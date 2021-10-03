High School Volleyball: Eastern Montgomery defeats Alleghany on Saturday

LOW MOOR — Lilly Underwood delivered 32 assists, 11 digs and two aces Saturday as Eastern Montgomery took a 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-10 nondistrict volleyball victory at Alleghany.

Eastmont (12-3) also was led by Logan Boone (eight kills, four blocks, 14 digs); Skyann Holloway (eight kills, eight digs); Morgan Bahnken (25 digs, five kills); Laken Smith (six kills, 13 digs, four aces) and Anna Ryan (47 digs).