HS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Glenvar shuts out Carroll County; Bassett's Walker-Muse scores 4 TDs

Highlights: Simeon Walker-Muse scored four TDs and Ja’Ricous Hairston passed for three for Bassett’s high-scoring offense. Walker-Muse ran 12 times for 221 yards and three TDs, while Hairston was 5 of 9 passing for 103 yards. Branson Leduc-Mattox caught one of the TD passes and returned one of his two interceptions for a score. Byrd’s Israel Hairston attempted 49 passes, completing 24 for 277 yards and a 68-yard TD to Ethan Hairston.