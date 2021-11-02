High school volleyball: Hidden Valley rolls past Christiansburg in Region 3D quarterfinal

Freshman Caleigh Ponn excelled on three fronts Tuesday night with 13 kills, six aces and 19 digs as Hidden Valley rolled to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 home win over Christiansburg in a Region 3D volleyball quarterfinal.
Cam Davenport had 14 kills and Faith Mitchell had 14 assists and two aces, while Lauren Whittaker added three aces and five digs and Emily Dudley had 12 assists for the Titans (24-2).
Christiansburg was led by Addison Reasor (seven kills, five digs), Kyleigh Phillips (14 assists, six digs) and Braelynn Williams (five kills, five digs).
Christiansburg;11;16;12
Hidden Valley;25;25;25
Statistics
Christiansburg: Reasor 7 kills, 5 digs, Phillips 14 assists, 6 digs, Williams 5 kills, 5 digs.
Hidden Valley: Ponn 13 kills, 6 aces, 10 digs, Davenport 14 kills, Mitchell 14 assists, 2 aces, Whittaker 3 aces, 5 digs, Dudley 12 assists.
Records: Christiansburg 12-11. Hidden Valley 24-2.
REGION 3D
Bassett 3, Lord Botetourt 1
Bassett;15;25;25;25
Lord Botetourt;25;23;21;22
Statistics
Lord Botetourt: Skylar Morris 43 assists, 14 digs, 4 aces, Nora Spickard 17 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces, Julianna Stephenson 10 kills, 16 digs, 1 ace; Anna Dewease 41 digs, 1 ace, Emma Rice 11 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs.
MONDAY
REGION 1C
Eastern Montgomery 3, Giles 2
Eastern Montgomery;21;18;30;25;15
Giles;25;25;28;19;6
Statistics
Eastern Montgomery: Ryan 34 digs, Bahnken 34 digs, 8 kils, Underwood 22 digs, 37 assists, 4 aces, Boone 11 kills, 7 blocks, Smith 10 blocks, Holloway 12 klls, 10 digs.
Giles: Buracker 15 kills, Steele 14 kills, Boggess 11 kills, Lucas 11 kills.
Records: Eastern Montgomery 17-6.
REGION 1C
Auburn 3, Parry McCluer 0
Parry McCluer;9;11;7
Auburn;25;25;25
Statistics
Auburn: Allyson Martin 14 kills, 6 digs, Avery Zuckerwar 7 kills, 3 aces, Madeline Lavergne 3 kills, 9 aces, 6 digs, Anna McGuire 26 assists, 4 aces.
Narrows 3, George Wythe 1
George Wythe;25;15;14;14
Narrows;22;25;25;25
Statistics
George Wythe: Hailey Patel 12 assists, Sydney Leonard 17 digs, Samara Sheffey 17 digs, McKenzie Tate 15 digs, Maggie Minton 4 kills, 10 digs.
Narrows: Cristin Blaker 35 assists, 16 digs, Lainey Stables 21 digs, Kennah Spencer 10 kills, 3 blocks, Mya Robertson 10 kills, 13 digs.
Records: Narrows 19-4.
Galax 3, Covington 0
Galax;25;25;25
Covington;23;20;17
Statistics
Galax: Saige Leonard 10 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces, Carly Sturgill 10 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces, Mallie Edwards 28 assists, 2 kills, Peyton Edwards 4 kills 3 blocks, 4 aces 7 digs..
Covington: Aubrey Brown 8 kills 6 Aces 4 digs, 6 assists, Cristi Persinger 5 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs. Nikki Jordan 17 digs, 2 aces.
REGION 3D
Christiansburg 3, William Byrd 1
Christiansburg;25;26;23;25
William Byrd;14;24;25;23
Statistics
William Byrd: Ella Ashworth 28 digs, Carsyn Kotz 25 assists, 3 aces, Mattie Andrews 11 kills, 7 digs, Kamryn Sigafoes 9 kills, 3 aces.
Christiansburg: Baylee Reasor 13 kills, 8 digs, Addison Reasor 13 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks, Braelynn Williams 11 kills, 3 blocks, Kyleigh Phillips 29 assists, 4 aces.
Records: Christiansburg 12-10. William Byrd 11-15.
Cave Spring 3, Abingdon 0
Abingdon;19;17;15
Cave Spring;25;25;25
Statistics
Cave Spring: Sarah Crawford 9 kills, 2 blocks, Gracie Walker 11 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces, Peyton Stepka 16 assists, 15 digs, 1 ace, Blair Emery 22 digs, 4 aces.
Records: Cave Spring 11-10.
REGION 2C
Radford 3, Alleghany 0
Alleghany;15;8;13
Radford;25;25;25
Statistics
Radford: Laney Cline 17 kills, Hollybrook Cline 19 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace, Autumn Howard 4 aces, 10 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Black paces Wildcats in Region 3C meet
FISHERSVILLE -- Rockbridge County's Nicole Black placed second and led the Wildcats to a third-place finish in the Region 3C cross country meet at Wilson Workforce & Rehabilitation Center.
Black finished in 20 minutes, 52 seconds, which was 40 seconds behind winner Taylor Driver of Broadway.
Fort Defiance won the girls title with 53 points ahead of Spotswood (56) and Rockbridge (75) as all three teams qualified for the Class 3 state meet at Green Hill Park on Nov. 13.
Charlottesville (48), Spotswood (62) and Monticello (79) finished 1-2-3 in the boys meet. Rockbridge's Evan Roney qualified for the state with an eighth-place finish.
Monticello sophomore Bazil Mathes won the boys race in 17:13.