High School Wrestling: Staunton River, Glenvar both in 2nd at state tourneys

Northside brothers Joel Swanson and Caleb Swanson reached the semifinals of the VHSL Class 3 wrestling tournament with a pair of victories Friday at Salem Civic Center.

Joel Swanson qualified at 126 pounds, while Caleb Swanson made the semis at 138. Semifinals will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Staunton River (Class 3) and Glenvar (Class 2) stood in second place in the team standings after the championship quarterfinals and one consolation round.

Three-time defending Class 3 champion New Kent had the upper hand on Staunton River, which put six wrestlers in the semifinals.

Christiansburg qualified four wrestlers for the finals, while Lord Botetourt and William Byrd advanced two.

Strasburg held the afternoon lead in the Class 2 standings with Glenvar second. Glenvar and James River each qualified five wrestlers for the semifinals.

Grundy started fast in its bid for a 25th state championship with the early lead over Rural Retreat in Class 1.

Rural Retreat put a Timesland-best seven wrestlers in the semifinals.

Class 6: Franklin County's Robbie Knott survived an 8-4 decision in the first round and recorded a pin in the quarterfinal to advance to Saturday's 152-pound semifinals at Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Knott will face James Robinson's Sammy Gerard in Saturday's semifinal.

Franklin County's Devin Dillon (106) and Alex Baumberger (160) each dropped a first-round match but won a first-round consolation bout Friday afternoon.

Class 5: William Fleming's Jacob Henderson (170 pounds) and Patrick Henry's Traquan Robertson (220) kept their bids for a state title alive as both recorded two pins to reach the semifinals.

Henderson will meet Midlothian's Crew Gregory in Saturday's semifinal, while Robertson faces George Deeb of J.R. Tucker.

Class 4: Four Timesland wrestlers made it to the semifinals, including Jefferson Forest's Caleb Cambeis (138) and Matt Wirth (160).

Blacksburg's Braden Henderson (126) and Pulaski County's Evan Alger (182) also reached the semifinals.