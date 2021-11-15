High school volleyball: VHSL semifinal capsules

CLASS 5
Patrick Henry (26-5) at Stone Bridge (23-5)
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Coaches: Patrick Henry, Maggie Newman; Stone Bridge, Jill Raschiatore.
Patrick Henry: Jayden Armstrong (222 digs, 24 aces); Sallie Boxley (247 kills, 78 aces, 198 digs); Reghan Dixon (235 kills, 66 blocks); Grayce Edwards (626 assists, 125 kills, 78 aces, 200 digs); Callie Harris (69 kills, 24 blocks); Marella Hudson (308 kills, 234 digs); Olivia Reichardt (57 kills, 24 blocks, 46 aces).
Stone Bridge: Lilah Stevens (348 kills, 234 digs, 26 blocks, 37 aces); Sophia Denayer (229 kills, 222 digs, 43 aces); Trisha Guevera (710 assists, 242 digs); Allison Gardner (145 kills, 41 blocks, 34 aces); Caitlin O’Brien (482 digs, 52 aces, 565 serve-receives); Marian Rosero (172 assists, 237 digs, 49 aces); Juliana Fedak (150 kills, 88 blocks), Gabby Flamish (171 kills, 50 blocks).
Quick sets: Rematch of Stone Bridge’s 25-18, 25-22, 25-9 win in Ashburn in Region 5D final. … PH defeated Bulldogs 2-1 at Endless Summer tournament in Virginia Beach. … PH is in state semifinal for first time in more than 20 years … Raschiatore played college volleyball at West Virginia and has one VHSL title (2015) and two runner-up finishes (2010, 2013) at the school in Loudoun County.
Next: Winner plays either Frank Cox or First Colonial at 6 p.m. Friday at Siegel Center in Richmond.
CLASS 3
Rustburg (26-1) at Hidden Valley (27-2)
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Coaches: Rustburg, Kristen Hardie; Hidden Valley, Carla Ponn.
Rustburg: Kate Hardie (417 kills, 202 digs, 58 aces); Eden Bigham (221 kills, 167 digs, 63 aces); Meah Coles (823 aces, 138 digs, 43 aces); Delaney Scharnus (137 digs, 45 aces); Ari Hudson (92 kills, 24 blocks); Nahla Bigham (60 kills, 31 blocks); Emma Blankinship (138 digs).
Hidden Valley: Cam Davenport (516 kills, 242 digs, 40 blocks, 31 aces); Caleigh Ponn (356 kills, 298 digs, 111 aces); Faith Mitchell (573 assists, 169 digs, 66 kills, 36 aces, 18 blocks), Emily Dudley (420 assists, 96 digs, 46 aces); Abbey Burton (171 digs, 39 aces, 34 blocks); Abby Crosser (136 kills, 28 blocks); Lauren Whittaker (124 digs, 36 aces).
Quick sets: Rematch of Rustburg’s 25-16, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Hidden Valley in state semifinal in April. …. Rustburg also defeated HV 3-0 in 2019 state quarterfinal on Titans’ home court. … Both coaches have a daughter as one of their top players. … Carla Ponn and Kristen Hardie were college teammates at Radford University. …. Davenport has committed to Division II Cedarville (Ohio). … Kate Hardie has committed to play for the Beach Volleyball team at Mercer. … Eden Bigham is a Virginia softball recruit as a pitcher.
Next: Winner plays York or Tabb at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Salem Civic Center.
CLASS 2
Floyd County (23-2) at Glenvar (21-3)
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Floyd County, Carrie Chaffin; Glenvar, Mark Rohrback.
Floyd County: Kenzee Chaffin (591 assists, 86 kills, more than 2,000 career assists); Jaycee Chaffin (273 kills, 292 digs, more than 1,000 career kills and digs); Olivia Hylton (214 kills, 89 blocks); Madison Ramey (303 digs, more than 1,000 career digs).
Glenvar: Bailey Conner (251 kills, 219 digs, 39 blocks, 22 aces); Claire Griffith (201 kills, 194 digs, 55 blocks, 40 aces); Hannah Hylton (229 serves, 40 aces, 22 assists, 291 digs); Cara Butler (363 assists, 221 digs, 15 blocks, 53 aces, 53 kills); Sydney Loder (135 kills, 94 blocks, 41 digs, 21 aces); Audrey Conner (395 assists, 128 digs, 54 aces).
Quick sets: Rematch of Region 2C final in Floyd that Glenvar won 3-1 that included comeback in first set from 24-18 deficit. … Teams split two Three Rivers District regular-season matches with Glenvar winning 3-0 at home. … Each team is led by a set of sisters, Kenzee and Jaycee Chaffin at Floyd, and Bailey and Audrey Conner at Glenvar. … Kenzee Chaffin has signed with Division II Concord. … TRD teams have won the last three Class 2 state titles, Giles last season and Radford in 2018 and 2019. … Glenvar won Group A crown in 2006..
Next: Winner plays East Rockingham or Central-Woodstock at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Salem Civic Center.
CLASS 1
Auburn (28-0) at Chilhowie (22-7)
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Auburn, Sherry Millirons; Chilhowie, Laura Robinson.
Auburn: Allyson Martin (475 kills, 340 digs, 21 blocks, 63 aces); Madeline Lavergne (182 kills, 285 digs, 21, 85 aces); Anna McGuire (627 assists, 143 digs, 64 aces); Avery Zuckerwar (150 kills, 155 digs, 79 aces); Madison Ketterer (149 assists, 180 digs, Stacy Lewis (237 digs, 17 aces).
Chilhowie: Mari-Beth Boardwine (304 kills, 148 assists, 63 blocks, 50 aces); Hannah Goodwin (256 kills, 212 digs, 16 blocks, 65 aces); Josie Sheets (174 kills, 230 digs, 450 assists, 39 blocks, 43 aces); Lakken Hanshew (173 kills, 56 igs, 72 blocks, 23); Chloe Adams (38 kills, 257 digs, 374 assists, 22 aces).
Quick sets: Rematch of Auburn’s 25-15, 25-12 victory in the Auburn Invitational on Sept. 11. … Chilhowie played PH-Glade Spring five times, losing three before turning the tables in a 3-1 win in Region 1D final to earn homecourt advantage. … Warriors knocked off Narrows in the quarterfinals … Other Chilhowie losses are to Rappahannock, Lebanon and Marion. … Auburn has stretched state-record win streak to 72 matches and is going for a third successive Class 1 championship and sixth overall under Millirons.