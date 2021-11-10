High School Volleyball Roundup: PH drops rematch in Region 5D final

ASHBURN — Patrick Henry dropped its rematch with Stone Bridge on Tuesday in the Region 5D volleyball final, but the good news for the Patriots is they will play a VHSL Class 5 quarterfinal Saturday.
Stone Bridge swept PH 25-18, 25-22, 25-9. PH will play at Midlothian at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Grayce Edwards had 23 assists and three aces for the Patriots. Reghan Dixon had 7 kills.
REGION 6A
Floyd Kellam 3, Franklin County 0
Franklin County;20;15;22
Floyd Kellam;25;25;25
Statistics
Franklin County: Courtney Bryant 20 kills, 9 digs, Abigail Hodges 25 assists.
Note: Franklin County will play at Charles Colgan in a Class 6 quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Saturday.
REGION 1D
Chilhowie 3, PH-Glade Spring 1
Chilhowie;26;20;25;25
PH-Glade Spring;24;25;18;19
Statistics
Chilhowie: Hannah Goodwin 19 kills, 13 digs, Mari-Beth Boardwine 10 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks, Josie Sheets 25 assists, 7 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks, Hannah Manns 15 digs, 5 kills, Chloe Adams 15 digs, 14 assists, 3 aces.