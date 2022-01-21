High School Wrestling: Big Blue Invitational reshaped into 1-day event

Staunton River wrestling coach Scott Fike isn’t sure how Saturday’s Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg High School will end, but he’s got an idea how it might begin.

Fike is banking on freshmen Colin Martin and Noah Nininger taking the first two weight classes in what has now been reshaped into a one-day event at Christiansburg High School.

Martin (106 pounds) and Nininger (113) already have combined to win five titles at invitational tournaments while posting impressive finishes in the prestigious Beast of the East tournament in Delaware.

Nininger placed sixth at the Beast of the East, while Martin won his first three matches before barely missing out on a top-eight finish.

Martin also claimed an individual title at the Holy Angels tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fike believes both could stand atop the podium next month when the VHSL Class 3 championships return to Salem Civic Center.

“Colin and Noah should both be the favorites to win it for sure,” Fike said. “I really feel like I’ve got eight kids who could place in the state tournament.”

Martin and Nininger often allow Staunton River to build instant momentum.

“It’s huge starting out of the gate when you’ve got back-to-back hammers at 106 and 113,” Fike said.

The two Staunton River standouts are not the only freshmen in the lineup.

Ninth graders Brady Barnes (152), Macon Ayers (160) and Josh Kelly (170) joined Martin, Nininger and senior Hunter Brown (220) going 5-0 earlier this month in Staunton River’s division at the Virginia Duals in Virginia Beach.

Nininger pinned five opponents in a total time of 3 minutes, 18 seconds.

Fike said the freshman is ranked No. 21 nationally at 113 pounds.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me, ‘How good is this kid?’” the Staunton River coach said. “I really think he could be one of the best kids ever to come out of the state of Virginia.”

All five freshmen have been competing for several years in the Smith Mountain Lake Wrestling Club, which is overseen by Ayers’ father, Jason Ayers.

Fike and Staunton River assistant Chip Nininger, serve as coaches in the program.

“All these kids have been in our club for three years,” Fike said. “We’ve known for a long time this group was coming, and we knew it was going to be special once it got rolling.

“It’s been that and then some.”

Community support has been critical to Staunton River’s program. The trip to the Virginia Duals cost $2,000 in hotel bills alone, Fike said.

“We’ve got a really good booster club,” Fike said. “The community around here is ultra-supportive of the things we do with sponsorships and things like that.”

Staunton River has crafted a strong 2021-22 season despite not being able to wrestle a single match last season after Bedford County shut down winter sports because of COVID-19.

“They let us keep practicing, but there was no competing,” Fike said. “Then two weeks before regionals, they pulled the plug.

“It was a bummer, but at the same time we used it as an avenue to hit the road. We traveled a lot and tried to hit events we could. We had to find a different path to keep things going.”

Saturday’s Big Blue tournament begins at 10:30 a.m. with the championship finals scheduled to roll out at approximately 8 p.m.

Many of Timesland’s premier teams are in the event, led by host Christiansburg and three invitational champions — Lord Botetourt (Titan Toughman), Glenvar (Bruin Brawl) and William Byrd (Big Orange).

Other Timesland teams in the field are Blacksburg, Cave Spring, Floyd County, Hidden Valley, James River, Grayson County and Salem along with in-state schools Abingdon, Brentsville, Millbrook, Powhatan, William Monroe and George Washington (W.Va.) and Washington (W.Va.).

Christiansburg has won six Big Blue tournaments in a row, although last year’s event could not be held because of VHSL restrictions on large tournaments because of COVID-19.

Christiansburg’s Parker Ferrell (220) and Aiden LaComa (285) have placed in two major events. Ferrell was fourth in the Beast of the East and seventh in the Walsh Ironman in Ohio, while LaComa placed seventh in both tournaments.

Glenvar brings Jake Cline (132), Ethan Flowers (152) and Chase Miller (160), all who swept titles at the Titan Toughman and Agie Skeens Invitational in Grundy.

Hidden Valley’s J.B. Dragovich (120) owns titles at the Titan Toughman, Big Orange, River Rumble and Liberty University invitationals.

James River’s Chase Cuddy (126) and Carder Miller (195), Blacksburg’s Tharun Svetanant (138) and William Byrd’s Xavier Preston (160) also have multiple tournament titles so far this season.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.