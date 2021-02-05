High schools: Giles boys end 51-game losing streak; Northside boys win in OT; Auburn boys win MED; Pulaski girls top PH

PEARISBURG -- Caedan Myers scored 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as Giles snapped a 51-game program losing streak Friday night with a 65-63 win over Patrick County in the first-round of the Region 2C boys basketball tournament.

Myers made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute for Giles, which last won early in the 2018-19 season.

John Hamlin and Preston Whitlock each added 11 points for the Spartans, who will face top-seeded Radford in the semifinals on Monday.

"I was happy for the win but I think the players were happier than I was," said Giles coach Scotty Potter. "It meant so much to our seniors, especially when the juniors helped out when there was foul trouble."

Daeshawn Penn led Patrick County with 25 points and Lane Taylor chipped in 16 as the Cougars saw their losing streak reach 28 games.

PATRICK COUNTY (0-4)

McClain 8, Taylor 16, Nester 4, Hylton 2, Penn 25, Haywood 8.

GILES (1-11)

Parks 3, Hamlin 11, Cannaday 3, Whitlock 11, Ratcliff 2, Caedan Myers 26, Dunford 9.

Patrick County;23;15;18;7;--;63