.

Salem sophomore Peyton Lewis is No. 2 in all public school and private school classifications at 10.54 seconds, followed by William Fleming senior Micah Jones (10.55) and Patrick Henry junior Carmelo Taylor (10.59).

Xavier Cunningham of Class 6 Hayfield High is well ahead of the Timesland trio at 10.36 seconds.

While the Cosmopolitan Invitational returns Friday and Saturday to William Fleming after a two-year absence, there will be no head-to-head matchups this weekend in the 100 between Timesland’s fastest sprinters.

Lewis is running the 200 and Jones is in the 100 in the Dogwood Track Classic in Charlottesville.

Taylor will stay in Roanoke with his PH team and run the 100 and the 200, where he leads Timesland with a 21.45 clocking.

Jones also is ranked No. 2 in Virginia in the 300 hurdles at 38.60 in his only try in the event. He is No. 5 in the state in the 110 hurdles at 14.52.

Atchue leads boys 3,200 list

Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue is ranked No. 1 in Virginia in the boys 3,200, based on his school-record time of 9:04.06 in the Arcadia Invitational in California in April.

Atchue and Franklin County girls star Kylie Cooper, a Virginia Tech signee, will bypass Saturday’s meets in favor of the school’s senior prom.

Atchue plans to run an 800-meter qualifying heat in the Cosmo on Friday.

Salem boys No. 3 in 400 relay

Salem’s quartet of Lewis, juniors DaRon Wilson and Jonathan Vernon and freshman Josiah Persinger are ranked No. 3 in the state in the boys 400-meter relay with a time of 42.46 seconds Saturday in the Knights Invitational at Cave Spring.

Four Timesland teams have run faster than 43 seconds this spring.

On Salem’s heels are William Fleming (42.69), Pulaski County (42.77) and Patrick Henry (42.85).

Patrick Henry and Pulaski will go for the Cosmo meet record of 43.33 set by PH in 2015.

Pulaski seeded 1st in 5 Cosmo field events

Pulaski County will put its strength in the field events against Patrick Henry’s prowess on the track in the battle for the Cosmo boys team title.

The Cougars are seeded No. 1 in five field events: Diego Turner in the shot put (53-4) and discus (144-6), J.J. Gulley in the high jump (6-5), Armonte Hill-Lewis in the long jump (23-4 1/2) and John Lyman in the triple jump (43-6).

Salem’s Green in Cosmo after SATs canceled

Salem junior My’la Green planned to skip Saturday’s meet to take her SAT test at William Fleming.

However, the SAT was canceled but too late for Green to enter the Dogwood meet.

She leads Timesland in the girls 100 at 12.36 seconds and is No. 1 in the 100 hurdles at 15.54.

Girls distance standouts head to C’ville

Most of Timesland’s top girls middle-distance and distance stars are scheduled to run in the Dogwood meet in Charlottesville.

Jefferson Forest sophomore Zoie Lamanna, who is ranked No. 1 in Timesland in the 400 (59.04), 800 (2:14.36) and 1,600 (4:52.55), will run the 800 and 1,600.

Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes, Cave Spring’s Jessica Palisca and Blacksburg’s Reese Bradbury also are entered in the Dogwood meet.

Transfer from Germany excels at North Cross

North Cross junior Flavia Daniels has wasted no time putting her name on the 2022 Timesland outdoor checklist.

Daniels, a transfer from Germany, ranks second in Timesland in the high jump (5-4) and is third in the 300 hurdles (48.94) and the long jump (17-4).

In February, Daniels won the high jump at the VISAA indoor meet with a mark of 5-2.

North Cross sophomore Xavier Mitchell ranks third in Timesland in the boys 200 at 22.36.

The Raiders are entered in the Cosmo meet Saturday.

JF’s Pettyjohn frequently among leaders

Jefferson Forest’s Hannah Pettyjohn ranks in Timesland’s top three in four events this spring, highlighted by the No. 1 girls high jump at 5-6.

She also is second in the pole vault (11-3) and the shot put (37-5), and she ranks third in the discus (110-8).

A Samford University signee, Pettyjohn won the pentathlon at the Adidas Nationals in Virginia Beach in March with a score of 3,237 points.

Her worksheet included the high jump (5-3), shot put (33-9 1/2), long jump (16-5), 60-meter hurdles (9.76) and 800 (2:35.67).

Pettyjohn also won the pole vault in the VHSL Class 4 indoor meet.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Timesland Track Leaders

BOYS

100 meters: 1. 2. Peyton Lewis (Salem) 10.54, 2. Micah Jones (William Fleming) 10.55, 3. Carmelo Taylor (Patrick Henry) 10.59.

200; 1. Carmelo Taylor (Patrick Henry) 21.45, 2. Tristan Wright (Franklin County) 22.29, 3. tie, Peyton Lewis (Salem) and Xavier Mitchell (North Cross) 22.36.

400: 1. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 49.21, 2. Brian Aveson (Jefferson Forest) 49.49, 3. Collin Mays (Jefferson Forest) 50.33.

800: 1. Eli Sterling (Blacksburg) 1:58.63, 2. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 2:00.04, 3. Conner Rutherford (Blacksburg) 2:00.73.

1,600: 1. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 4:26.24, 2. Conner Rutherford (Blacksburg) 4:29.85, 3. Alex Jordan (Jefferson Forest) 4:33.03.

3,200: 1. Nathan Atchue (Franklin County) 9:04.06, 2. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 9:41.97, 3. Jonathan Goerlich (Blacksburg) 9:43.68.

110 hurdles: 1. Micah Jones (William Fleming) 14.52, 2. John Penn (Patrick Henry) 15.37, 3. Tyler Johnson (Glenvar) 15.60.

300 hurdles: 1. Micah Jones (William Fleming) 38.40, 2. Tyler Johnson (Glenvar) 40.88, 3. Isaac Thompson (Grayson County) 40.99.

400 relay: 1. Salem 42.06, 2. William Fleming 42.69, 3. Pulaski County 42.77.

1,600 relay: 1. Jefferson Forest 3:26.22, 2. William Fleming 3:28.98, 3. Blacksburg 3:29.38.

3,200 relay: 1. Blacksburg 8:11.70, 2. Jefferson Forest 8:30.74, 3. Pulaski County 8:34.15.

Shot put: 1. Diego Turner (Pulaski County) 53-4, 2. Trey Orren (Parry McCluer) 49-7, 3. Tyrique Taylor (Christiansburg) 48-9 1/2.

Discus: 1. Tyrique Taylor (Christiansburg) 153-4, 2. Diego Turner (Pulaski County) 144-6, 3. Ashton Hancock (Staunton River) 138-6.

Long jump: 1. Micah Jones (William Fleming) 23-6 3/4, 2. Armonte Hill-Lewis (Pulaski County) 23-4 1/2, 3. John Lyman III (Pulaski County) 22-7.

Triple jump: 1. David Woodward (Radford) 43-7 1/2, 2. Jahzae Kimbrough (Patrick Henry) 42-10, 3. Quemaar Porter (Pulaski County) 42-2 1/4.

High jump: 1. Elliot Grayson (Radford) 6-6, 2. J.J. Gulley (Pulaski County) 6-5, 3. John Lyman III (Pulaski County) 6-4.

Pole vault: 1. Evan Langhammer (Patrick Henry) 15-0, 2. Mchell Tallman (Covington) 12-6, 3. Spencer Kearns (Staunton River) 11-0.

GIRLS

100 meters: 1. My'la Green (Salem) 12.36, 2. tie, Sophia Krouscas (Blacksburg) and Shaniya Robinson (Salem) 12.64.

200: 1. Kylie Cooper (Franklin County) 25.52, 2. Sophia Krouscas (Blacksburg) 26.29, 3. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 26.66.

400: 1. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 59.04, 2. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 59.06, 3. McKenzie Tate (George Wythe) 1:01.05.

800: 1. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 2:14.36, 2. Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring) 2:18.12, 3. Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 2:18.71.

1,600:. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 4:52.55, 2. Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 4:53.42, 3. Kylie Cooper (Franklin County) 5:04.21.

3,200: 1. Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 10:21.40, 2. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 10:31.60, 3. Reese Bradbury (Blacksburg) 11:01.27.

100 hurdles: 1. My'la Green (Salem) 15.54, 2. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 15.62, 3. Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 15.85.

300 hurdles: 1. Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 46.91, 2. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 48.87, 3. Flavia Daniels (North Cross) 48.94.

400 relay: 1. Salem 50.96, 2. tie, Christiansburg and Cave Spring 51.24.

1,600 relay: 1. Blacksburg 4:14.67, 2. Glenvar 4:15.53, 3. Cave Spring 4:17.68.

3,200 relay: 1. Jefferson Forest 9:53.93, 2. Blacksburg 10:04.99, 3. Patrick Henry 10:23.74.

Shot put: 1. Haley Hollins (Auburn) 39-0, 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 37-5, tie, 3. Madison Prater (Chilhowie) and Abby McGlothlin (Narrows) 36-0.

Discus: 1. Haley Hollins (Auburn) 111-4, 2. Breanna Torres (Floyd County) 110-11, 3. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 110-8.

Long jump: 1. Olivia Crigger (Rural Retreat) 17-5, 2. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 17-5, 3. Flavia Daniels (North Cross) 17-4.

Triple jump: 1. Mia Spangler (Floyd County) 35-4, 2. Amara Okoronkwo (Christiansburg) 35-0, 3. My'la Green (Salem) 34-9.

High jump: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 5-6, 2. Flavia Daniels (North Cross) 5-4, 3. Madelyn Moles (Christiansburg) 5-2.

Pole vault: 1. Maddie Moles (Christiansburg) 11-6, 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 11-3, 3. Taryn Harvey (Jefferson Forest) 10-6.

Cosmopolitan Invitational Meet Records

BOYS

Shot put — Jody Sease, Salem, 1982, 56-8 1/2.

Discus — Jody Sease, Salem, 1982, 161-7.

High jump — Anthony Conner, William Byrd, 1978, 6-10.

Long jump — James Hickenbotham, Patrick Henry, 1998, 24-4.

Triple jump — Tiki Barber, Cave Spring, 1993, 49-2 1/4.

Pole vault — Danny Thompson, Patrick Henry, 1979, 15-0.

3,200 relay — William Byrd, 2008, 8:08.96.

110 hurdles — Ronde Barber, Cave Spring, 1991, 14.1.

100 — Jamie Price, Patrick Henry, 1994, 10.4.

1,600 — Peter Dorrell, Blacksburg, 2008, 4:18.76.

400 relay — Patrick Henry, 2015, 43.33.

400 — Don Smith, William Fleming, 1990, 48.3.

300 hurdles — Sydney Arrington, William Fleming, 1981, 38.6.

800 — Peter Dorrell, Blacksburg, 2008, 1:54.89.

200 — Jamie Price, Patrick Henry, 1995, 21.4.

3,200 — John Crews, Rockbridge County, 2002, 9:16.05.

1,600 relay — William Fleming, 1983, 3:22.2.

GIRLS

Shot put — Rochelle Evans, Christiansburg, 2012, 46-1/2

Discus — Rochelle Evans, Christiansburg, 2012, 137-11

High jump — Jessica Randolph, Cave Spring, 2000, 5-6.

Long jump — Arminta Crosby, Patrick Henry, 1993, 18-8 1/2.

Triple jump — Jasmine Hariston, Franklin County, 2008, 37-2.

Pole vault — Abby Tershak, Patrick Henry, 2018, 12-0.

3,200 relay — Blacksburg, 2010, 9:47.16.

100 hurdles — Tina Curtis, William Fleming, 1986, 14.4.

100 — Julie Sandy, Salem, 1986, 11.9.

1,600 — Catherine White, Northside, 2006, 4:54.16.

400 relay — William Fleming, 1988, 49.2.

400 — Julie Sandy, Salem, 1986, 55.7.

300 hurdles — Ashley Bush, Salem, 1995, 44.97.

800 — Grace Boone, Pulaski County, 2019, 2:13.48.

200 — Julie Sandy, Salem, 1985, 24.4.

3,200 — Joanna Stevens, Blacksburg, 2010, 10:29.55.

1,600 relay — William Fleming, 1988, 4:04.6.

NOTE: Meets before 1995 were manually timed.

