High schools: Rockbridge County reaches Valley District championship match

LEXINGTON -- Jaydyn Clemmer posted 14 kills, 14 digs and six aces and Sophie Vaught added 11 kills and one block Wednesday night as Rockbridge County hammered Harrisonburg 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 in a Valley District volleyball semifinal.
Nala Shearer recorded 17 digs and five aces and Krissy Whitesell and McKenzie Burch combined for 36 assists for the Wildcats (13-0), who advanced to Thursday's district championship match against Spotswood.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie def. Rural Retreat 25-13, 25-15, 27-25
CHILHOWIE -- Caitlin Pierce had 11 digs and nine kills, and Josie Sheets added 12 assists, 11 digs and six kills to lead the Warriors past the Indians in the revamped tournament bracket.
Dixie Mullinax (14 digs), Chloe Adams (13 assists, nine digs) and Hannah Goodwin (six kills, six digs) also contributed for the Warriors.
Annabelle Fiscus (10 digs, nine assists), Emily Williams (19 digs) and Brelyn Moore (13 digs, three kills) led Rural Retreat.
REGULAR SEASON
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd sweeps Northside
The Terrieris swept a doubleheader from the Vikings in the regular season finale for both teams, 25-17, 23-25, 15-11 in the opener and 27-25, 25-21 second match.
Byrd (8-3) were led by Mattie Andrews with 25 kills, Trinity Hylton with 28 assists, and Grayce Dantzler with 18 digs.
Northside (5-7) received stellar performances from Kylee Draper with 33 assists, Sanii Nash'Fuell with seven kills and four blocks in Game 1, and Samantha Johnson with nine digs and one ace in Game 1.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford def. Alleghany 25-9, 25-6, 25-10
RADFORD -- On Senior Night, senior Trinity Adams posted 10 digs to reach 1,000 for her career, and fellow senior Kara Armentrout knocked down nine kills as the Bobcats (5-2) topped the Mountaineers (1-10).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County sweeps Bassett
STUART -- Suzanne Gonzalez and Lauren Largen had 17 kills apiece as the Cougars swept the Bengals, winning 26-24, 25-14 in the opener and 25-18, 26-24 in the nightcap.
Julianna Overby had 30 assists, while Lainie Hopkins had 28 assists for Patrick County.
Makayla Rumley had 15 kills and six blocks for Bassett, while Annie Laine had 12 kills and Sydney Martin had 33 assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
Christ School (N.C.) 15, North Cross 11
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Geist Pollock posted three goals and three assists, Ian Cann netted three goals and dished out an assist and Hayden Burns recorded 15 saves as the Raiders (7-2) fell to the Greenies.
Sam Bassett netted six goals for Christ School (6-2) which broke away from a tie by outscoring North Cross 4-0 in the fourth period.