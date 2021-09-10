 Skip to main content
High school volleyball scores, schedule
THURSDAY

THURSDAY

River Ridge District

Blacksburg 3, Cave Spring 0

Christiansburg 3, Salem 0

Hidden Valley 3, Patrick Henry 1

Piedmont District

Patrick County 3, George Washington 0

Mountain Empire District

Auburn 3, George Wythe 0

Giles 3. Grayson County 1

Pioneer District

Eastern Montgomery 3, Craig County 0

Parry McCluer 2, Highland 0,1st match

Parry McCluer 2, Highland 0, 2nd match

Nondistrict

Martinsville 3, William Fleming 2

Bassett 3, Liberty 2

Rockbridge County 3, Staunton 0

James River 3, Staunton River 2

Covington 3, Alleghany 1

Chilhowie 3, Honaker 1

FRIDAY

VACA Southwest

Faith Christian at King’s Christian

SATURDAY

Tournaments

Auburn Invitational

At Auburn H.S.

Auburn vs. Chilhowie, 9 a.m.

George Wythe vs. Riverheads, 10:15 a.m.

PH-Glade Spring vs. Rappahannock County, 10:15 a.m.

Auburn vs. George Wythe, 11:30 a.m.

Chilhowie vs. Riverheads, 11:30 a.m.

Auburn vs. PH-Glade Spring, 12:45 p.m.

Chilhowie vs. Rappahannock County, 12:45 p.m.

Riverheads vs. Rappahannock County, 2 p.m.

George Wythe vs. PH-Glade Spring, 2 p.m.

Auburn vs. Riverheads, 3:15 p.m.

Chilhowie vs. George Wythe, 3:15 p.m.

Auburn vs. Rappahannock County, 4:30 p.m.

Chilhowie vs. PH-Glade Spring, 4:30 p.m.

PH-Glade Spring vs. Riverheads, 5:45 p.m.

George Wythe vs. Rappahannock County, 5:45 p.m.

9/11 Remembrance Rumble

At Virginia H.S., Bristol

Virginia High vs. Ridgeview, 10 a.m.

Radford vs. Marion, 10 a.m.

Tazewell vs. Thomas Walker, 11 a.m.

Richlands vs. Fort Chiswell, 11 a.m.

Radford vs. Richlands, noon

Virginia High vs. Tazewell, noon

Marion vs. Fort Chiswell, 1 p.m.

Ridgeview vs. Thomas Walker, 1 p.m.

Virginia High vs. Thomas Walker, 2 p.m.

Radford vs. Fort Chiswell, 2 p.m.

Ridgeview vs. Tazewell, 3 p.m.

Marion vs. Richlands, 3 p.m.

Seventh-place match, 4 p.m.

Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.

Third-place match, 5 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Tags

