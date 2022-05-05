High School Track Notebook: Timesland sprinters among state leaders

The race to be the best boys sprinter in Timesland is crowded at the top.

Timesland athletes hold three of the top four positions on the statewide list this spring.

Salem sophomore Peyton Lewis is No. 2 in all public school and private school classifications at 10.54 seconds, followed by William Fleming senior Micah Jones (10.55) and Patrick Henry junior Carmelo Taylor (10.59).

Xavier Cunningham of Class 6 Hayfield High is well ahead of the Timesland trio at 10.36 seconds.

While the Cosmopolitan Invitational returns Friday and Saturday to William Fleming after a two-year absence, there will be no head-to-head matchups this weekend in the 100 between Timesland’s fastest sprinters.

Lewis is running the 200 and Jones is in the 100 in the Dogwood Track Classic in Charlottesville.

Taylor will stay in Roanoke with his PH team and run the 100 and the 200, where he leads Timesland with a 21.45 clocking.

Jones also is ranked No. 2 in Virginia in the 300 hurdles at 38.60 in his only try in the event. He is No. 5 in the state in the 110 hurdles at 14.52.

Atchue leads boys 3,200 list

Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue is ranked No. 1 in Virginia in the boys 3,200, based on his school-record time of 9:04.06 in the Arcadia Invitational in California in April.

Atchue and Franklin County girls star Kylie Cooper, a Virginia Tech signee, will bypass Saturday’s meets in favor of the school’s senior prom.

Atchue plans to run an 800-meter qualifying heat in the Cosmo on Friday.

Salem boys No. 3 in 400 relay

Salem’s quartet of Lewis, juniors DaRon Wilson and Jonathan Vernon and freshman Josiah Persinger are ranked No. 3 in the state in the boys 400-meter relay with a time of 42.46 seconds Saturday in the Knights Invitational at Cave Spring.

Four Timesland teams have run faster than 43 seconds this spring.

On Salem’s heels are William Fleming (42.69), Pulaski County (42.77) and Patrick Henry (42.85).

Patrick Henry and Pulaski will go for the Cosmo meet record of 43.33 set by PH in 2015.

Pulaski seeded 1st in 5 Cosmo field events

Pulaski County will put its strength in the field events against Patrick Henry’s prowess on the track in the battle for the Cosmo boys team title.

The Cougars are seeded No. 1 in five field events: Diego Turner in the shot put (53-4) and discus (144-6), J.J. Gulley in the high jump (6-5), Armonte Hill-Lewis in the long jump (23-4 1/2) and John Lyman in the triple jump (43-6).

Salem’s Green in Cosmo after SATs canceled

Salem junior My’la Green planned to skip Saturday’s meet to take her SAT test at William Fleming.

However, the SAT was canceled but too late for Green to enter the Dogwood meet.

She leads Timesland in the girls 100 at 12.36 seconds and is No. 1 in the 100 hurdles at 15.54.

Girls distance standouts head to C’ville

Most of Timesland’s top girls middle-distance and distance stars are scheduled to run in the Dogwood meet in Charlottesville.

Jefferson Forest sophomore Zoie Lamanna, who is ranked No. 1 in Timesland in the 400 (59.04), 800 (2:14.36) and 1,600 (4:52.55), will run the 800 and 1,600.

Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes, Cave Spring’s Jessica Palisca and Blacksburg’s Reese Bradbury also are entered in the Dogwood meet.

Transfer from Germany excels at North Cross

North Cross junior Flavia Daniels has wasted no time putting her name on the 2022 Timesland outdoor checklist.

Daniels, a transfer from Germany, ranks second in Timesland in the high jump (5-4) and is third in the 300 hurdles (48.94) and the long jump (17-4).

In February, Daniels won the high jump at the VISAA indoor meet with a mark of 5-2.

North Cross sophomore Xavier Mitchell ranks third in Timesland in the boys 200 at 22.36.

The Raiders are entered in the Cosmo meet Saturday.

JF’s Pettyjohn frequently among leaders

Jefferson Forest’s Hannah Pettyjohn ranks in Timesland’s top three in four events this spring, highlighted by the No. 1 girls high jump at 5-6.

She also is second in the pole vault (11-3) and the shot put (37-5), and she ranks third in the discus (110-8).

A Samford University signee, Pettyjohn won the pentathlon at the Adidas Nationals in Virginia Beach in March with a score of 3,237 points.

Her worksheet included the high jump (5-3), shot put (33-9 1/2), long jump (16-5), 60-meter hurdles (9.76) and 800 (2:35.67).

Pettyjohn also won the pole vault in the VHSL Class 4 indoor meet.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

