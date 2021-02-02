High schools: Fiddler hits seven 3-pointers as Patrick Henry girls defeat Salem

Shelby Fiddler netted 26 points Tuesday night, including seven of her team's 10 3-pointers, as Patrick Henry scored a 64-43 River Ridge District girls basketball victory over visiting Salem.
PH (5-1, 2-1) also got 14 points from Savannah Derey.
Abby Baker led Salem with 17 points and Kennedy Scales added 11.
SALEM (1-3, 0-2)
Scales 11, Dawyot 3, Hill 2, Green 3, Merritt 5, Moran 2, Baker 17.
PATRICK HENRY (5-1, 2-1)
Fiddler 26, Cook 5, Penn 4, Nichols 2, Derey 14, Breedlove 6, Childress 7.
Salem;11;4;14;14;--;43
Patrick Henry;19;9;19;17;--;64
3-point goals -- Salem 4 (Scales 3, Merritt), Patrick Henry 10 (Fiddler 7, Breedlove 2, Childress).
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Radford 65, Lord Botetourt 55
DALEVILLE -- Cam Cormany led all scorers with 23 points as the Bobcats stayed unbeaten by holding off the Cavaliers.
Nate Wesley added 12 points and P.J. Prioleau chipped in 11 for Radford.
Tyler Meade paced Lord Botetourt with 16 points and Conner Tilley tallied 12 in the loss.
RADFORD (11-0)
Clark 2, Baylor 2, Prioleau 11, C.Cormany 23, G.Cormany 2, Wesley 12, Kelly 2, Mitchell 4, Kanipe 7.
LORD BOTETOURT (9-2)
Meade 16, Tilley 12, O. Prince 8, Crawford 7, Salvi 5, Selkirk 4, Harrison 3.
Radford;18;10;11;26;--;65
Lord Botetourt;11;12;10;22;--;55
3-point goals -- Radford 3 (C.Cormany 2, Kanipe), Lord Botetourt 8 (Meade 3, Tilley 2, O.Prince 2, Crawford).
Northside 92, Glenvar 54
Cameron Abshire hit five of the unbeaten Vikings' 14 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in a road win.
Ayrion Journiette and Jamison Foley each scored 14 points for Northside (7-0), which built a 53-27 halftime lead. Sidney Webb had 12 points and Lawrence Cole added 10.
Steph Barber led Glenvar with 18.
NORTHSIDE (7-0)
Journiette 14, Cole 10, Vanore 6, Bishop 2, Slash 2, Webb 12, Foley 14, Leftwich 3, Abshire 19, Jearls 6, Luckie 2, Smith 2.
GLENVAR (2-5)
Alexander 2, Wiley 4, Barber 18, Housh 5, Johnson 5, Bolling 2, Couch 7, McMahon 3, Hendrick 6, Veverka 2.
Northside;22;31;20;19;--;92
Glenvar;9;18;14;13;--;54
3-point goals -- Northside 14 (Abshire 5, Vanore 2, Webb 2, Foley 2, Journiette, Cole, Leftwich), Glenvar 5 (Couch 2, Wiley, Housh, Hendricks). JV -- Northside won 54-36.
Cave Spring 66, William Byrd 43
Dylan Saunders poured in a game-high 23 points for the Knights in their home win over the Terriers.
Stark Jones added 12 points for Cave Spring (4-2).
Trevor Ruble led the way for William Byrd with 11 points.
WILLIAM BYRD (2-4)
Ruble 11, Tinsley 5, Hairston 2, Martin 5, Williams 2, Richardson 5, Cawley 6, Divers 5, Childress 2.
CAVE SPRING (4-2)
Bishop 2, Tozier 8, Urgo 6, Griffiths 3, Cooper 4, Jones 12, Lilly 4, Monsour 2, Saunders 23, Dellinger 2.
William Byrd;9;11;11;12;--;43
Cave Spring;13;17;21;15;--;66
3-point goals -- William Byrd 3 (Ruble, Tinsley, Martin), Cave Spring 8 (Jones 3, Saunders 2, Urgo 2, Tozier). JV -- Cave Spring won 48-30.
Timberlake Christian 60, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 53
LYNCHBURG -- Cole Webster returned to the Ospreys' lineup but it wasn't enough to stop the Tornadoes from winning at home as Tucker Shrewsbury scored 22 points and Cameron Walker added 20.
Sam Smith led SMLCA with 20 points, while Mason Neighbors had 14 and Webster scored 14.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (8-3)
Smith 20, Neighbors 15, Portillo 4, Webster 14.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN
Shrewsbury 22, Burrill 5, Colbert 13, Walker 20.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian;17;5;12;19;--;53
Timberlake Christian;13;24;11;12;--;60
3-point goals -- Smith Mountain Lake Christian 2 (Smith, Webster), Timberlake Christian 6 (Shrewsbury 5, Burrill).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 59, Franklin County 43
Elijah Mitchell led all scorers with 19 points, C.J. Goode netted 16 and Malachi Jackson added 14 as the Colonels knocked off the Eagles in a district matchup on Senior Night.
Eli Foutz paced Franklin County 11 points and Josh Luckett downed 10.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-5, 0-4)
B.Witcher 3, Hudson 2, K.Witcher 3, Luckett 10, Holland 6, Wright 4, Bolling 4, Foutz 11.
WILLIAM FLEMING (3-1, 2-0)
Goode 16, Mitchell 19, Jackson 14, Robertson 2, Webb 8.
Franklin County;5;8;17;13;--;43
William Fleming;20;11;15;13;--;59
3-point goals -- Franklin County 7 (Foutz 3, Luckett 2, Bolling, K.Witcher). William Fleming 8 (Jackson 4, Goode 2, Mitchell 2). JV game -- William Fleming won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 62, Salem 55
Jamonte Smith scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the pivotal fourth quarter as the Patriots rallied to down the host Spartans on Senior Night.
Abu Yarmah and Jack Faulkner added 16 points apiece for Patrick Henry, with Faulkner draining five 3-pointers in the process.
Owen Dawyot led the Salem cause with a game-high 22 points, while Tanner Dallas added 14 and Qualee Moses-Robinson chipped in 11 points.
PATRICK HENRY (5-1, 3-0)
Smith 18, Yarmah 16, Faulkner 16, Derey 7, Adams 3, Beasley 2.
SALEM (0-3, 0-3)
Dawyot 22, Dallas 14, Moses-Robinson 11, Wallace 4, Greer 2, Clemons 2.
Patrick Henry;17;10;15;20;--;62
Salem;15;17;13;10;--;55
3-point goals -- Patrick Henry 7 (Faulkner 5, Derey, Adams), Salem 4 (Dawyat 3, Dallas). JV -- Patrick Henry won.
HOGOHEEGEE TOURNAMENT
PH-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36
RURAL RETREAT -- Jake Hall scored a game-high 18 points as the Rebels pulled away in the final quarter to down the Indians and advance to play top-seeded Holston on Thursday evening in the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Rural Retreat was led by Brady Smith with 11 points.
PH-GLADE SPRING
Rhea 3, Pecina 6, Cobble 7, Addair 3, Hall 18, Presley 5.
RURAL RETREAT (1-11)
Crowder 5, Smith 11, Hight 8, Musser 3, Alford 4, Smelser 2, Worley 3.
PH-Glade Spring;11;6;9;16;--;42
Rural Retreat;9;13;4;10;--;36
3-point goals -- PH-Glade Spring (Cobble), Rural Retreat 2 (Smith, Worley).
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 45, Franklin County 34
ROCKY MOUNT -- Shakara Anderson knocked down a game high 16 points with 10 rebounds and Victoria Board added 11 points as the Colonels doubled the Eagles' output in the first half and rode the 12-point lead to a district win.
Host Franklin County was paced by Jaedyn Jamison with 15 points and Tamya Robertson with 11.
WILLIAM FLEMING (2-3, 2-0)
Hankins 6, Battle 4, Dolue 6, Anderson 16, Coleman 2, Board 11.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-4, 0-3)
Roe 3, Robertson 11, Jamison 15, Copeland 5.
William Fleming;13;11;7;14;--;45
Franklin County;4;8;9;13;--;34
3-point goals -- William Fleming 6 (Anderson 4, Board, Hankins), Franklin County 2 (Roe, Robertson).
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 44, William Byrd 30
Zada Porter led the way with 24 points as the Knights downed the host Terriers.
Sophia Chrisley led William Byrd with 14 points on the strength of three 3-pointers.
CAVE SPRING (5-1)
Porter 24, Carroll 6, Hibbs 6, Landsman 3, Cox 3, Jones 2.
WILLIAM BYRD (4-2)
Chrisley 14, Helton 4, Mutz 7, McCaskill 5.
Cave Spring;9;12;16;7;--;44
William Byrd;5;7;12;6;--;30
3-point goals -- Cave Spring 3 (Carroll 2, Landsman), William Byrd 4 (Chrisley 3, McCaskill). JV -- William Byrd won.
Northside 49, Glenvar 43
Senior Rianna Saunders netted a team high 18 points, all on 3-pointers, while senior Samantha Johnson knocked down some clutch free throws late to ice the game as the host Vikings topped the Highlanders on Senior Night.
Arianna Abediyi added 11 points for Northside (3-4).
Olivia Harris led Glenvar with 18 points.
GLENVAR (4-3)
McCulley 2, Luper 9, O.Harris 18, Donaldson 5, Thompson 1, R.Harris 8.
NORTHSIDE (3-4)
Johnson 9, Saunders 18, Gates 1, Waweru 5, Abediyi 11, Kidd 4, Martin 1.
Glenvar;8;10;12;13;--;43
Northside;12;10;15;12;--;49
3-points -- Glenvar 5 (Luper 2, O.Harris 2, R.Harris), Northside (Saunders 6, Johnson, Waweru).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County 58, George Washington 8
DANVILLE -- Sierra Hubbard downed 16 points and Missy Hazard added 11 as the Cougars shut out the Eagles in the first half en route to a district romp.
Ariyana Murphy led GW with six points.