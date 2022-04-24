High School Track: PH boys, Christiansburg girls win at Golden Eagle Invitational

MONETA — Carmelo Taylor won two events to power Patrick Henry to the boys team title, while Christiansburg had three individual winners in taking the girls crown Saturday at the Golden Eagle Invitational track and field meet at Staunton River High School.

Taylor swept the 100 meters (10.80 seconds) and 200 (22.18) as PH outscored Amherst County 78-72 in the boys standings.

Evan Langhammer added a win in the pole vault (14 feet) for the Patriots.

William Fleming's Micah Jones ran the 300 hurdles for the first time this season and smashed the facility record in 38.40 seconds.

Fleming also set a meet record in the boys 400 relay (42.69) with PH second (42.85).

Christiansburg's girls got individual wins from Hannah Parker in the 3,200 (12:31.21), Maddie Moles in the high jump (5-2) and Amara Okoronkwo in the triple jump (34-0 1/2).

Christiansburg edged Patrick Henry 98-91 in the girls standings.

Parker's time was a meet record, while Moles equaled the existing mark.

Cave Spring's Jessica Palisca set two meet records, winning the girls 800 (2:20.18) and 1,600 (5:16.96).

The Knights also broke the facility record in the 1,600 relay, winning in 4:17.68.

Christiansburg's Tyrique Taylor topped 150 feet to win the boys discus (153-4).

Brookville's Chasen Hunt set a meet record in the boys 800 (1:57.44).

GOLDEN EAGLE INVITATIONAL

Boys team scores

1. Patrick Henry (PH) 78, 2. Amherst County (Amh) 72, 3. Staunton River (SR) 53 1/2, 4. Brookville (Bkv) 44, 5. William Fleming (WF) 42, 6. Lord Botetourt (LB) 39, 7. Christiansburg (Cbg) 36, 8. Halifax County (Hal) 31, 9. Northside (Nor) 25 1/2, 10. Stuarts Draft (SD) 23 1/2, 11. Cave Spring (CS) 20 1/2, 12. James River (JR) 17, 15. Dan River (DR) 10, 16. Altavista (Alt) 8, 17. Salem (Sal) 4.

Boys results

100 meters: 1. Taylor (PH) 10.78, 2. Steele (Lib) 11.21, 3. Penn (WF) 11.39; 200: 1. Taylor (PH) 22.18, 2. Smith (Nor) 22.90, 3. Penn (WF) 22.94; 400: 1. Smith (Nor) 51.27, 2. Gregory (Amh) 51.64, 3. West (Amh) 52.28; 800: 1. Hunt (Bkv) 1:57.44, 2. Buchanan (HV) 2:04.52, 3. Craig (Cbg) 2:05.84; 1,600: 1. Fletcher (DR) 4:27.81, 2. Mecom (Cbg) 4:38.47, 3. Connelly (Nor) 4:43.00; 3,200: 1. Weddle (SR) 10:23.82, 2. Gates (LB) 10:42.44, 3. Loschner (CS) 10:48.94; 110 hurdles: 1. Idore (Amh) 15.31, 2. Penn (PH) 15.64, 3. Drew (PH) 16.10; 300 hurdles: 1. Jones (WF) 38.40, 2. Idore (Amh) 39.82, 3. Nice (SD) 41.68; 400 relay: 1. William Fleming 42.69, 2. Patrick Henry 42.85, 3. Lord Botetourt 45.18; 1,600 relay: 1. Brookville 3:32.37, 2. Staunton River 3:39.92, 3. James River 3:48.58; 3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 9:26.92, 2. Altavista 9:47.42, 3. Hidden Valley 9:53.81; Distance medley relay: 1. Staunton River 11:33.69; High jump: 1. Lloyd (Bkv) 6-1, 2. Griffiths (CS) 6-0, 3. Bailey (JR) 6-0; Pole vault: 1. Langhammer (PH) 14-0, 2. Gregory (Amh) 11-0, 3. Kearns (SR) 11-0; Long jump: 1. Idore (Amh) 20-11 3/4, 2. Bellamy (Hal) 20-4 3/4, 3. Serfass (PH) 20-2; Triple jump: 1. Bellamy (Hal) 42-2 1/2, 2. Kimbrough (PH) 41-10, 3. Johnson-Buchannon (Cbg) 40-8 1/2; Shot put: 1. Gooden (Hal) 46-0, 2. Howard (LB) 45-5, 3. Taylor (Cbg) 44-5; Discus: 1. Taylor (Cbg) 153-4, 2. Nice (SD) 134-5, 3. Hancock (SR) 133-11.

Girls team scores

1. Christiansburg 98, 2. Patrick Henry 91, 3. Cave Spring 70, 4. Amherst County 59, 5. Stuarts Draft 38, 6. James River 28, 7. tie, William Fleming and George Washington 20, 9. tie, Liberty and Staunton River 19, 11. Halifax County 18, 12. Altavista 11, 13. Brookville 9, 14. Hidden Valley 8, 15. Lord Botetourt 5, 16. Christian Heritage (CHA) 3, 17. tie, Salem and Northside 1.

Girls results

100 meters: 1. Ndem (CS) 13.10, 2. Johnson (PH) 13.17, 3. Cabel (Amh) 13.26; 200: 1. Johnson (PH) 26.85, 2. Ndem (CS) 27.07, 3. Jones (WF) 27.61; 400: 1. Hylton (JR) 1:04.51, 2. Taylor (Amh) 1:04.90, 3. Hertzberg (CS) 1:05.15; 800: 1. Palisca (CS) 2:20.18 , 2. Hamlin (Cbg) 2:23.43, 3. Branscom (PH) 2:28.96; 1,600: 1. Palisca (CS) 5:16.96, 2. Waters (Cbg) 5:46.75, 3. Yirmibesoglu (PH) 5:47.77; 3,200: 1. Parker (Cbg) 12:36.21, 2. Wagner (HV) 13:18.68, 3. Malcolm (Lib) 13:18.71; 100 hurdles: 1. Jones (GW) 16.92, 2. Tershak (PH) 17.51, 3. Moles (Cbg) 17.92; 300 hurdles: 1. Jones (GW) 51.60, 2. Adams (PH) 51.92, 3. Tershak (PH) 52.08; 400 relay: 1. Christiansburg 51.24, 2. Cave Spring 51.52, 3. Amherst County 51.75; 1,600 relay: 1. Cave Spring 4:17.68, 2. Patrick Henry 4:20.89, 3. Amherst County 4:21.85; 3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 10:52.38, 2. Liberty 11:09.02, 3. Altavista 12:18.84; High jump: 1. Moles (Cbg) 5-2, 2. Levine (SR) 5-0, 3. Morrison (Hal) 5-0; Pole vault: 1. Wood (SR) 11-6, 2. Moles (Cbg) 11-6, 3. Smith (Amh) 9-6; Long jump: 1. Cabel (Amh) 16-5, 2. Moles (Cbg) 16-1/2, 3. Watson (WF) 15-10; Triple jump: 1. Okoronkwo (Cbg) 34-9 1/2, 2. Paddyfote (PH) 33-10, 3. Cabel (Amh) 33-0; Shot put: 1. Mikolay (SR) 36-3, 2. Phillips (SR) 32-4, 3. Okoronkwo (Cbg) 30-8; Discus: 1. VanBuren (JR) 93-4, 2. Wood (SR) 92-3, 3. Mikolay (SD) 85-5.