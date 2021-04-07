High schools: Goode leads George Wythe to district golf title

WYTHEVILLE — Senior Daniel Goode fired a 4-under-par 66 Thursday to lead George Wythe to the Mountain Empire District golf championship at Wytheville Golf Club.
Goode, a Radford University signee, edged teammate Benson Blevins by three shots.
George Wythe shot a team score of 287 on its home course to defeat runner-up Galax by 83 strokes. Both teams will advance to the Region 1C tournament Tuesday at the River Course.
At Wytheville G.C. (par 70)
Medalist — Daniel Goode, George Wythe, 66
George Wythe (287) — Goode 66, Benson Blevins 69, Peyton Coe 72, Paeton Phillippi 80.
Galax (370) — Alex Brannock 83, Talan Gentry 85, Adam Dillon 99, Cameron Cruise 103.
Auburn (375) — y-Caleb Wallace 86, y-Slater Linkous 87, y-Reed Underwood 90, Brantly Smith 112.
Fort Chiswell (392) — Trey Tomlinson 83, Andrew Shelton 91, Logan Jones 100, Dylan Wyatt 118.
Grayson County (401) — y-Levi Lundy 80, y-Mathew Rector 98, Beau Nichols 111, Madison Carrico 112.
Bland County (415) — y-Luke Parker 101, Andrew Hill 101, Kaegan Young 107, Ben Ratliff 116.
y-individual regional qualifier
VOLLEYBALL
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Harrisonburg 25-18, 25-13, 25-17
LEXINGTON — Jaydyn Clemmer posted 14 kills, 14 digs and six aces, and Sophie Vaught added 11 kills and one block Wednesday night as Rockbridge County hammered Harrisonburg in the Valley District semifinals.
Nala Shearer recorded 17 digs and five aces, and Krissy Whitesell and McKenzie Burch combined for 36 assists for the Wildcats (13-0), who advanced to Thursday's district championship match against Spotswood.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie def. Rural Retreat 25-13, 25-15, 27-25
CHILHOWIE — Caitlin Pierce had 11 digs and nine kills, and Josie Sheets added 12 assists, 11 digs and six kills to lead the Warriors past the Indians in the revamped tournament bracket.
Dixie Mullinax (14 digs), Chloe Adams (13 assists, nine digs) and Hannah Goodwin (six kills, six digs) also contributed for the Warriors.
Annabelle Fiscus (10 digs, nine assists), Emily Williams (19 digs) and Brelyn Moore (13 digs, three kills) led Rural Retreat.
REGULAR SEASON
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd sweeps Northside
The Terriers swept a doubleheader from the Vikings in the regular-season finale for both teams, 25-17, 23-25, 15-11 in the opener and 27-25, 25-21 second match.
Byrd (8-3) were led by Mattie Andrews with 25 kills, Trinity Hylton with 28 assists and Grayce Dantzler with 18 digs.
Northside (5-7) received stellar performances from Kylee Draper with 33 assists, Sanii Nash'Fuell with seven kills and four blocks in Game 1, and Samantha Johnson with nine digs and one ace in Game 1.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford def. Alleghany 25-9, 25-6, 25-10
RADFORD — On Senior Night, senior Trinity Adams posted 10 digs to reach 1,000 for her career, and fellow senior Kara Armentrout knocked down nine kills as the Bobcats (5-2) topped the Mountaineers (1-10).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County sweeps Bassett
STUART — Suzanne Gonzalez and Lauren Largen had 17 kills apiece as the Cougars swept the Bengals, winning 26-24, 25-14 in the opener and 25-18, 26-24 in the nightcap.
Julianna Overby had 30 assists, while Lainie Hopkins had 28 assists for Patrick County.
Makayla Rumley had 15 kills and six blocks for Bassett, while Anne Laine had 12 kills and Sydney Martin had 33 assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
Christ School (N.C.) 15, North Cross 11
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Geist Pollock posted three goals and three assists, Ian Cann netted three goals and dished out an assist, and Hayden Burns recorded 15 saves as the Raiders (7-2) fell to the Greenies.
Sam Bassett netted six goals for Christ School (6-2), which outscored North Cross 4-0 in the fourth period.