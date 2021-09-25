HS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Glenvar shuts out Carroll County; Bassett's Walker-Muse scores 4 TDs

Kyle Hanks rushed for two touchdowns, and Aiden Wolk threw a pair of TD passes to Dagan Williams to lift Glenvar to a 28-0 homecoming football victory over Carroll County.
Hanks gained 126 yards on 23 carries, while Wolk passed for 155 yards and ran for 40. Mason Anderson had 15 solo tackles including 7 tackles for loss. Shane Gibson added 10 solos for the Highlanders (4-1).
Glenvar’s defense posted a shutout one week after allowing 55 points to Hidden Valley.
Carroll County (0-5) played the game without injured two-way star Benji Gosnell.
Carroll County;0;0;0;0;—;0
Glenvar;7;7;7;7;—;28
Glen — Hanks 24 run (Pierce kick)
Glen — Williams 23 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick)
Glen — Williams 21 pass from Wolk (Pierce kick)
Glen — Hanks 4 run (Pierce kick)
Bassett 48, William Byrd 9
William Byrd;2;0;7;0;—;9
Bassett;7;7;20;14;—;48
Bass — Walker-Muse 51 run (Lopez Kick)
WB — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
Bass — Walker-Muse 65 run (Lopez Kick)
Bass — Stokes 53 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez Kick)
WB — E.Hairston 68 pass from I.Hairston (Lancaster Kick)
Bass — Leduc-Mattox 11 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez Kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 29 pass from J.Hairston (kick failed)
Bass — Walker-Muse 59 run (Lopez Kick)
Bass — Leduc-Mattox interception return (Lopez Kick)
Highlights: Simeon Walker-Muse scored four TDs and Ja’Ricous Hairston passed for three for Bassett’s high-scoring offense. Walker-Muse ran 12 times for 221 yards and three TDs, while Hairston was 5 of 9 passing for 103 yards. Branson Leduc-Mattox caught one of the TD passes and returned one of his two interceptions for a score. Byrd’s Israel Hairston attempted 49 passes, completing 24 for 277 yards and a 68-yard TD to Ethan Hairston.
Records: William Byrd 0-3, Bassett 3-1.
Giles 40, Fort Chiswell 21
Fort Chiswell;0;0;7;14;—;21
Giles;13;7;13;7;—;40
Gil — Fleeman 12 run (kick failed)
Gil — Fleeman 5 run (Price kick)
Gil — Saunders 3 run (Price kick)
Fort — Varney 45 run (Reigelsperger kick)
Gil — Fleeman 39 run (kick blocked)
Gil — Sheetz 15 run (Price Kick)
Gil — Ratcliffe 20 blocked punt return (Price kick)
Fort — Edmonds 25 run (Reigelsperger kick)
Fort — Varney 52 run (Reigelsperger kick)
Highlights: Gage Fleeman ran for 149 yards and 3 TDs on 20 carries, and Khalik Saunders went for 126 yards and a TD on 16 attempts. Fleeman also passed for 82 yards. Nathan Sheetz had a 15-yard TD, and Christian Ratcliffe returned a blocked punt for a TD as Giles built a 40-7 lead. Fort Chiswell’s Ezra Varney had TD runs of 45 and 52 yards, finishing with 159 yards on 16 carries.
Records: Fort Chiswell 0-5, 0-2, Giles 4-1, 2-1.
Fort Defiance 17, Rockbridge County 16
Rockbridge County;6;0;7;3;—;16
Fort Defiance;7;0;0;10;—;17
RC — Jay 7 run (kick failed)
FD — R.Miller 38 pass from T.Miller (Brooks kick)
RC — Claytor 19 run (Clement kick)
FD — T.Miller 4 run (Brooks kick)
RC — FG Clement 20
FD — FG Brooks 23
Highlights: Will Brooks kicked a 23-yard field goal with 39 seconds to play as Fort Defiance broke an eight-game losing streak. John Clement gave Rockbridge a 16-14 lead on a 20-yard FG with 1:55 left. Freshman QB Trey Miller threw a 38-yard TD pass to Riley Miller and scored on a 4-yard run for Fort Defiance. Riley Miller rushed for 120 yards on 18 carries. Rockbridge’s Seamus Looney ran for 118 yards on 18 carries.
Records: Rockbridge County 2-2, Fort Defiance 1-4.
Grayson County 15, Marion 9
Grayson County;0;0;15;0;—;15
Marion;0;9;0;0;—;9
Mar — Safety, high snap in end zone
Mar — Osborne 8 run (Wolfe kick)
GC — Cassell 27 pass from Jones (Hernandez kick)
GC — Cassell 3 run (Thompson run)
Highlights: Holden Cassell scored two third-quarter TDs and Isaac Thompson ran for 132 yards on 17 carries as Grayson overcame a 9-0 halftime deficit. Cassell caught a 26-yard TD pass from Canaan Jones and had a 3-yard TD run. Marion got an 8-yard TD run and 143 passing yards from Reid Osborne, and 71 rushing yards from Trenton Watkins. Grayson’s defense limited Marion to 81 rushing yards, forced a turnover on three consecutive second-half drives and stopped a last-minute drive in the Blue Devils’ 33.
Records: Grayson County 2-2, Marion 1-4.
Graham 28, Galax 0
Graham;7;0;21;0;—;28
Galax;0;0;0;0;—;0
Gra — Clements 84 run (Morgan kick)
Gra — Blevins 10 run (Morgan kick)
Gra — Blevins 10 blocked punt return (Morgan kick)
Gra — Watkins 16 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Highlights: Graham’s Ty’Drez Clements bolted 84 yards for a TD in the first quarter and Graham became the first team to hand Galax a shutout in 157 games. Graham Clements ran for 171 yards on 13 carries. Graham QB Zach Blevins ran for a TD, passed for a score to Braden Watkins and returned a blocked punt for a TD.
Records: Graham 4-0, Galax 3-2.
E.C. Glass 35, Liberty 0
E.C. Glass 7;14;7;7;—;35
Liberty;0;0;0;0;—;0
ECG — Wood 77 pass from White (Palys kick)
ECG — Kittrell 14 run (Palys kick)
ECG — Graves 13 pass from White (Palys kick)
ECG — Mosby 1 run (Palys kick)
ECG — Graves 15 run (Palys kick)
Highlights: George White threw two TD passes, and Markevus Graves caught a TD pass and ran for a score for E.C. Glass. White hit Eli Wood for a 77-yard score in the first quarter. Jamarion Kittrell and Taeon Mosby added TD runs for Glass. Liberty was held to 66 yards total offense with 65 rushing yards on 34 attempts.
Records: E.C. Glass 4-1, 1-1, Liberty 2-3, 0-2.
Amherst County 35, Jefferson Forest 13
Amherst County;0;20;7;8;—;35
Jefferson Forest;0;0;7;6;—;13
Amh — Goins 2 run (Davenport kick)
Amh — Sweeney 27 run (Davenport kick)
Amh — Goins 3 run (kick failed)
Amh — Idore 56 run (Davenport kick)
JF — Jackson 7 pass from Bell (Alex Marsteller kick)
Amh — Sweeney 16 pass from Hurt (Stewart run)
JF — Marsteller 5 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Johnathan Goins had two short TD runs and Vincent Sweeney scored from 27 yards out in a 20-point second quarter for Amherst. Isaiah Idore put the game away with a 56-yard TD run in the third quarter, finishing with 93 yards on 7 carries. Alex Marstellar and Brody Jackson scored for JF, which was facing its former head coach Bob Christmax.
Records: Amherst County 2-0, 2-0, Jefferson Forest 0-4, 0-2.
Parry McCluer 28, Rural Retreat 15
Rural Retreat;7;0;9;0;--;16
Parry McCluer;14;8;6;0;--;28
PM -- Cook 44 run (Cook run)
PM -- Mitchell 34 pass from Schley (run failed)
RR -- Blevins 1 run (Crockett kick)
PM -- Cook 1 run (Bartley pass from Schley)
PM -- Mitchell 39 interception return (pass failed)
RR -- Safety
RR -- Blevins 3 run (Crockett kick)
Highlights: Parry McCluer’s Jaylon Mitchell intercepted four passes including one he returned for a TD in the third quarter. Mitchell also caught a 34-yard TD pass from Brennan Schley in the second quarter. Evan Cook had first-half TD’s 44 and 2 yards for the Fighting Blues, who picked up their first win under new coach Jack Baker. Eli Blevins ran for 2 TDs for Rural Retreat.
Records: Rural Retreat 2-2, Parry McCluer 1-3.
Halifax County 21, Martinsville 16
Halifax County;0;14;;0;7;—;21
Martinsville;7;6;0;3;—;16
Mart — Hairston 5 run (Garcia kick)
Mart — Dickerson 15 run (run failed)
HC — Caddle 6 pass from Chandler (Morrison kick)
HC — Wilson 39 pass from Chandler (Morrison kick)
Mart — FG Garcia 20
HC — Mikyler Smalls 2 run (Morrison kick)
Highlights: Mikyler Smalls 2-yard run with 7:02 to play gave Halifax the win and denied the Bulldogs a third straight victory. Latrell Hairston and Ray Dickerson ran for TDs to give Martinsville a 13-0 lead. Halifax’s Dakii Chandler wiped it out with TD passes to Kanya Caddle and Daysun Wilson. Andy Garcia’s 20-yard FG with 9:55 to play put Martinsville back up 16-14.
Records: Halifax County 3-0, 1-0, Martinsville 2-2, 0-1.
Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7
Lebanon;0;0;0;7;—;7
Chilhowie;7;14;0;3;—;24
Chil — Lewis 1 run (Hutton kick)
Chil — Lewis 1 run (Hutton kick)
Chil — Silverio 5 run (Hutton kick)
Leb — C.Barton 38 run (Dillon kick)
Chil — FG Hutton 24
Highlights: Chase Lewis had a pair of 1-yard TD runs and gained 85 yards on 15 carries as Chilhowie remained one of four unbeaten Region 1D teams. Marco Silverio added a TD and Daniel Hutton kicked his third FG of the season. Grayson Olson led Lebanon with 63 yards rushing on 20 attempts.
Records: Lebanon 0-4, 0-2, Chilhowie 4-0, 1-0.
Twin Valley 40, Craig County 16
Craig County;8;0;0;8;—;16
Twin Valley;16;6;12;6;—;40
Highlights: Craig County’s Cameron Shell returned the opening kickoff 62 yards for a TD, but Twin Valley took command for a home win. Matthew Lester and Jeighkob Cooper scored 2 TDs apiece for Twin Valley. Lester ran for 143 on 8 carries with a 72-yard TD. eight carries. Chris Jackson ran for 104 yards on 6 carries for Twin Valley. Craig’s Brayden Frango threw a 30-yard TD pass to Shell.
Records: Craig County 1-2, Twin Valley 4-0.
Fishburne Military 39, Roanoke Catholic 24
Highlights: Marquis Adams scored two TDs and Aries Oliver returned a kickoff for a TD for Roanoke Catholic. The Celtics had 203 yards rushing and 13 passing.
Records: Roanoke Catholic 0-5, Fishburne Military 1-2.
Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0
Highlights: Bryce Hildebrand and Dylan Alphin each scored twice for Buffalo Gap in a road win. Curtis Lowe threw a TD pass, and Cole Blackwell returned an interception 94 yards for a TD. Hildebrand led the Bison with 67 rushing yards. Bath County was playing its first game in four weeks.
Records: Buffalo Gap 2-1, Bath County 0-2.
