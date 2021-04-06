High schools: Underwood sisters lead EastMont volleyball; North Cross boys lacrosse wins in Asheville

Hannah Halsey had eight kills, 12 digs and one ace; and Kristen Brown added five kills, 11 assists and nine digs for Grayson (8-4), which will travel to Auburn on Thursday for the final.

Alexis Vaught and Maria Malavolti had 10 assists apiece for George Wythe, while Meleah Kirtner had eight kills and six blocks.

Grayson County will play at Auburn, a 25-14, 25-11, 25-7 winner over Bland County, in the district final

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Jefferson Forest def. Amherst County 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.

FOREST -- Kaylee Abbott recorded 18 kills and three aces and Alex McCray added 14 kills and 12 digs as the Cavaliers swept the Lancers (5-7) and advance to the Region 4D playoffs.

Emily Crosswhite shelled out 36 assists and Sophia Gerni notched nine digs for Jefferson Forest (9-3), whose opening round playoff opponent has yet to be finalized.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Marion def. Lebanon 21-25, 27-25, 25-15, 25-22

MARION -- Audrey Moss had 12 kills and three blocks and Anna Hagy posted eight kills and 10 digs as the Scarlet Hurricanes topped the Pioneers.