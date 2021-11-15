High school volleyball: VHSL semifinal capsules

Quick sets: Rematch of Region 2C final in Floyd that Glenvar won 3-1 that included comeback in first set from 24-18 deficit. … Teams split two Three Rivers District regular-season matches with Glenvar winning 3-0 at home. … Each team is led by a set of sisters, Kenzee and Jaycee Chaffin at Floyd, and Bailey and Audrey Conner at Glenvar. … Kenzee Chaffin has signed with Division II Concord. … TRD teams have won the last three Class 2 state titles, Giles last season and Radford in 2018 and 2019. … Glenvar won Group A crown in 2006..