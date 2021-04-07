High schools: Clemmer leads Rockbridge County to semifinal volleyball win

Byrd (8-3) were led by Mattie Andrews with 25 kills, Trinity Hylton with 28 assists, and Grayce Dantzler with 18 digs.

Northside (5-7) received stellar performances from Kylee Draper with 33 assists, Sanii Nash'Fuell with seven kills and four blocks in Game 1, and Samantha Johnson with nine digs and one ace in Game 1.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford def. Alleghany 25-9, 25-6, 25-10

RADFORD -- On Senior Night, senior Trinity Adams posted 10 digs to reach 1,000 for her career, and fellow senior Kara Armentrout knocked down nine kills as the Bobcats (5-2) topped the Mountaineers (1-10).

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Patrick County sweeps Bassett

STUART -- Suzanne Gonzalez and Lauren Largen had 17 kills apiece as the Cougars swept the Bengals, winning 26-24, 25-14 in the opener and 25-18, 26-24 in the nightcap.

Julianna Overby had 30 assists, while Lainie Hopkins had 28 assists for Patrick County.

Makayla Rumley had 15 kills and six blocks for Bassett, while Annie Laine had 12 kills and Sydney Martin had 33 assists.