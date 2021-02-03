High schools: Millirons' late 3-pointer saves Auburn boys from elimination

ROCKY GAP -- Ethan Millirons drilled a 3-pointer with 19 seconds to play and defending VHSL Class 1 boys co-champion Auburn saved its season Wednesday night with a 51-50 victory over Bland County in the opening-round of the Mountain Empire District tournament.
Millirons finished with 13 points and Michael Royal had 12 for Auburn (3-1).
Bland County, which led 33-20 at halftime, was led by Drew Hoge with 16 points and Trey Compton with 15.
Dylan Havens hit a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Bears before Millirons' game-winner.
AUBURN (3-1)
Rutledge 3, Sutphin 2, Millirons 13, Brotherton 9, Reece 6, Marshall 6, Royal 12.
BLAND COUNTY (5-4)
Hoge 16, Parker 7, Havens 9, Russo 2, T.Compton 15.
Auburn;13;7;16;15;--;57
Bland County;17;16;8;9;--;50
3-point goals -- Auburn 4 (Millirons 2, Rutledge, Royal), Bland County 9 (Havens 3, Compton 3, Parker 2, Hoge).
BOYS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE TOURNAMENT
Galax 50, Grayson County 41
GALAX -- Eric Bagley knocked down a game-high 18 points and Cole Pickett added 11 as the No. 4 seed Maroon Tide, after leading by 18 at the half, held off the No. 5 Blue Devils for a first-round win.
Grayson County was led by Devin Poe with 14 points and Andrew Shaffner with 10.
Galax will travel to No. 1 seed George Wythe for a semifinal Thursday.
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-7)
Poe 14, Cassell 11, Shaffner 10, Weatherman 6.
GALAX (4-3)
Bagley 18, Pickett 11, Brown 7, Keatley 4, Ashworth 4, Beeman 3, Barnes 2, Brannock 1.
Grayson County;4;8;8;21;--;41
Galax;12;18;7;13;--;50
3-point goals -- Grayson County 3 (Shaffner 2, Cassell), Galax 4 (Pickett 3, Keatley).
VIC DIVISION 2
North Cross 63, Carlisle 53
Nick Andrew scored 22 points and the Raiders pulled away in the second half for a home win.
Mehki Hines added 14 for North Cross, and Drew Jensen had 12.
Dre Grubb led Carlisle with 24 points. Jayson Fain knocked down 18.
CARLISLE (1-2, 1-2)
Eggleston 4, Grubb 24, Davis 1, Holliday 6, Fain 18.
NORTH CROSS (3-3, 3-2)
Hines 14, Andrew 22, Robertson 8, Bloomfield 7, Jensen 12.
Carlisle;14;13;13;13;--;53
North Cross;12;18;20;13;--63
3-point goals -- Carlisle 6 (Grubb 3, Fain 2, Holliday), North Cross 6 (Andrew 4, Bloomfield, Jensen).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Christiansburg 73, Blacksburg 65
BLACKSBURG -- Matthew Simmons scored 17 points, while MJ Hunter hit five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points as the Blue Demons won a Montgomery County battle.
Ty Dunkelman added 10 points for Christiansburg.
Matt Joyce had a game-high 22 points for Blacksburg, which led 30-27 at halftime. Brooklyn Vick scored 12 points and Owen Walters added 11.
CHRISTIANSBURG (3-1, 2-0)
Simmons 17, Hunter 16, Moles 7, Clatterbaugh 5, Taylor 5, Dunkelman 10, Purcell 4, Calloway 9.
BLACKSBURG (2-2, 0-2)
Babcock 4, Vick 12, Neurauter 5, Miller 5, Shealor 4, Joyce 22, Appea 2, Walters 11.
Christiansburg;;16;11;21;25;--;73
Blacksburg;16;14;13;22;--;65
3-point goals -- Christiansburg (Hunter 5, Simmons, Clatterbaugh, Taylor), Blacksburg 4 (Vick 3, Miller).
NONDISTRICT
James River 86, Floyd County 61
FLOYD -- The Knights returned to full strength and shot the lights out as Patrick Clevenger scored 30 points in a win over the Buffaloes.
Jayson Easton added 16 points for James River (3-5, 1-2), while Ryan Steger scored 13 and Corey Easton added 12.
Tanyan Sutphin had 17 and Kaiden Swortzel scored 16 for Floyd (7-4, 3-3).
JAMES RIVER (3-5, 1-2)
Bailey 1, Steger 13, Andrews 2, Moran 6, Clevenger 30, C.Easton 12, J.Easton 16, Oliver 6.
FLOYD COUNTY (7-4, 3-3)
Sutphin 17, Thompson 2, Nichols 3, Bond 4, Cantrell 3, Banks 8, Spangler 2, Swortzel 16, Dunbar 4, Miller 2.
James River;24;21;19;22;--;86
Floyd County;18;13;13;17;--;61
3-point goals -- James River 7 (J.Easton 4, C.Easton 2, Steger), Floyd County 3 (Sutphin 3). JV -- Floyd County won.
William Byrd 63, Hidden Valley 54
Tyler Martin and Jamie Cawley scored 13 points apiece as the host Terriers took advantage of 18-3 second quarter to top the Titans in a nondistrict contest on Senior Night.
Jacob Nichols netted a game high 19 points and Royston Smiley added 12 for Hidden Valley.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-6)
Hart 4, Purviance 2, Whittaker 5, Hawkins 6, Nichols 19, Smiley 12, Smith 5.
WILLIAM BYRD (3-4)
Ruble 8, Hensley 3, Meador 3, Hairston 1, Martin 13, Fix 2, Williams 9, Richardson 2, Cawley 13, Hanson 9.
Hidden Valley;9;3;13;29;--;54
William Byrd;14;18;17;14;--;63
3-point goals -- Hidden Valley 3 (Hart, Whittaker, Smith), William Byrd 4 (Ruble, Martin, Cawley, Hanson). JV -- William Byrd won.
Cave Spring 74, Glenvar 59
Charlie Urgo netted a game high 27 points, including five 3-pointers, and the Knights rode a 17-point halftime lead to a win on Senior Night.
Cameron Bishop scored 11 and Dylan Saunders added 10 points for Cave Spring
Steph Barber led the Highlanders with 19 points and Christian Housh scored 18.
GLENVAR (2-6)
Wiley 2, Barber 19, Housh 18, Johnson 7, Crouch 4, Hendricks 6, Bell 3.
CAVE SPRING (5-2)
Bishop 11, Tozier 6, Urgo 27, Griffiths 2, Cooper 8, Jones 8, Saunders 10, Ndem 2.
Glenvar;6;15;18;20;--;59
Cave Spring;17;21;20;16;--;74
3-point goals -- Glenvar 6 (Housh 4, Johnson, Bell), Cave Spring 10 (Urgo 5, Bishop 3, Tozier 2). JV -- Cave Spring won 43-24.
SOUTHWEST TOURNAMENT
Marion 56, Lebanon 45
LEBANON -- Grant Williams scored 22 points and the Scarlet Hurricanes overcame a 22-point first quarter for a first-round win over the Pioneers.
Sage Potts scored 23 points for Lebanon.
MARION (3-9)
Marchant 2, Russell 11, Grubb 11, Williams 22, Thomas 10.
LEBANON
Potts 23, Steele 14, Lambert 2, Tatum 2, Buchanan 4.
Marion;4;15;21;16;--;56
Lebanon;9;14;10;12;--;45
3-point goals – Marion 5 (Grubb 3, Russell, Williams), Lebanon 6 (Potts 4, Steele, Buchanan).
GIRLS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE TOURNAMENT
Bland County 45, Galax 32
ROCKY GAP -- Sophomore McKenzie Tindall scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Bears advanced with a first-round victory.
Katelyn Hall scored 12 points and Randi Dillow added 10 for Bland, which will play at No. 1 seed George Wythe in a semifinal.
Saige Leonard led Galax (1-10) with 10 points.
GALAX (1-10)
Leonard 10, Williams 6, Sturgill 6, Hash 3, Moraski 3, King 2, Edwards 2.
BLAND COUNTY (3-9)
M.Tindall 13, Hall 12, Dillow 10, Townley 8, Meadows 2
Galax;17;5;6;4;--;32
Bland County;12;12;6;15;--;45
3-point goals -- Galax 2 (Hash, Moraski), Bland County 3 (Hall 2, Townley).
Auburn 54, Fort Chiswell 42
MAX MEADOWS -- Alyson Martin scored 21 points and the Eagles hit five straight free throws down the stretch for a first-round victory.
Rhyland Rorrer added 10 for Auburn (4-0), which plays No. 2 Grayson County in a semifinal Thursday.
Haley Smith led Fort Chiswell with 14 points. The Pioneers will move on to the Region 2C tournament
AUBURN (4-0)
Martin 21, Rorrer 10, Terry 7, Huffman 6, Lafon 7, Lytton 3.
FORT CHISWELL (5-5)
Smith 14, Roark 8, Underwood 6, King 5, Patel 3, Dalton 2, Akers 2.
Auburn;15;17;9;11;--;54
Fort Chiswell;2;11;9;20;--;42
3-point goals -- Auburn 4 (Rorrer 2, Lafon, Lytton), Fort Chiswell 3 (Smith, Patel, King).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 53, Floyd County 47
RADFORD -- Haley Whitt and Laney Cline scored 11 points apiece, while Jada Dean had 10 points and hit 8 of 12 free throws as the Bobcats won at home.
Alexis Kiser and Kiley Hylton each had 17 points for Floyd County.
FLOYD COUNTY (3-5, 2-3)
Hylton 17, Kiser 17, Harman 8, Vest 5.
RADFORD (6-2, 6-1)
Haley Whitt 11, Cline 11, Dean 10, Newcome 5, Page 5, Conner 4, Hanah Whitt 5, Turk 2.
Floyd County;12;18;6;11;--;47
Radford;10;14;14;15;--;53
3-point goals -- Floyd County 1 (Kiser), Radford 5 (Haley Whitt 3, Conner, Hanah Whitt). JV game -- Radford won 45-24.
NONDISTRICT
Pulaski County 44, Carroll County 39
HILLSVILLE -- Ally Fleenor scored 16 points and made some key free throws in the fourth quarter as the Cougars stayed unbeaten with their second victory over the Cavaliers.
Taryn Blankenship added 10 points for Pulaski (6-0), which trailed 32-29 after three quarters.
Alyssa Ervin led Carroll (7-2) with nine points.
PULASKI COUNTY (6-0)
Fleenor 16, Russell 3, Huff 4, Lawson 4, Secrist 5, Blankenship 10, Cregger 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (7-2)
Ervin 9, Easter 8, Hagy 8, Crotts 2, Alley 3, Utz 2, Cupp 7.
Pulaski County;8;8;13;15;--;44
Carroll County;13;8;11;7;--;39
3-point goals -- Pulaski County 4 (Fleenor 2, Russell, Secrist), Carroll County 3 (Ervin, Easter, Cupp). JV -- Pulaski County won 49-36.
Cave Spring 64, Glenvar 51
Zada Porter knocked down 18 points, Ava Hibbs netted 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Katie Carroll added 11 points as the Knights used a 13-point scoring advantage in the third period to avenge an earlier loss to the Highlanders.
Cave Spring hit 10 treys as a team.
Malaysia Donaldson led all scorers with 22 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds, Olivia Harris scored 17 points and sister Rhyan Harris added 10 for Glenvar.
CAVE SPRING (6-1)
Porter 18, Carroll 11, Hibbs 17, Smith 9, Jones 9.
GLENVAR (4-3)
O.Harris 17, Luper 2, Donaldson 22, R.Harris 10.
Cave Spring;13;13;27;11;--;64
Glenvar;12;12;14;13;--;51
3-point goals -- Cave Spring 10 (Hibbs 5, Carroll 3, Smith, Porter) Glenvar 4 (O.Harris 2, R.Harris 2). JV -- Glenvar won.
William Byrd 50, Hidden Valley 15
Alexis Helton scored a game high 16 points and Cabria Mutz added 10 as the visiting Terriers downed the Titans.
Alice Lkhagvasuren led Hidden Valley with nine points.
WILLIAM BYRD (5-2)
Firebaugh 3, Davis 2, Becirevic 9, Chrisley 7, Helton 16, Mutz 10, Fuchs 3.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-7)
Law 2, Jarrett 2, Reed 2, Lkhagvasuren 9.
William Byrd;16;9;11;14;--;50
Hidden Valley;2;7;4;2;--;15