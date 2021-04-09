High schools: Auburn, Rockbridge County stay unbeaten with district volleyball titles

NARROWS -- Halee Kast recorded 14 kills, 11 assists and 26 digs, Kennah Spencer added 12 kills, two blocks and 11 digs as the Green Wave came back from two sets down to claim the title..

Narrows (10-3) also got eight kills and one block from Mya Robertson, 28 assists and 17 digs from Cristin Blaker and 28 digs from Lainey Stables.

The Mustangs (10-4) were paced by Laken Smith with seven blocks and nine kills, Elli Underwood with 18 kills and 15 digs, Morgan Bahnken with 23 digs and six kills, Anna Ryan with 20 digs and Lilli Underwood with 34 assists and five kills.

Both teams will advance to the first round of the Region 1C tournament on Tuesday.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Chilhowie def. Holston 25-13, 25-22, 25-17

CHILHOWIE -- Mary Beth Boardwine notched 11 kills and two aces and Jocie Sheets dished out 18 assists to go with three kills as the Warriors swept the Cavaliers in the final

Hannah Goodwin added seven kills and three aces and Caitlin Pierce chipped in five kills and 11 digs for Chilhowie (9-3), which will host the second-place team from the Black Diamond District on Tuesday in the Region 1D tournament