High Schools: Patrick Henry's Faulkner shoots 81 in Class 5 golf tournament

WILLIAMSBURG — Patrick Henry’s Jack Faulkner finished tied for 37th after shooting 9-over-par 81 Monday in the VHSL Class 5 golf tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club.

Independence’s Julie Shin won the title at 7-under-par 65, leading her team to the overall championship with a score of 8-under-par 280.

Riverside shot even-par 288 as a team and finished second, followed by Deep Run at 295.

FOOTBALL

Tuesday’s predictions

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 38, Wilson Memorial 30: The Wildcats have put up 47 points in their last two victories. This game was originally scheduled for Sept. 10.

STAUNTON RIVER 34, Alleghany 7: The schedule gets much tougher but Staunton River is a serious contender for a Region 3D playoff berth.

LEE 41, Eastern Montgomery 28: These schools are an easy four-plus hours apart so they are meeting halfway at Emory & Henry College.