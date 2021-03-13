HS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: McClung accounts for four TDs as Rockbridge County stays unbeaten

Carroll County (4-0) also got 92 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries from Tristan Peckron and Brant Davidson caught three passes for 97 yards and two scores.

James River;0;0;0;0;--;0

Carroll County;14;20;6;0;--;40

CC -- Davidson 77 pass from Dalton (Phillips kick)

CC -- Phipps 5 run (Phillips kick)

CC -- Davidson 8 pass from Dalton (Phillips kick)

CC -- Peckron 7 run (kick failed)

CC -- Dalton 5 run (Phillips kick)

CC -- Peckron 23 run (kick failed)

Franklin County 45, Staunton River 21

ROCKY MOUNT -- Eli Foutz accounted for four touchdowns as the Eagles took command of the game during the middle quarters and cruised to victory past the visiting Golden Eagles.

Foutz connected on 8-of-14 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns and added rushing touchdown for Franklin County (3-0).

Jayron Smith rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and Josh Luckett caught seven passes for 167 yards and two scored for the Eagles.