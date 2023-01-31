How Cave Spring's Dylan Saunders became a Division I basketball signee

Derek Saunders didn’t want his son to be lazy.

Dylan, he felt, would become a more well-rounded person if he played multiple sports.

So Dylan played basketball, football and baseball. He enjoyed being a leader in football and the camaraderie of baseball. But his favorite thing about playing multiple sports was being a part of a team.

“One of the biggest quotes from my dad is ‘Stop being lazy and get off the couch,’” Dylan Saunders said. “He’s always forced me to play three sports because [it kept me active].”

When Dylan Saunders was 7 years old, his dad showed him his state championship ring. His dad was a part of the 1997 Floyd County boys basketball championship team.

From that moment on, Saunders knew he wanted to win more state championships than his father.

Last year, he succeeded.

“Well, I got two rings and he’s got one,” Saunders said.

The 6-foot-8 senior center is now a basketball standout at Cave Spring High School. Two months ago, he signed to play Division I basketball at Fairleigh Dickinson.

Amazing shooter

Fairleigh Dickinson coach Tobin Anderson found out about Saunders through a friend. He was blown away when he decided to check out Saunders in AAU ball.

“I probably saw him play this [past] summer about 15-20 times,” Anderson said. “Once we saw him, we knew he was our guy.

“He’s probably the best shooter I saw all summer. He shoots the ball amazingly. I saw him make six or seven threes and you don't see 6-foot-8 kids do that.”

After talking with the Fairleigh Dickinson coaching staff for months, Saunders went on an official visit to the Hackensack, New Jersey, school in the first week of August.

Anderson, who is in his first season as the head coach of the Northeast Conference school, said he knew Saunders would be a perfect fit in his offense.

“The way he plays, he can take guys that are bigger out to the perimeter and he’s long enough to guard multiple positions,” Anderson said. “He’s smart. He will know how to get open. And in our offense, he will fit really well.”

During his visit, Saunders said the FDU staff welcomed him like family and promised him minutes during his freshman season. The visit made him feel like he was “their guy.”

The following week, Saunders called Anderson to verbally commit to Fairleigh Dickinson.

“We were thrilled when he committed. People knew that he was our top priority from Day 1. So when he committed, it was a big deal for us,” Anderson said. “He’s the first piece to the puzzle for what we are trying to do.

“We thought he would be a great fit because he comes from a good family and a winning pedigree. We want blue-collar, high-character kids and Dylan fits that mold.”

Works hard

Saunders and his family moved back to the Roanoke area from Nashville, Tennessee, when he was in the sixth grade.

He was always one of the tallest kids on his basketball teams and used that to his advantage. But Saunders said he had to get used to his growing body.

During Saunders’ freshman year, he was stuck on the JV team because there were two big men in front of him. But Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse decided to pull Saunders up to the varsity as the 2020 playoffs approached. Gruse said he saw Saunders' potential and wanted him to get some experience playing in big moments.

Saunders played valuable minutes in the postseason that year and won his first state championship. Cave Spring was declared the 2020 Class 3 co-champion when the state final was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The summer going into his sophomore year, Saunders realized for the first time that he could become a Division I basketball player. He worked tirelessly to gain muscle and tweaked his jump shot.

“We can tell him what to do and how to do it, but it takes the self-discipline to want to come in here and lift weights and get shots up,” Gruse said. “I never have to tell him to work hard. He says all the time after practice, ‘Hey Coach, let's get some more shots up.’”

That summer, Saunders joined the Virginia Premier AAU team coached by Corey Stitzel.

“I love him as a coach and he's helped me a lot,” Saunders said. “He’s one of the biggest reasons I got recruited.”

Saunders said playing AAU basketball helped him improve drastically because he got to play against Division I prospects from other states. Playing AAU basketball also allowed Saunders to go against players who were around his height.

“AAU is just a plethora of [good] players. So instead of having like two good players on a high school team, you have six or seven on an AAU team,” Saunders said. “The competition is 10 times better.”

During Saunders’ junior season, he won his second state championship and was named to the Class 3 all-state second team. He averaged 13.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists.

“People told me the first time they’ve ever seen me excited was after winning the state championship last year,” Saunders said. “And of course, I was excited because we had won the whole thing.”

But despite his success, he has stayed humble.

“He’s a quiet kid and that’s what I like about him. He just goes about his business,” Gruse said. “So many kids nowadays want to flex every time they make a shot, but he’s like the old-school type of kid.”

He said he never thought about leaving Cave Spring to attend a private or prep school.

“I’ve been playing with my teammates since sixth grade. So why would I want to leave them?” Saunders said. “I could have gone to another team and maybe the players there wouldn’t have accepted me.”

Through last Friday, he was averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 assists this season for Cave Spring (14-4, 7-2 River Ridge District).

“It means a lot to play basketball around here because the community is just amazing,” Saunders said. “They welcome you like family.”

Aspirations

In the Cave Spring gymnasium, the names of two ex-Knights are painted on the wall — J.J. Redick, who went on to play at Duke and in the NBA, and Josh Henderson, who went on to play for Vanderbilt.

Gruse said a person must have his jersey number retired to get his name on the wall.

“I would definitely like to have something on the wall,” Saunders said. “It would be nice to come back here one day and see what’s changed.”

Saunders said that when he is at Fairleigh Dickinson, he will work hard to become the best version of himself.

“My goal is to be one of the best players to play and I know that’s hard,” Saunders said. “I know I’m not going to be LeBron James or Michael Jordan, but I can be me.”