HS FOOTBALL PICKS: Games for Monday-Thursday

Prep predictions

Monday

GLENVAR 35, James River 14. The Highlanders are in line for a No. 1 seed in Region 2C. James River is contending for a first-round home game.

Tuesday

SALEM 31, Franklin County 21. Exam time. The Spartans are scheduled to cram five more games in before the end of the regular season.

GEORGE WYTHE 23, Rural Retreat 15. George Wythe has beaten Rural Retreat 15 times in a row and has won 21 of the last 22.

Wednesday

MAGNA VISTA 48, Tunstall 6. Penn State recruit Tyler Johnson is having an outstanding season catching passes and running from scrimmage.

Thursday

VIRGINIA HIGH 30, Chilhowie 24. Virginia High plays an unbeaten team for the second week in a row after losing last week to Graham.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

