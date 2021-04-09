High schools: Auburn, Rockbridge County stay unbeaten with district volleyball titles

RINER -- Allyson Martin had 11 aces, nine kills, two blocks and 13 digs, Anna McGuire posted five aces, two kills, 17 assists and six digs and Madeline Lavergne added six kills Thursday night as Auburn downed Grayson County 25-6, 25-12, 25-8 to capture the Mountain Empire district championship.
The Eagles (14-0) recorded 22 service aces with only three errors.
Auburn will host Eastern Montgomery in the first round of the Region 1C tournament Tuesday.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Spotswood 25-17, 25-12, 25-14
LEXINGTON -- Jaydyn Clemmer had 18 kills and 25 digs as the Wildcats completed an unbeaten run through the regular season and tournament with another three-set victory.
Kristy Whitesell added 21 assists, five kills and three aces for Rockbridge (14-0), while Nala Shearer had 16 digs. McKenzie Burch had 12 assists, six aces and six digs. Sophie Vaught had eight kills and Maddie Dahl delivered five aces.
Gabby Atwell had seven kills for Spotswood, while Madelyn Williams added 18 assists.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Narrows def. Eastern Montgomery 18-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13
NARROWS -- Halee Kast recorded 14 kills, 11 assists and 26 digs, Kennah Spencer added 12 kills, two blocks and 11 digs as the Green Wave came back from two sets down to claim the title..
Narrows (10-3) also got eight kills and one block from Mya Robertson, 28 assists and 17 digs from Cristin Blaker and 28 digs from Lainey Stables.
The Mustangs (10-4) were paced by Laken Smith with seven blocks and nine kills, Elli Underwood with 18 kills and 15 digs, Morgan Bahnken with 23 digs and six kills, Anna Ryan with 20 digs and Lilli Underwood with 34 assists and five kills.
Both teams will advance to the first round of the Region 1C tournament on Tuesday.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie def. Holston 25-13, 25-22, 25-17
CHILHOWIE -- Mary Beth Boardwine notched 11 kills and two aces and Jocie Sheets dished out 18 assists to go with three kills as the Warriors swept the Cavaliers in the final
Hannah Goodwin added seven kills and three aces and Caitlin Pierce chipped in five kills and 11 digs for Chilhowie (9-3), which will host the second-place team from the Black Diamond District on Tuesday in the Region 1D tournament
Holston was paced by Madeline Statzer with five kills, three aces and 17 digs, Felicity Bonilla with 20 assists and Zoe Eldreth with seven kills and six digs.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Virginia High def. Marion 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 15-8
BRISTOL -- Audrey Moss knocked down 14 kills, Kaylee Poston had eight digs, Kaylyn Baggett posted seven kills and Chloe Campbell added two kills, 19 assists and nine digs as the Scarlet Hurricanes (10-3) fell to the Bearcats in the championship.
REGULAR SEASON
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Hidden Valley def. Cave Spring 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Cam Davenport knocked down 15 kills, Maddie Clouser added nine kills, two aces and 10 digs, Abby Crosser posted seven kills and Faith Mitchell had 21 assists and six kills to lead the Titans (10-2) to a straights-set win in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Knights (4-8) were led by Allie Kolnok with10 digs and two aces and Gracie Walker with seven kills and nine digs.
Blacksburg def. Christiansburg 25-13, 25-13, 25-18
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Baylee Reisor knocked down eight kills, Rachel Bruce dished out 11 assists and Kaylee Sloss added five kills and nine digs as the Blue Demons (1-11) fell to the Bruins (12-0).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar def. Alleghany 25-10, 25-11, 25-13
Claire Griffith registered 11 kills, 10 digs and two aces and Caroline Craig dished out 37 assists and six digs as the Highlanders swept the Mountaineers in the final regular season game of the season.
Rhyan Harris chipped in six kills, six blocks and an ace for Glenvar (11-0), who will be top seed in Region 2C, and host their first regional tournament match on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
VACA STATE
SWVa Home School 4, Grace Christian 1
Gabe Campbell recorded a goal and two assists as the Conquerors downed the Warriors to advance to the VACA State championship game.
Ian Rich, Tyler Steryous and Titus Vaughn each added a goal for SWVa Home School (8-1-1), who will travel to Blue Ridge Christian School for the final on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Grace Christian got a goal from Bennett Carter and 12 saves from goalkeeper Trevor Schwartz.