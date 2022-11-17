High School Volleyball, Football Awards

High School Volleyball
All-Region 4D
Player of the year: Devan Funke, EC Glass
Coach of the year: Julie Radlinski, Western Albemarle
First team: Devan Funke, EC Glass; Nellie Fitzgerald, EC Glass; Sofia Beard, Western Albemarle; Rhylee Sloss, Blacksburg; Natalie Rocco, Western Albemarle; Ella Poff, Blacksburg; Reese Redford, Salem; Sequoyah Sorensen, Western Albemarle; Amelia Tomlinson, Western Albemarle; Meredith Plunkett, EC Glass
Second team: Emma Meehan, Amherst; Mary Elizabeth Kennedy, EC Glass; Grace Newcomb, Mecklenburg; Erin Blackston, Jefferson Forest; Ella Walker, Salem; Alyssa Hopkins, Louisa; Avery VanGilder, Blacksburg; Paige Springer, Mecklenburg; Myah Crews, Salem; Katie Johnson, Salem
People are also reading…
Honorable Mention: McKayla Padgett, Amherst; Bree Squiers, Orange; Hannah Keefer, Pulaski; Emma Payne, Halifax; Savannah Bragg, Louisa; Sarah Cannon, Jefferson Forest; Grace Joyner, EC Glass; Cassidy Newcomb, Mecklenburg
All-Hogoheegee District
Player of the year: Avery Maiden, PH-Glade Spring
Coach of the year: Pam Newberry, PH-Glade Spring
First team: Avery Maiden, PH-Glade Spring; Hannah Goodwin, Chilhowie; Josie Sheets, Chilhowie; Lauren Stauffer, PH-Glade Spring; Sydney Carter, Northwood; Morgan Varney, Lebanon; Brelyn Moore, Rural Retreat; Michela Snodgrass, Northwood; Olivia Briggs, Northwood; Chloe Adams, Chilhowie
Second team: Baleigh Belcher, PH-Glade Spring; Hannah Manns, Chilhowie; Talyn Moore, Rural Retreat; Karlee Frye, Northwood; Julianna Stanley, Lebanon; Madi Preston, Chilhowie; Lucy Reid, Holston; Averi Russell, Lebanon; Annabelle Fiscus, Rural Retreat; Rileigh Buchanan, Lebanon
Honorable Mention: Haley Jo Harris, Chilhowie; Audrey Gilley, Chilhowie; Ashton Keith, Holston; Alexa Thompson, Holston; Gracie Crabtree, Lebanon; McKenzie Boyd, Lebanon; Maddie Lowe, Northwood; Kiara Buskill, Northwood; Sydney Taylor, PH-Glade Spring; Anna McKinney, PH-Glade Spring; Ginny Hale, Rural Retreat; Kendra Irvin, Rural Retreat
High School Football
All-Blue Ridge District
First team offense
Center: Luis Hernandez, William Byrd; Jackson Harless, Lord Botetourt;
O-line: DJ Toliver, Lord Botetourt; Titus Hopkins, Lord Botetourt; Dylan Miller, Staunton River; Marc Desir, Northside
Tight end: Dustin Richards, William Byrd
Wide receiver: Louis English, William Byrd; Nasir Holland, Franklin County; Sincere Julious, Northside
Running back: Jahylen Lee, Franklin County; Malachi Coleman, William Fleming; Josh Kelly Staunton River
Quarterback: Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt
Kicker: Bricen Lancaster, William Byrd
Kick returner: Alex Dunn, William Byrd
All-purpose: Devin Johnson, William Fleming; Israel Hairston, William Byrd; Eli Foutz, Franklin County
Most valuable offensive back: Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt; Jahylen Lee, Franklin County
Most valuable offensive lineman: DJ Toliver, Lord Botetourt; Dustin Richards, William Byrd
Offensive player of the year: Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt
First team defense
D-line: Titus Hopkins, Lord Botetourt; Doniven Davis, William Byrd; Kesean Anderson, Lord Botetourt; Parker Chewning, Staunton River
D-ends: Dustin Richards, William Byrd; Kendal Howard, Lord Botetourt
Linebackers: Drew Gilbert, Lord Botetourt; Keshaun Wright, Franklin County; Josh Kelly, Staunton River; John Kiker, William Byrd; Austin Powell, Staunton River
Defensive backs: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt; Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt; Nasir Holland, Franklin County; Eli Foutz, Franklin County
Punter: Dustin Richards, William Byrd
Punt returner: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt
All-purpose: Tucker Brookman, Lord Botetourt
Most valuable defensive back: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt
Most valuable defensive lineman: Titus Hopkins, Lord Botetourt
Defensive player of the year: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt
Coach of the year: Jamar Lovelace, William Fleming
Second team offense
Center: Anthony Jones, Northside
O-line: BJ Cheatwood, William Byrd; Jayden Bulow, William Fleming; Don Evans, Franklin County; Kesean Anderson, Lord Botetourt
Tight end: Haven Mullins, Franklin County
Wide receiver: Jailen Robinson, William Fleming; Alex Dunn, William Byrd; Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt
Running back: Tristan Overbay, Lord Botetourt; DeShannon Reed, William Byrd; MyKell Harvey, Northside
Quarterback: Eli Foutz, Franklin County
Kicker: Nate Martin, Staunton River
Kick returner: Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt
All-purpose: Brady Barns, Staunton River
Second team defense
D-line: Kendel Elliott, Franklin County; Marc Desir, Northside; Demarionyon Kasey, William Fleming
D-ends: Jayden Bulow, William Fleming; Don Evans, Franklin County; Macon Ayers, Staunton River
Linebackers: Jiovanni Gonzalez, William Fleming; Haven Mullins, Franklin County; Michael Finley, William Fleming; Dalton Oxley, Lord Botetourt
Defensive back: Darren McCoy, William Fleming; Brady Barns, Staunton River, Jailen Robinson William Fleming; Sincere Julious, Northside
Punter: Eli Foutz, Franklin County
Punt returner: Boosie Martin, William Fleming
All-Purpose: Soloman Alexis, Northside