HIGH SCHOOLS: Tuesday regular-season scores, Wednesday schedule
TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Franklin County 5, Lord Botetourt 0

William Byrd 7, Northside 0

Christiansburg 10, Blacksburg 5

Hidden Valley 5, Cave Spring 0

Pulaski County 6, Salem 3, 8 innings

Liberty Christian 12, Liberty 2

Jefferson Forest 11, Heritage 1

Magna Vista 3, Bassett 1

Tunstall 1, Patrick County 0

Broadway 13, Rockbridge County 3

Lebanon 11, Marion 0

Auburn 14, Bland County 0

Fort Chiswell 6, Galax 3

Grayson County 15, George Wythe 2

Covington 15, Bath County 3

Parry McCluer 10, Eastern Montgomery 0

SOFTBALL

Franklin County 6, Lord Botetourt 1

William Byrd at Northside, ppd., TBA

Blacksburg 10, Christiansburg 0

Cave Spring 14, Hidden Valley 4

Salem 10, Pulaski County 0

Jefferson Forest 23, Heritage 0

Liberty 7, Liberty Christian 3

Magna Vista 5, Bassett 0

Tunstall 10, Patrick County 9, 9 innings

Broadway 10, Rockbridge County 0

Lebanon 10, Marion 4

Auburn 18, Bland County 0

Fort Chiswell 6, Galax 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jefferson Forest 15, E.C. Glass 7

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin County 3, Lord Botetourt 0

Northside 1, William Byrd 0, OT

William Fleming at Staunton River

Patrick Henry 4, Blacksburg 1

Cave Spring 7, Hidden Valley 0

Salem 2, Pulaski County 0

Patrick County at Tunstall

Broadway 4, Rockbridge County 2

Marion 2, Lebanon 0

Bath County 9, Covington 1

Craig County 5, Narrows 2

Rural Retreat 5, PH-Glade Spring 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Lord Botetourt 7, Franklin County 0

William Byrd 8, Northside 0

Blacksburg 5, Patrick Henry 0

Hidden Valley at Cave Spring

Salem 8, Pulaski County 0

Jefferson Forest 8, Liberty 0

Tunstall 7, Patrick County 1

Magna Vista 13, Bassett 0

Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 1

Marion 5, Lebanon 1

Eastern Montgomery 10, Floyd County 0

BOYS TENNIS

Halifax County 7, Franklin County 2

Northside 9, William Fleming 0

Blacksburg 9, Cave Spring 0

Salem 5, Christiansburg 4

Hidden Valley 8, Patrick Henry 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Lord Botetourt 8, Staunton River 1

Northside 7, William Fleming 2

Blacksburg 9, Cave Spring 0

Christiansburg 5, Salem 4

Patrick Henry 7, Hidden Valley 2

Liberty 6, Amherst County 3

————————————————

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Alleghany at Radford

Giles at Carroll County

Glenvar at Floyd County

George Wythe at Bland County

SOFTBALL

Blacksburg at Hidden Valley

Radford at Alleghany

Floyd County at Glenvar

George Wythe at Bland County

BOYS LACROSSE

Blacksburg at Patrick Henry

BOYS SOCCER

Fort Chiswell at Galax

GIRLS SOCCER

Lord Botetourt at William Byrd

Nelson County at Alleghany

Giles at Grayson County

GIRLS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest at George Washington

