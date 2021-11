High School Volleyball Roundup: PH rallies to beat Midlothian in Class 5 quarterfinals

MIDLOTHIAN — Patrick Henry will have a rematch of its region volleyball final against Stone Bridge in Tuesday night’s VHSL Class 5 semifinals.

PH scored a 25-14, 14-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13 win Saturday over Midlothian in a state quarterfinal as Sallie Boxley had 18 kills, 13 digs and five aces.

Reghan Dixon added 14 kills and four blocks, while Callie Harris had eight kills and three blocks for the Patriots (26-5). Grayce Edwards supplied 45 assists and two blocks.

CLASS 1

Chilhowie 3, Narrows 2

Narrows;21;14;25;25;10

Chilhowie;25;25;17;22;15

Statistics

Narrows: Cristi Blaker 33 assists, 19 digs, Lainey Stables 27 digs, Alyssa Bishop 11 kills, 2 blocks, Mya Robertson 11 kills.

Chilhowie: Chloe Adams 24 assists, 15 digs, Hannah Goodwin 18 kills, 17 digs, Mari-Beth Boardwine 15 kills, 9 digs, 5 blocks, Josie Sheets 20 assists, 11 digs, Lakken Hanshew 9 kills, 6 blocks.

Records: Narrows 20-6.