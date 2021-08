High School Volleyball: Auburn opens with win over Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE — Auburn coach Sherry Millirons and Lord Botetourt’s Julie Conner led their teams to VHSL state volleyball championships on the same day in Salem in 2019.

Tuesday, only one of the two sisters — who have combined for eight state titles — could win.

Auburn opened its 2021 season with a 25-23, 27-25, 25-13 nondistrict victory over Botetourt as senior Allyson Martin had 21 kills and 17 digs, while Madeline Lavergne added 11 kills and 15 digs.

Avery Zuckerwar had six kills and three aces for the Eagles. Stacy Lewis had 12 digs, and Anna McGuire added four assists and four aces.

The Cavaliers (1-1) were led by Nora Spickard with six kills and 15 digs, and Anna Dewease with 21 kills.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Hidden Valley 3, William Byrd 0

Statistics

Hidden Valley: Cam Davenport 22 kills, 12 digs, Caleigh Ponn 8 kills, 4aces and 9 digs, faith Mitchell- 21 assists, Abby Crosser 7 kills, 2 blocks.

William Byrd: Mattie Andrews 10 kills, 11 digs, Carsyn Kotz 17 assists, Ella Ashworth 13 digs, Terran Brown 6 kills.