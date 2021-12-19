 Skip to main content
High School Wrestling: 3 Timesland wrestlers place top-7 at Beast of the East

NEWARK, Del. — Three Timesland wrestlers placed among the top seven in their respective weight classes Sunday at the Beast of the East Tournament at the University of Delaware.

Christiansburg's Parker Ferrell finished fourth in the 220-pound division after reaching the winners bracket semifinals, where he lost to eventual champion Thomas Stewart of Blair Academy (N.J.) by pin in 1 minute, 20 seconds.

Staunton River's Noah Nininger placed sixth at 113 pounds following a 4-0 loss in the quarterfinals.

Christiansburg's Aiden Lacoma placed seventh at 285 pounds. He fell by pin in 4:30 to Sean Kinney of Nazareth (Pa.) High by pin in 4:30.

Staunton River's Colin Martin reached the quarterfinals, losing 6-0 to eventual champion Nate Desmond of Bethlehem (Pa.). Martin placed outside the top eight.​

