High School Volleyball Roundup: Hidden Valley makes Region 3D final

Caleigh Ponn had 29 kills, 10 digs and two aces to lead the top-seeded Hidden Valley High School volleyball team to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 win over fourth-seeded Lord Botetourt in a Region 3D semifinal Thursday night at Hidden Valley.

Hidden Valley (28-0) will host second-seeded Tunstall, a 3-0 winner over third-seeded Carroll County on Thursday, in the final at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Hidden Valley and Tunstall earned berths in the Class 3 state tournament.

Calli Anderson had 32 assists, eight digs and two aces for Hidden Valley, while Abby Crosser had five kills and four aces.

Becca Huddleston had seven kills for Lord Botetourt (19-5). Brie Beddingfield had 12 digs. Emma Rice had six kills and two blocks.

REGION 1C

Auburn 3, Covington 0

Avery Zuckerwar had nine kills and eight digs to lead Auburn to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 semifinal win over Covington on Thursday in Riner.

The Eagles will host Giles in the final at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Auburn earned a bid to the Class 1 state tournament.

Madeline Lavergne had 12 kills, two aces for Auburn (15-8), while Madison Ketterer had 33 assists and three aces.

Giles 3, East Montgomery 0

Sophie Taylor had 23 kills to lead Giles to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 to a semifinal win over Eastern Montgomery on Thursday in Riner.

Giles earned a bid to the Class 1 state tournament.

Kaitlyn Steele had 35 assists for Giles (21-3), while Jordan Lucas had 27 digs.

REGION 1D

Chilhowie 3, Northwood 1

Hannah Goodwin had 21 kills to lead the defending champion Warriors (17-11) to a 25-22, 13-25, 25-12, 25-15 semifinal win over Northwood (13-13) on Thursday in Coeburn.

Chilhowie will meet Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in the final Tuesday.

The Warriors clinched a bid to the Class 1 state tournament.

REGION 5D

Patrick Henry 3, North Stafford 1

Reghan Dixon had 13 kills and two blocks to lead host Patrick Henry to a 25-19, 25-27, 25-11, 25-16 quarterfinal win over North Stafford on Thursday.

PH will visit Ridgeview in a semifinal Saturday.

Meghan Prillaman had eight kills and four aces for Patrick Henry (21-6), while Grayce Edwards had 34 assists.

REGION 4D

E.C. Glass 3, Blacksburg 2

Devan Funke had 21 kills, 13 digs and two aces to lead second-seeded E.C. Glass (15-5) to a 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8 win over third-seeded Blacksburg in a semifinal Thursday in Lynchburg.

E.C. Glass earned a bid to the Class 4 state tournament.

Western Albemarle 3, Salem 0

Natalie Rocco had 15 kills, two blocks and two aces to lead the top-seeded Warriors (21-5) past the fifth-seeded Spartans 25-23, 25-16, 27-25 in a semifinal Thursday in Crozet.

The Warriors earned a bid to the Class 4 state tournament.

Kai Bowen had seven kills for Salem (12-10). Ella Walker had six kills and two blocks. Reese Redford had 20 digs and six kills.

REGION 2C

Patrick County 3, Floyd County 2

Kaylee Towler had 10 kills and 16 digs to lead Patrick County to a 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 14-25, 15-8 quarterfinal win over Floyd County (8-13) on Thursday in Stuart.

Lilly Byers had 28 assists, seven kills and 10 aces for Patrick County (18-5), while Journey Moore had 22 digs and two assists.

Patrick County will face Gretna in a semifinal doubleheader Tuesday at Glenvar.

REGION 2D

Ridgeview 3, Marion 1

Leah Sutherland had 14 kills to help Ridgeview beat host Marion 19-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-16 in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Ella Moss had 14 kills, six blocks, 12 digs and two aces for Marion. Aubrey Whitt had five kills and 16 assists. Brooke Langston had five kills, three blocks and two aces.