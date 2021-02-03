High schools: Millirons' late 3-pointer saves Auburn boys from elimination

GALAX -- Eric Bagley knocked down a game-high 18 points and Cole Pickett added 11 as the No. 4 seed Maroon Tide, after leading by 18 at the half, held off the No. 5 Blue Devils for a first-round win.

Grayson County was led by Devin Poe with 14 points and Andrew Shaffner with 10.

Galax will travel to No. 1 seed George Wythe for a semifinal Thursday.

GRAYSON COUNTY (1-7)

Poe 14, Cassell 11, Shaffner 10, Weatherman 6.

GALAX (4-3)

Bagley 18, Pickett 11, Brown 7, Keatley 4, Ashworth 4, Beeman 3, Barnes 2, Brannock 1.

Grayson County;4;8;8;21;--;41

Galax;12;18;7;13;--;50

3-point goals -- Grayson County 3 (Shaffner 2, Cassell), Galax 4 (Pickett 3, Keatley).

VIC DIVISION 2

North Cross 63, Carlisle 53

Nick Andrew scored 22 points and the Raiders pulled away in the second half for a home win.

Mehki Hines added 14 for North Cross, and Drew Jensen had 12.