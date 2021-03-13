HS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: McClung accounts for four TDs as Rockbridge County stays unbeaten

WAYNESBORO -- Brett McClung accounted for four total touchdowns Friday night as Rockbridge County continued its strong start with a 38-6 Valley District football victory over Waynesboro.
McClung opened the scoring by catching a pair of touchdown passes from Miller Jay and followed it up with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Jay tossed three touchdown passes for Rockbridge County (3-0).
Ryan Barbour accounted for the lone Waynesboro (0-3) touchdown in the second quarter.
Rockbridge County;14;14;10;0;--;38
Waynesboro;0;6;0;0;--;6
RC -- McClung 5 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
RC -- McClung 36 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
RC -- McClung 5 run (Cunningham kick)
RC -- McClung 15 run (Cunningham kick)
Way -- Barbour 36 pass from Smith (Cunningham kick)
RC -- FG Cunningham 32
RC -- Looney 31 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Carroll County 40, James River 0
Hillsville -- Brady Dalton completed eight passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts and ran 13 times for 99 yards and a score to lead the Cavaliers over the Knights (1-2).
Carroll County (4-0) also got 92 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries from Tristan Peckron and Brant Davidson caught three passes for 97 yards and two scores.
James River;0;0;0;0;--;0
Carroll County;14;20;6;0;--;40
CC -- Davidson 77 pass from Dalton (Phillips kick)
CC -- Phipps 5 run (Phillips kick)
CC -- Davidson 8 pass from Dalton (Phillips kick)
CC -- Peckron 7 run (kick failed)
CC -- Dalton 5 run (Phillips kick)
CC -- Peckron 23 run (kick failed)
Franklin County 45, Staunton River 21
ROCKY MOUNT -- Eli Foutz accounted for four touchdowns as the Eagles took command of the game during the middle quarters and cruised to victory past the visiting Golden Eagles.
Foutz connected on 8-of-14 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns and added rushing touchdown for Franklin County (3-0).
Jayron Smith rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and Josh Luckett caught seven passes for 167 yards and two scored for the Eagles.
Aiden Brown ran for 107 yards on 10 carries and added a passing touchdown for Staunton River (0-2).
Staunton River;7;0;0;14;--;21
Franklin County;14;24;7;0;--;45
FC -- Luckett 40 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
SR -- Eanes 37 pass from Brown (Reed kick)
FC -- Smith 5 run (Holley kick)
FC -- Smith 20 run (Holley kick)
FC -- Wright 14 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
FC -- FG Holley 22
FC -- Foutz 1 run (Holley kick)
FC -- Luckett 24 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
SR -- Powell 1 run (Reed kick)
SR -- Kirtley 11 run (Reed kick)
Narrows 43, Eastern Montgomery 0
ELLISTON -- Reid Bowman ran 11 times for 76 yards and three TD and threw for another score as the Green Wave downed the host Mustangs.
Also for Narrows (3-0), Jacob Robertson ran for 64 yards and two scores and returned two punts for 83 yards.
The Green Wave defense held EastMont (2-2) to 78 yards of total offense with Dereck Johnston intercepting two passes.
Narrows;14;15;14;0;--;43
Eastern Montgomery;0;0;0;0;--;0
N -- Bowman 2 run (run failed)
N -- J.Robertson 28 run (T.Robertson run)
N -- Bowman 1 run (Bowman run)
N -- T.Robertson 23 pass from Bowman (J.Robertson kick)
N -- J.Robertson 18 run (J.Robertson kick)
N -- Bowman 32 run (J.Robertson kick)
Radford 40, Alleghany 0
LOW MOOR -- Darius Wesley-Brubeck came in for an injured P.J. Prioleau and rushed for three touchdowns as the Bobcats blanked the host Mountaineers.
Radford (2-0) also got rushing touchdowns from Xavier Cobbs and Max Kanipe, while Zane Rupe hit Marcel Baylor with a touchdown pass.
Radford held Alleghany (0-3) to 102 total yards total.
Radford;12;14;14;0;--;40
Alleghany;0;0;0;0;--;0
Rad -- Wesley-Brubeck 14 run (kick failed)
Rad -- Wesley-Brubeck 1 run (pass failed)
Rad -- Baylor 10 pass from Rupe (Sproule kick)
Rad -- Wesley-Brubeck 5 run (Sproule kick)
Rad -- Cobbs 9 run (Sproule kick)
Rad -- Kanipe 10 blocked punt return (Sproule kick)
Pulaski County 56, Blacksburg 0
DUBLIN -- Keyontae Kennedy rushed for four touchdowns and two other running backs broke the 100-yard mark and found the end zone in the Cougars' shutout win over the Bruins.
Kennedy rushed for 113 yards on 19 carries, while Ethan Gallimore ran for 133 yards and a TD on nine carries and Quemaar Porter added 126 yards and a score on nine carries for Pulaski County (4-0).
Pulaski limited Blacksburg (0-4) to 35 total yards, and the Bruins turned the ball over three times.
Blacksburg;0;0;0;0;--;0
Pulaski County;7;28;14;7;--;56
PC -- Dalton 12 run (Simpson kick)
PC -- Dotson 30 pass from Dalton (Simpson kick)
PC -- Gallimore 52 run (Simpson kick)
PC -- Kennedy 2 run (Simpson kick)
PC -- Porter 1 run (Simpson kick)
PC -- Kennedy 23 run (Simpson kick)
PC -- Kennedy 2 run (Simpson kick)
PC -- Kennedy 6 run (Simpson kick)
Magna Vista 35, Patrick County 7
STUART -- Dekavis Preston ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Dryus Hairston rushed for 69 yards and two scores on seven carries and completed two two-point conversion passes to lead the Warriors (2-1) to a road win.
Will Sprowl scored on a 3-yard run and Carson Merriman gained 60 yards on 14 carries for the Cougars (0-2).
Magna Vista;14;13;8;0;--;35
Patrick County;0;0;0;7;--;7
MV -- Hairston 2 run (kick failed)
MV -- Preston 12 run (Medley pass from Hairston)
MV -- Johnson 7 run (Underwood kick)
MV -- Hairston 42 run (kick failed)
MV -- Preston 8 run (Parker pass from Hairston)
PC -- Sprowl 3 run (Wright kick)
Rural Retreat 33, Chilhowie 11
RURAL RETREAT -- Lucas Brewer scored a TD three different ways and the Indians put up 27 points in the second half for a win over the Warriors.
Brewer returned an interception 55 yards for a score, returned a fumble 22 yards for a TD and scored on a 61-yard run.
Wyatt Sage threw a go-ahead TD pass to Gatlin Hight and added a 1-yard TD run.
D.J. Martin gave Chilhowie (2-2) an early lead with a 9-yard run.
Chilhowie;8;0;3;0;--;11
Rural Retreat;0;6;20;7;--;33
Chil -- Martin 9 run (Williams run)
RR -- Brewer 55 interception run (pass failed)
RR -- Hight 62 pass from Sage (run failed)
CH -- FG Hutton 34
RR -- Sage 1 run (Brewer kick)
RR -- Brewer 22 fumble return (Brewer kick)
RR -- Brewer 61 run (Hight kick)
Broadway 28, Liberty 14
BEDFORD -- Bryce Suters rushed for 187 yards and two TDs on 16 carries as the Gobblers topped the Minutemen.
Cameron Showalter picked up 109 yards on 10 carries with a 4-yard TD.
Liberty took a 14-7 first-half lead on a 5-yard run by Tanner Stanley and Stanley's 10-yard pass to Marquis Ingram.