High schools: Giles boys end 51-game losing streak; Northside boys win in OT; Auburn boys win MED; Pulaski girls top PH

PEARISBURG -- Caedan Myers scored 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as Giles snapped a 51-game program losing streak Friday night with a 65-63 win over Patrick County in the first-round of the Region 2C boys basketball tournament.
Myers made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute for Giles, which last won early in the 2018-19 season.
John Hamlin and Preston Whitlock each added 11 points for the Spartans, who will face top-seeded Radford in the semifinals on Monday.
"I was happy for the win but I think the players were happier than I was," said Giles coach Scotty Potter. "It meant so much to our seniors, especially when the juniors helped out when there was foul trouble."
Daeshawn Penn led Patrick County with 25 points and Lane Taylor chipped in 16 as the Cougars saw their losing streak reach 28 games.
PATRICK COUNTY (0-4)
McClain 8, Taylor 16, Nester 4, Hylton 2, Penn 25, Haywood 8.
GILES (1-11)
Parks 3, Hamlin 11, Cannaday 3, Whitlock 11, Ratcliff 2, Caedan Myers 26, Dunford 9.
Patrick County;23;15;18;7;--;63
Giles;11;15;17;22;--;65
3-point goals -- Patrick County 8 (Penn 4, McClain 2, Taylor, Haywood), Giles 3 (Myers, Whitlock, Hamlin).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 65, William Byrd 61, OT
Lawrence Cole scored a game-high 20 points and Ayrion Journiette added 16 as the Vikings won a thriller.
Cole tied the score sinking a bucket with 20 seconds to play in regulation. Byrd rimmed out two shots in the final seconds.
In the OT, Journiette and Cole combined to score 10 of Northside's 12 points with Journiette going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and Cole 2-for-2.
The Terriers were led by Jamie Cawley with 18 points, Tyler Martin with 12 points and Ethan Tinsley with 10
Northside will host a first round Region 3D game on Tuesday and William Byrd will travel to Lord Botetourt.
WILLIAM BYRD (3-5, 0-2)
Ruble 8, Tinsley 10, Meador 2, Martin 12, Williams 9, Richardson 2, Jamie Cawley 18.
NORTHSIDE (8-0, 2-0)
Journiette 16, Cole 20, Vanore 3, Webb 2, Foley 8, Leftwich 3, Abshire 7, Smith 6.
William Byrd;12;15;11;15;8;--;61
Northside;13;15;15;10;12;--;65
3-point goals -- William Byrd 5 (Tinsley 2, Martin 2, Ruble), Northside 5 (Journiette, Cole, Vanore, Leftwich, Abshire). JV game -- Northside won 68-42.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 50, Hidden Valley 40
Dylan Saunders knocked down 14 points, Stark Jones hit 13 and Charlie Urgo added 10 points to lead the Knights to a district win.
Jacob Nichols paced the Titans with 14 points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-7, 0-2)
Dunning 2, Singh 8, Whittaker 7, Nichols 14, Smiley 6, Smith 3.
CAVE SPRING (6-2, 2-0)
Bishop 2, Urgo 10, Griffith 2, Cooper 6, Jones 13, Lilley 3, Saunders 14.
Hidden Valley;16;6;9;9;--;40
Cave Spring;12;16;8;14;--;50
3-point goals -- Hidden Valley 2 (Nichols, Smith), Cave Spring 3 (Jones, Saunders, Urgo). JV game -- Hidden Valley won 33-31.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE TOURNAMENT
Auburn 53, Galax 41
WYTHEVILLE -- Ethan Millirons drained four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 31 points to lead the Eagles past the Maroon Tide in the championship game of the Mountain Empire District Tournament.
Cole Pickett scored 12 points for Giles in the loss.
AUBURN (5-1)
Underwood 2, E.Millirons 31, N.Millirons 6, Reece 1, Kelley 1, Marshall 5, Royal 7.
GALAX (5-4)
Beeman 4, Brannock 2, Ashworth 3, Keatley 3, Pickett 12, Brown 1, Bagley 9, Cruise 7.
Auburn;12;13;14;14;--;53
Galax;12;12;10;7;--;41
3-point goals -- Auburn 4 (E. Millirons 4) , Galax 3 (Ashworth, Keatley, Cruise).
PIONEER TOURNAMENT
Parry McCluer 43, Narrows 34
BUENA VISTA -- Spencer Hamilton had 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots as the Fighting Blues outlasted the Green Wave to claim the tournament championship.
Talen Roberts added 11 points for Parry McCluer (8-1), which plays at home Wednesday against Auburn in the Region 1C semifinals.
Dalton Bradley led Narrows (5-5) with 10 points. The Green Wave goes to George Wythe on Wednesday.
NARROWS (5-5)
Johnston 4, Pruett 8, Green 8, Bradley 10, Smith 4.
PARRY McCLUER (8-1)
Roberts 11, Dunlap 6, Hamilton 20, Plogger 2, Snider 4.
Narrows;3;8;8;15;--;34
Parry McCluer;9;8;14;12;--;43
3-point goals -- Narrows 2 (Pruett, Bradley), Parry McCluer 2(Hamilton 2).
Eastern Montgomery 47, Bath County 36
ELLISTON -- Justin Tyree scored 11 points and the Mustangs ended their abbreviated season with a home win in the third-place game.
BATH COUNTY (0-2)
Long 2, Ingram 3, Gardinski 3, Dillon 8, Phillips 5, Ryder 7, Harmon 8.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-4)
Tyree 11, Price 5, Bahnken 5, Moore 8, Martinez 3, Worrell 9, Burleson 2, Williams 2, Elkins 2.
Bath County;4;10;10;12;--;36
Eastern Montgomery;14;4;14;15;--;47
3-point goals -- Bath County 2 (Gardinski, Ryder), Eastern Montgomery 4 (Tyree 2, Moore, Martinez).
SOUTHWEST TOURNAMENT
Marion 63, Tazewell 52
TAZEWELL -- Grant Williams scored 18 points and Tanner Grubb added 15 as the Scarlet Hurricane advanced to the final thanks to a big second half.
Bryson McCall led Tazewell with 18.
MARION (4-9)
Marchant 6, Russell 11, Hall 3, Grubb 15, Williams 18, Thomas 10.
TAZEWELL
Jordan 15, Mills 4, McCall 18, Duty 4, Blankenship 9, O'Neal 2.
Marion;18;6;20;19;--;63
Tazewell;15;12;11;14;--;52
3-point goals -- Marion 6 (Grubb 3, Williams 2, Russell), Tazewell 7 (Jordan 3, McCall 2, Blankenship 2).
NONDISTRICT
BUCHANAN -- Jayson Easton pumped in 20 points and the red-hot Knights raced to a 19-0 lead and stopped the Eagles.
Patrick Clevenger added 16 points for James River, which plays Glenvar at home in a Region 2C quarterfinal.
Kalik Witcher led Franklin County with 11 points.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-6)
B.Witcher 3, Hudson 8, K.Witcher 11, Luckett 1, McHeimer 2, N.Holland 6, Foutz 4, A.Holland 8.
JAMES RIVER (4-5)
Bailey 5, Bell 5, Steger 5, Andrews 6, Moran 3, Clevenger 16, Braun 1, C.Easton 7, J.Easton 20, Toliver 2.
Franklin County;0;11;17;15;--;43
James River;19;14;17;20;--;70
3-point goals -- Franklin County 3 (A.Holland 2, K.Witcher), James River 5 (J.Easton 2, Bailey, Steger, C.Easton). JV -- James River won 44-43.
GIRLS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE TOURNAMENT
George Wythe 46, Grayson County 13
WYTHEVILLE -- Paeton Phillippi scored 17 points and Maria Malavolti had 10 as the unbeaten Maroons rolled to the tournament title on their home floor.
George Wythe will play at home Tuesday against Narrows in a Region 1C first-round game. Grayson County will visit Parry McCluer.
GRAYSON COUNTY (5-6)
K.Pope 4, Brown 4, Vaughan 2, Conklin 2, Cunningham 1.
GEORGE WYTHE (13-0)
Phillippi 17, Kirtner 4, Tate 7, Patel 4, Malavolti 10, Carter-Bennett 4.
Grayson County;0;2;6;5;--;13
George Wythe;20;13;11;2;--;46
3-point goals -- Grayson County 1 (K.Pope), George Wythe 4 (Phillippi 3, Tate).
PIONEER TOURNAMENT
Parry McCluer 40, Narrows 28
BUENA VISTA -- Katie Claytor scored 14 points and Parry McCluer overcame a scoreless second quarter to claim the tournament title.
Sydney Taylor added 11 for PM (6-1).
Mya Robertson led Narrows with 10.
Parry McCluer will host Grayson County on Tuesday in a Region 1C first-round game while Narrows goes to George Wythe.
NARROWS (4-8)
Robertson 10, S.Mann 2, M.Mann 5, Bishop 5, Stables 4, Cook 2.
PARRY McCLUER (6-1)
K.Grow 2, M.Henson 1, A.Claytor 7, G.Henson 5, K.Claytor 14, Taylor 11.
Narrows;13;9;4;2;--;28
Parry McCluer;16;0;14;10;--;40
3-point goals -- Narrows 1 (M.Mann), Parry McCluer 3 (Taylor 2, A.Claytor).
Eastern Montgomery 76, Bath County 20
ELLISTON -- Elli Underwood nearly broke the Mustangs' single-game scoring record with 37 points in her final appearance as EastMont won the consolation game.
Lilly Underwood added 12 for EastMont (2-2).
Emily Douglas had nine points for Bath (0-2).
BATH COUNTY (0-2)
Oliver 2, Legg 2, Offer 2, Douglas 9, McNeal 5.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (2-2)
L.Underwood 12, Gadd 2, E.Underwood 37, Akers 7, Bahnken 9, Roupe 7, Bower 2.
Bath County;6;3;3;8;--;20
Eastern Montgomery;24;17;26;9;--;76
3-point goals -- Bath County 1 (McNeal), Eastern Montgomery 4 (E.Underwood 4).
HOGOHEEGEE TOURNAMENT
Chilhowie 55, Rural Retreat 46
RURAL RETREAT -- Katie Barr's game-high 20 points led the Warriors as they used a big second half to down the Indians and claim the title.
Hannah Goodwin added 12 points and Hannah Ballenger chipped in 11 for Chilhowie.
Delanie Trivitt led Rural Retreat with 16 points and Annabelle Fiscus tallied 14 in the loss.
CHILHOWIE (5-2)
Ballenger 11, Sheets 6, Goodwin 12, Fox 2, Barr 20, S. Roland 4, K. Roland 1.
RURAL RETREAT (9-3)
M. Fiscus 4, A. Fiscus 14, Trivitt 16, Williams 1, Moore 3, Crigger 4, Miller 2, Fortner 2
Chilhowie;10;10;16;19;--;55
Rural Retreat;21;7;4;13;--;46
3-point goals -- Chilhowie 4 (Barr 3, Ballenger), Rural Retreat 4 (A. Fiscus 2, Trivitt 2).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 27, Patrick Henry 26
DUBLIN -- Ally Fleenor converted a stickback with 3.6 seconds to play and the Cougars rallied in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten in a low-scoring game.
eslyn Secrist scored nine points for Pulaski (8-0, 3-0) trailed 22-18 after three quarters.
Savannah Derey led PH with eight points.
PATRICK HENRY (5-2, 2-2)
Cook 2, Pickens 5, Derey 8, Breedlove 5, Childress 6.
PULASKI COUNTY (8-0, 3-0)
Fleenor 6, Huff 2, Lawson 1, Secrist 9, Blankenship 5, Cregger 4.
Patrick Henry;5;8;9;4;--;26
Pulaski County;10;2;6;9;--;27
3-point goals -- Patrick Henry 3 (Childress 2, Breedlove), Pulaski County 3 (Secrist 3).
Cave Spring 54, Hidden Valley 13
Zada Porter scored 15 points for the Knights in their road win over the rival Titans to finish 7-1 in the Roanoke County round-robin.
Katie Carroll added 11 points and Olivia Jones tallied 10 for Cave Spring.
CAVE SPRING (7-1, 2-0)
Porter 15, Jones 10, Robertson 3, Smith 7, Carroll 11, Hall 2, Anderson 4, Cox 2.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-8, 0-2)
Jarrett 2, Reed 8, Lkhagvasuren 3.
Cave Spring;19;18;8;9;--;54
Hidden Valley;5;5;0;3;--;13
3-point goals -- Cave Spring 6 (Carroll 3, Porter, Robertson, Smith), Hidden Valley 3 (Reed 2, Lkhagvasuren).
Blacksburg 45, Christiansburg 11
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Morgan Cheynet scored 11 points to lead the Bruins past the Blue Demons.
Blacksburg will play at home against Salem in the Region 4D tournament Monday.
BLACKSBURG (3-1)
Moser 4, Gresh 4, Jones 6, Sloss 6, Brooks 3, Mo.Cheynet 11, Browley 2, Mc.Cheynet 6, VanGilder 3.
CHRISTIANSBURG (0-5)
Kane 2, Hatcher 2, Wilburn 2, Altizer 3, Harris 2.
Blacksburg;22;9;5;9;--;45
Christiansburg;4;2;3;2;--;11
3-point goals -- Blacksburg 3 (Jones 2, Brooks), Christiansburg (Altizer).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd 57, Northside 36
Emilie McCaskill scored a game-high 16 points, Alexis Helton netted 12 points and Sophia Chrisley added 10 as the Terriers outscored the Vikings by 16 points in the second half for a home win.
Alexis Waweru led Northside with seven points.
NORTHSIDE (3-5, 0-2)
Bobbitt 2, S.Johnson 5, Saunders 5, Gates 4, Waweru 7, Adebiyi 2, Kidd 3, Balisage 3, Martin 5.
WILLIAM BYRD (6-2, 2-0)
Firebaugh 7, Becirevic 5, Chrisley 10, Helton 12, Mutz 7, McCaskill 16.
Northside;5;11;11;9;--;36
William Byrd;8;13;19;17;--;57
3-point goals -- Northside 3 (Waweru, Saunders, Kidd), William Byrd 5 (McCaskill 3, Chrisley, Firebaugh).
NONDISTRICT
Franklin County 46, Lord Botetourt 44
ROCKY MOUNT -- Jaedyn Jamison poured in a game-high 20 points and Tamaya Robertson caught fire in the second half for 15 points as the Eagles held off the visitiing Cavaliers.
Grace Taylor led Lord Botetourt with 13 points and Ally Spangler chimed in with 11 points.
LORD BOTETOURT (5-3)
Taylor 13, Myers 4, Orange 6, Spangler 11, Morgan 5, Jones 5.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-4)