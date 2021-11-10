 Skip to main content
High School Volleyball Roundup: PH drops rematch in Region 5D final
High School Volleyball Roundup: PH drops rematch in Region 5D final

ASHBURN — Patrick Henry dropped its rematch with Stone Bridge on Tuesday in the Region 5D volleyball final, but the good news for the Patriots is they will play a VHSL Class 5 quarterfinal Saturday.

Stone Bridge swept PH 25-18, 25-22, 25-9. PH will play at Midlothian at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Grayce Edwards had 23 assists and three aces for the Patriots. Reghan Dixon had 7 kills.

REGION 6A

Floyd Kellam 3, Franklin County 0

Franklin County;20;15;22

Floyd Kellam;25;25;25

Statistics

Franklin County: Courtney Bryant 20 kills, 9 digs, Abigail Hodges 25 assists.

Note: Franklin County will play at Charles Colgan in a Class 6 quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Saturday.

REGION 1D

Chilhowie 3, PH-Glade Spring 1

Chilhowie;26;20;25;25

PH-Glade Spring;24;25;18;19

Statistics

Chilhowie: Hannah Goodwin 19 kills, 13 digs, Mari-Beth Boardwine 10 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks, Josie Sheets 25 assists, 7 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks, Hannah Manns 15 digs, 5 kills, Chloe Adams 15 digs, 14 assists, 3 aces.

Note: Chilhowie will play Narrows at home Saturday.

