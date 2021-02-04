High schools: Galax boys upset George Wythe, will face Auburn for region berth

WYTHEVILLE -- Cole Pickett scored 11 points for fourth-seeded Galax on Thursday night as the Maroon Tide posted a 44-37 victory over previously undefeated George Wythe in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District boys basketball tournament.
Galax will face Auburn in Friday's final in Wytheville for the MED's second berth into the Region 1C tournament.
Peyton Coe led George Wythe with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
GALAX (5-3)
Beeman 4, Ashworth 7, Keatley 5, Pickett 11, Brown 5, Bagley 6, Cruise 6.
GEORGE WYTHE (5-1)
Wilkins 2, Blevins 3, Campbell 9, Coe 18, Green 2, Fowler 3.
Galax;14;8;9;13;--;44
George Wythe;12;9;6;10;--;37
3-point goals -- Galax 3 (Cruise 2, Keatley), George Wythe 4 (Coe 3, Blevins).
BOYS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE TOURNAMENT
Auburn 60, Fort Chiswell 52
MAX MEADOWS -- Michael Royal netted 14 points, Ethan Millirons scored 13 and Reed Underwood added 12 as the Eagles topped the Pioneers in an MED semifinal.
Fort Chiswell was led by Siler Watson with a game-high 20 points and Parker King with 10 rebounds.
Auburn will face Galax in the championship game Friday in Wytheville.
The Pioneers will host Nelson County in the first round of the region tournament on Monday.
AUBURN (4-1)
N.Millirons 2, Kelley 2, Marshall 3, Brotherton 6, Reece 8, Underwood 12, E.Millirons 13, Royal 14.
FORT CHISWELL (6-3)
B.Dunford 2, McHone 2, Vaught 2, Norris 3, Williams 6, King 8, Gravely 9, Watson 20.
Auburn;15;14;14;17;--;60
Fort Chiswell;14;8;14;16;--;52
3-point goals -- Auburn 6 (Underwood 3, E.Millirons 2, Royal), Fort Chiswell 4 (Watson 2, Norris, Gravely).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 68, Bath County 24
BUENA VISTA -- Will Dunlap scored a game-high 19 points and Spencer Hamilton added 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Fighting Blues downed the Chargers to advance to the championship game of the Pioneer District Tournament.
Jaden Ryder led Bath County with nine points in the loss.
BATH COUNTY (0-1)
Gwin 3, Gardinski 3, Dillow 7, Ryder 9, Harmon 2.
PARRY MCCLUER (7-1)
Perry 7, Moore 2, Cook 3, Roberts 3, Wade 4, Dunlap 19, Hamilton 18, Plogger 2, Snider 4, Ruley 4, Secrist 2.
Bath County;4;4;11;5;--;24
Parry McCluer;16;25;16;11;--;68
3-point goals -- Bath County 3 (Gwin, Gardinski, Ryper), Parry McCluer 4 (Dunlap 3, Roberts).
Narrows 85, Eastern Montgomery 35
NARROWS -- Freshman Kolier Pruett drained five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points as the Green Wave pulled away from the Mustangs in a semifinal.
Dalton Bradley added 17 points and Logan Green chipped in 12 for Narrows, who will face top-seeded Parry McCluer in the final Friday.
Adam Bahnken led Eastern Montgomery with 10 points in the loss.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-4)
Bahnken 10, Price 6, Moore 6, Tyree 1, Worrell 3, Roupe 2, Burleson 2, Brown 3, Elkins 2.
NARROWS (5-4)
McGlothlin 6, Johnston 5, Freeman 5, Snidow 2, Pruett 21, Bradley 17, Green 12, Shepherd 2, Johnson 8, Smith 7.
Eastern Montgomery;20;6;4;5;--;35
Narrows;20;24;24;17;--;85
3-point goals -- Eastern Montgomery 5 (Moore 2, Worrell, Brown, Bahnken), Narrows 9 (Pruett 5, Johnston, Freeman, Green, Bradley).
HOGOHEEGEE TOURNAMENT
Northwood 77, Chilhowie 74
CHILHOWIE -- Eli Carter scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures as the Panthers forced a turnover with under five seconds left to enable them to hold on to the win over the Warriors in the semifinals.
Cole Roland added 20 points, Michael Frye chipped in 13 points and Dyson Briggs tallied 10 for Northwood, who will face top-seeded Holston in the championship game.
Chilhowie was led by Josh Tuell, who drained six 3-pointers en route to 22 points, and Jonathan Phelps with 11 points.
NORTHWOOD
C.Frye 4, M.Frye 13, Roland 20, Debusk 4, Briggs 10, Carter 26.
CHILHOWIE (9-5)
Tuell 22, D.Martin 7, W. Martin 3, Puckett 4, Blevins 9, Walters 7, Phelps 11, Hall 6, Delp 3, Sauls 2.
Northwood;22;16;22;17;--;77
Chilhowie;19;20;17;18;--;74
3-point goals -- Northwood 8 (Briggs 3, Carter 2, Roland 2, M. Frye), Chilhowie 14 (Tuell 6, Blevins 3, Phelps 3, Hall, Delp). JV -- Chilhowie won.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 73, Lord Botetourt 65
DALEVILLE -- Elijah Mitchell scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures in the Colonels' road win over the Cavaliers.
Louis English added 17 points, C.J. Goode chipped in 16 and Malachi Jackson tallied 12 for William Fleming.
Conner Tilley led Lord Botetourt with 17 points, while Tyler Meade and Owen Prince each added 15 and Kyle Arnholt chimed in with 10 points.
WILLIAM FLEMING (4-1)
Mitchell 20, English 17, Goode 16, Jackson 12, Robertson 4, Webb 4.
LORD BOTETOURT (9-3)
Tilley 17, Meade 15, O.Prince 15, Arnholt 10, L.Bramblett 4, Selkirk 4.
William Fleming;15;19;19;20;--;73
Lord Botetourt;16;16;14;19;--;65
3-point goals -- William Fleming 11 (Mitchell 4, Jackson 3, English 2, Goode 2), Lord Botetourt 11 (Meade 5, Tilley 5, O.Prince). JV -- William Fleming won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 84, Carroll County 21
HILLSVILLE -- Cam Cormany scored 15 points and the Bobcats built a 50-7 halftime lead to remain unbeaten.
Gavin Cormany added 14 for Radford (12-0, 8-0), while Alex Kanipe scored 13.
The Bobcats outscored Carroll 34-2 in the second quarter.
RADFORD (12-0, 8-0)
C.Cormany 15, G.Cormany 14, Kanipe 13, Wesley 9, Clark 7, Kelly 7, Baylor 6, Prioleau 4, Lard 4, Mitchell 3, Carter 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (3-7, 1-3)
Sechrist 7, Riggins 5, Phillips 4, Beamer 2, Hull 2, Dalton 1.
Radford;16;34;22;12;--;84
Carroll County;5;2;4;10;--;21
3-point goals goals -- Radford 10 (C.Cormany 3, G.Cormany 2, Clark, Wesley, Kelly, Mitchell, Kanipe). JV game -- Radford won 59-49.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 62, Salem 52
DUBLIN -- A.J. McCloud netted 22 points, Peyton McDaniel scored 15 and J.J. Gulley added 13 points to lead the Cougars.
Owyn Dawyot knocked down a game-high 23 points for the Spartans.
SALEM (0-4)
Dawyot 23, Dallas 9, Greer 9, Clemens 8, Allen 2, Hart 1.
PULASKI COUNTY (5-8)
McCloud 22, McDaniel 15, Gulley 13, Johnson 6, Bourne 4, O'Neal 2.
Salem;11;12;16;13;--;52
Pulaski County;18;10;23;11;--;62
3-point goals -- Salem 6 (Dawyot 3, Clemens 2, Greer), Pulaski County 6 (McDaniel 3, Johnson 2, Gulley). JV game -- Pulaski County won 39-32.
Christiansburg 62, Blacksburg 38
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Matt Simmons and Ty Dunkleman scored 14 points apiece and the Blue Demons defeated the Bruins for the third time this season.
Matt Joyce led Blacksburg with nine points.
BLACKSBURG (2-3, 0-3)
Vick 7, Halsey 2, Miller 2, Keller 2, Joyce 9, Appea 8, Walters 2.
CHRISTIANSBURG (4-1, 3-0)
Simmons 14, Hunter 2, Moles 4, Dunkleman 14, Purcell 3, Clark 7, Calloway 4, Myrthil 2, Graham 2, Evans 2, Taylor 8.
Blacksburg;9;6;9;14;--;38
Christiansburg;15;11;16;20;--;62
3-point goals -- Blacksburg 2 (Vick, Joyce), Christiansburg 4 (Simmons, Dunkleman, Purcell).
GIRLS
PIONEER TOURNAMENT
Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 51
NARROWS -- Mya Robertson scored 22 points, while Alyssa Bishop had 15 points and 16 rebounds as the Green Wave clinched a Region 1C berth with a semifinal win.
Eastern Montgomery (1-2) led by as many as 17 points and tied the game on a stickback by Lilly Underwood as time ran out in regulation. Elli Underwood had 15 points for the Mustangs, who will play Bath County at home in a consolation game.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-2)
L.Underwood 9, E.Underwood 15, Akers 2, Boone 8, Bahnken 8, Bruce 7, Felty 2.
NARROWS (4-9)
Lawrence 2, Robertson 22, S.Mann 6, M.Mann 7, Bishop 15, Stables 8.
Eastern Montgomery;18;11;9;11;2;--;51
Narrows;10;7;15;17;11;--;60
3-point goals -- Eastern Montgomery 4 (E.Underwood 3, Bruce), Narrows 2 (Robertson, M.Mann).
Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 14
BUENA VISTA -- Anna Claytor scored 20 points and her sister, Katie, added 10 as the Fighting Blues booked a spot in the district final.
Madie Henson added 13 for PM (5-1), which will host the final Friday.
Emily Douglas had eight points for Bath, which was playing its first game of the season.
BATH COUNTY (0-1)
Legg 1, Nichols 5, Douglas 8.
PARRY McCLUER (5-1)
A.Grow 3, K.Grow 2, Lewis 2, M.Henson 13, A.Claytor 20, Roberts 5, Tyree 2, Emore 4, G.Henson 9, K.Claytor 10.
Bath County;4;3;4;3;--;14
Parry McCluer;27;13;18;12;--;70
3-point goals -- Bath County 1 (Nichols), Parry McCluer 4 (K.Claytor 2, M.Henson, A.Grow).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE TOURNAMENT
George Wythe 51, Bland County 32
WYTHEVILLE -- Maria Malavolti had 16 of her 22 points in the middle two periods as the top-seeded and unbeaten Maroons eliminated the Bears in a semifinal.
Meleah Kirtner added 11 points for Wythe (12-0).
Emma Townley had 11 points and McKenzie Tindall scored 10 for Bland (3-10).
BLAND COUNTY (3-10)
M.Tindall 10, Townley 11, Dillow 4, Irwin 4, Meadows 3.
GEORGE WYTHE (12-0)
Phillippi 6, Kirtner 11, Tate 6, Guthrie 1, Pagel 3, Malavolti 22, Carter-Bennett 2.
Bland County;12;11;3;6;--;32
George Wythe;10;8;17;16;--;51
3-point goals -- Bland County 2 (Townley 2), George Wythe 3 (Phillippi 2, Kirtner).
Grayson County 56, Auburn 51
INDEPENDENCE -- Cheyenne Penn netted a game-high 20 points and Kristen Brown added 19 as the Blue Devils downed the Eagles in a semifinal.
Auburn, which ended its season with the loss, was led by Hannah Hoffman with 17 points and Alyson Martin with 15.
Brown went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth period and Penn scored nine points in the final quarter to help pull out the win.
Grayson County will play Friday at No. 1 seed George Wythe in the final.
AUBURN (5-1)
Lafon 4, Huffman 17, Martin 15, Terry 8, Rorrer 1, Mundy 6.
GRAYSON COUNTY (5-5)
S.Pope 2, K.Pope 7, Halsey 2, Brown 19, Penn 20, Cunningham 6.
Auburn;15;12;12;12;--;51
Grayson County;8;17;12;19;--;56
3-point goals -- Auburn 3 (Huffman, Martin, Mundy), Grayson County 4 (Penn 2, Cunningham, K.Pope).
HOGOHEEGEE TOURNAMENT
Rural Retreat 55, Holston 34
RURAL RETREAT -- Regular-season champ Rural Retreat kept cruising as Annabelle Fiscus scored 18 points to lead the Indians into the district final.
Rural Retreat will meet Chilhowie for the title.
HOLSTON
Morgan 6, Keith 4, Bishop 7, Bailey 3, Widener 12, Turner 2.
RURAL RETREAT (8-2)
M.Fiscus 9, A.Fiscus 18, Cox 4, Trivitt 9, Bailey 3, Williams 3, Miller 6, Mutter 3.
Holston;3;11;10;10;--;34
Rural Retreat;13;16;9;17;--;55
3-point goals -- Holston, Rural Retreat 3 (A.Fiscus, Trivitt, Mutter).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 54, Lord Botetourt 49
Freshman Nicole Hankins gave the Colonels a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter and they held on for a win over the Cavaliers.
Shakara Anderson led Fleming with 22 points.
Grace Taylor scored 20 for Botetourt.
LORD BOTETOURT (5-2, 1-1)
Grace Taylor 20, Myers 6, Orange 8, Spangler 6, Alfano 2, Morgan 3, Jones 4.
WILLIAM FLEMING (3-3, 3-0)
Coleman 3, Board 9, Patterson 3, Hankins 5, Battle 8, Shakara Anderson 22, Jones 4.
Lord Botetourt;18;8;16;7;--;49
William Fleming;7;10;18;19;--;54
3-point goals -- Lord Botetourt 3 (Taylor 2, Orange), William Fleming 6 (Anderson 2, Board 2, Hankins, Coleman). JV -- William Fleming won 42-41.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 59, Salem 41
Keslyn Secrist led all scorers with 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Taryn Blankenship added 18 points as the Cougars, after an even score at the intermission, outscored the Spartans 34-16 in the second half to come away with a district win and remained unbeaten..
Kennedy Scales posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards and Abby Baker added 12 points for Salem.
PULASKI COUNTY (6-0, 2-0)
Secrist 20, Blankenship 18, Fleenor 8, Huff 5, Cregger 4, Lawson 1, Russell 3.
SALEM (1-4, 0-3)
Scales 17, Baker 12, Hill 7, Robitson 3, Moran 2.
Pulaski County;10;15;17;17;--;59
Salem;13;12;9;7;--;41
3-point goals -- Puilaski County 4 (Secrist 3, Huff), Salem 2 (Scales, Hill). JV game -- Pulaski County won.
Blacksburg 46, Christiansburg 30
BLACKSBURG -- Ellie Gresh scored 11 points for the Bruins as they used a big first quarter to give them the winning margin over the Blue Demons.
Hannah Altizer scored 12 points and Brailyn Wilburn added 10 for Christiansburg in the loss.
CHRISTIANSBURG (0-4, 0-1)
Lowe 2, Wilburn 10, Altizer 12, Sherman 2, Harris 4.
BLACKSBURG (2-1, 2-0)
Mosser 6, Gresh 11, Santsaver-Jones 8, Sloss 8, Mo. Cheynet 6, Mc.Cheynet 5, VanGilder 2.
Christiansburg;2;7;10;11;--;30
Blacksburg;18;7;10;11;--;46
3-point goals -- Christiansburg 2 (Altizer 2).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 56, James River 5
FLOYD -- Leighlou Wiseman scored 11 points to pace a balanced scoring attack in the Buffaloes' win over the Knights.
JAMES RIVER (0-6, 0-4)
Kesler 1, Crowder 2, McClung 1, Barry 1.