HIGH SCHOOLS: Tuesday regular-season scores, Wednesday schedule

TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Franklin County 5, Lord Botetourt 0
William Byrd 7, Northside 0
Christiansburg 10, Blacksburg 5
Hidden Valley 5, Cave Spring 0
Pulaski County 6, Salem 3, 8 innings
Liberty Christian 12, Liberty 2
Jefferson Forest 11, Heritage 1
Magna Vista 3, Bassett 1
Tunstall 1, Patrick County 0
Broadway 13, Rockbridge County 3
Lebanon 11, Marion 0
Auburn 14, Bland County 0
Fort Chiswell 6, Galax 3
Grayson County 15, George Wythe 2
Covington 15, Bath County 3
Parry McCluer 10, Eastern Montgomery 0
SOFTBALL
Franklin County 6, Lord Botetourt 1
William Byrd at Northside, ppd., TBA
Blacksburg 10, Christiansburg 0
Cave Spring 14, Hidden Valley 4
Salem 10, Pulaski County 0
Jefferson Forest 23, Heritage 0
Liberty 7, Liberty Christian 3
Magna Vista 5, Bassett 0
Tunstall 10, Patrick County 9, 9 innings
Broadway 10, Rockbridge County 0
Lebanon 10, Marion 4
Auburn 18, Bland County 0
Fort Chiswell 6, Galax 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
Jefferson Forest 15, E.C. Glass 7
BOYS SOCCER
Franklin County 3, Lord Botetourt 0
Northside 1, William Byrd 0, OT
William Fleming at Staunton River
Patrick Henry 4, Blacksburg 1
Cave Spring 7, Hidden Valley 0
Salem 2, Pulaski County 0
Patrick County at Tunstall
Broadway 4, Rockbridge County 2
Marion 2, Lebanon 0
Bath County 9, Covington 1
Craig County 5, Narrows 2
Rural Retreat 5, PH-Glade Spring 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Lord Botetourt 7, Franklin County 0
William Byrd 8, Northside 0
Blacksburg 5, Patrick Henry 0
Hidden Valley at Cave Spring
Salem 8, Pulaski County 0
Jefferson Forest 8, Liberty 0
Tunstall 7, Patrick County 1
Magna Vista 13, Bassett 0
Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 1
Marion 5, Lebanon 1
Eastern Montgomery 10, Floyd County 0
BOYS TENNIS
Halifax County 7, Franklin County 2
Northside 9, William Fleming 0
Blacksburg 9, Cave Spring 0
Salem 5, Christiansburg 4
Hidden Valley 8, Patrick Henry 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Lord Botetourt 8, Staunton River 1
Northside 7, William Fleming 2
Blacksburg 9, Cave Spring 0
Christiansburg 5, Salem 4
Patrick Henry 7, Hidden Valley 2
Liberty 6, Amherst County 3
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Alleghany at Radford
Giles at Carroll County
Glenvar at Floyd County
George Wythe at Bland County
SOFTBALL
Blacksburg at Hidden Valley
Radford at Alleghany
Floyd County at Glenvar
George Wythe at Bland County
BOYS LACROSSE
Blacksburg at Patrick Henry
BOYS SOCCER
Fort Chiswell at Galax
GIRLS SOCCER
Lord Botetourt at William Byrd
Nelson County at Alleghany
Giles at Grayson County
GIRLS TENNIS