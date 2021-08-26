 Skip to main content
High School Volleyball: Salem tops Roanoke Catholic in opener
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

High School Volleyball: Salem tops Roanoke Catholic in opener

Kennedy Scales had nine kills, seven digs and three aces Wednesday as Salem opened the 2021 volleyball season with a 25-15, 25-14, 16-25, 25-8 victory over Roanoke Catholic at Andrew Lewis Middle School.

Reese Redford added six aces and nine digs, while Emma Johnson had eight digs and three kills for Salem.

Catholic (0-1) was led by Sarah Polk with eight kills, Alex Nance with five kills and Laini Hawkins with eight digs.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chilhowie 3, Marion 1

Marion;25;19;19;13

Chilhowie;19;25;25;25

Marion: Anna Hagy 8 kills, 3 digs, Ella Moss 2 blocks, 9 kills, Amber Kimberlin 2 kills, 17 assists, Sophie Keheley 2 kills.

Chilhowie: Josie Sheets 18 assists, 10 kills, 9 digs, Mari-Beth Boardwine 8 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks, 6 aces, Hannah Goodwin 8 kills, Chloe Adams 13 assists, 10 digs, Kaitlyn Hopkins 15 digs.

Records: Marion 0-2, Chilhowie 2-0.

