HS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Radford gives new coach impressive win in opener

RADFORD -- Marcell Baylor and Terrell Dobson combined for 170 rushing yards and four touchdowns Friday night as Radford posted a 35-6 nondistrict football victory over George Wythe to give Michael Crist a win in his coaching debut with the Bobcats.
Baylor rushed for 104 yards on eight carries, scoring on runs of 5, 40 and 30 yards for a 21-6 lead.
Dobson and Quemar Porter each had a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
George Wythe took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on an 18-yard pass from Luke Jollay to Laden Houston.
Radford 35 GW 6
George Wythe;6;0;0;0--;6
Radford;0;21;0;14--;35
GW -- Houston 18 yard pass from Jollay (kick blocked)
Rad -- Baylor 5 run (Steele kick)
Rad -- Baylor 40 run (kick failed)
Rad -- Safety, Jollay tackled in end zone
Rad -- Baylor 30 run (kick failed)
Rad -- Dobson 1 run (Steele kick)
Rad -- Porter 1 run (Steele kick)
Giles 28, Blacksburg 21
Blacksburg;7;0;14;0;--;21
Giles;7;0;0;21;--;28
Gil -- Nathan Sheetz 7 run (Price kick)
Bbg -- Traye Roberts 1 run (Mena kick)
Bbg -- Bryce Ferguson 60 run (Mena kick)
Bbg -- Bryce Ferguson 13 run (Mena Kick)
Gil -- Gage Fleeman 19 run (Price kick)
Gil -- Fleeman 20 run (Price kick)
Gil -- Fleeman 3 run (Price kick) 2:18
Highlights: Gage Fleeman scored his third TD of the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run with 2:18 to play. He had runs of 19 and 20 yards earlier in the period as Giles wiped out a 21-7 deficit. Fleeman finished with 133 yards on 29 crries. Nathan Sheetz added 120 yards and a TD on nine attempts. Bryce Ferguson ran 10 times for 93 yards and two TDs for Blacksburg.
Brookville 35, Patrick Henry 15
Patrick Henry;0;0;0;15;—;15
Brookville;7;21;0;7;—;35
Bkv — Butler 5 run (Joshua Ayers kick)
Bkv — Robey 28 pass from Drake McDaniel (Ayers kick)
Bkv — Rucker 6 run (Ayers kick)
Bkv — Butler 57 pass from McDaniel (Ayers kick)
Bkv — Butler 9 run (Ayers kick)
PH — A.Webb 2 run (Ayers kick)
PH — Safety, Brookville dropped punt in end zone
PH — Webb 2 run (Sam Dowdy kick)
Highlights: Tayshaun Butler ran for 81 yards and two TDS on 10 carries and caugh a 57-yard TD pass from Drake McDaniel as Brookville built a 35-0 lead. McDaniel added a TD pass to Ethan Robey and finished 5-of-7 for 137 yards. Arjuan Webb ran for 74 yards and two TDs on 18 carries for Patrick Henry. Tashaun Webb caught four passes for 71 yards.
North Cross 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 6
North Cross;13;6;6;6;--;31
Nansemond-Suffolk;0;6;0;6;--;6
NC -- Thompson 38 pass from Connor Lange (Muse kick)
NC -- Lange 5 run (kick failed)
NC -- Cornett 27 pass from Lange (kick failed)
N-S -- Townsend 12 run (kick failed)
NC -- Johnson 8 run (kick blocked)
NC -- Johnson 12 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Connor Lange completed 12 of 22 passes for 195 yards and two TDs and the North Cross defense held George Pettaway to 52 yards on just six carries. Lange threw TD passes to Cross Thompson and Ashton Cornett. Kam Johnson ran for 90 yards and two TDs on 17 carries for the Raiders.
Bassett 42, Franklin County 25
Bassett;7;14;7;14;--;42
Franklin County;13;0;6;6;--;25
FC -- Lee 2 run (run failed)
Bass -- Hairston 5 run (Lopez kick)
FC -- Lee 92 kickoff return (Elliott kick)
Bass -- Hairston 16 run (Lopez kick)
Bass -- Hairston 2 run (Lopez kick)
Bass -- Leduc-Mattox 30 pass from Hairston (Lopez kick)
FC -- Pannell 20 pass from Foutz (run failed)
Bass -- Walker-Muse 42 run (Lopez kick)
Bass -- Walker-Muse 3 run (Lopez kick)
FC -- Foutz 2 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Ja'Ricious Hairston ran for 96 yards and three TDs on 14 carries and passed for 114 yards and one TD for Bassett. Simeon Walker-Muse ran 22 times for 199 yards, scoring on a 42-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 35-13 lead. Eli Foutz completed 14 of 23 passes for 187 yards and a TD for Franklin County. Foutz also ran for a TD.
Staunton River 48, William Campbell 16
William Campbell;8;8;0
Staunton River;14;14;7
SR -- Martin 2 run (Gibson kick)
WC -- R.Thompson 10 pass from M.Thompson (R.Thompson run)
SR -- Kelley 10 run (Gibson kick)
SR -- Martin 19 run (Gibson kick)
SR -- Overstreet 1 run (Gibson kick)
WC -- Graves 16 pass from M.Thompson (Graves run)
SR -- Powell 5 run (Gibson kick)
SR -- Powell 2 run (Gibson kick)
SR -- Martin 32 run (run failed)
Highlights: Jailin Marin ran for 119 yards and TDs of 19 and 32 yards on 11 carries, while Lucas Overstreet rushed for 103 yards and a TD on 11 attempts for Staunton River. Austin Powell added two TDs and 75 yards on 10 rushes. Montavious Thompson passed for 171 yards for William Campbell with TD throws to Russell Thompson and J.J. Graves.
Alleghany 43, Roanoke Catholic 6
Alleghany;20;8;7;8;--;43
Roanoke Catholic;0;6;0;0;--;6
All -- Garrett Via 6 run (Groves kick)
All -- H.Depriest 58 punt return (kick failed)
All -- D.Nicely 4 run (Groves kick)
RC -- Adams 6 run (run failed)
All -- H.Depriest 65 interception return (Via run)
All -- Garrett Via 38 run (Groves kick)
All -- Gavin Via 3 run (Howell pass from H.Depriest)
Highlights: Hunter Depriest returned a punt for a TD and had an interception return for another score as the Mountaineers won for the first time since 2019. Garrett Via ran for 87 yards and two TDs on five carries. Marquis Adams scored for Roanoke Catholic on a 6-yard run.
Rockbridge County 14, Parry McCluer 6
Rockbridge County;0;0;7;7;--;14
Parry McCluer;6;0;0;0;--;6
PM -- Snider 3 run (kick failed)
RC -- Turner Cook 10 pass from Jay (Looney kick)
RC -- Cook 15 pass from Jay (Looney kick)
Highlights: Miller Jay threw a pair of second-half TD passes to Turner Cook as Rockbridge County overcame a 6-0 halftime deficit. John Snider ran for 90 yards and a 3-yard TD and had a 36-yard pass reception for Parry McCluer.
Buffalo Gap 30, James River 7
Buffalo Gap;6;8;8;8;--;30
James River;7;0;0;0;--;7
JR -- Bailey 78 yard kickoff return (Voight kick)
BG -- B.Hildebrand 4 run (pass failed)
BG -- J.Hildebrand 2 run (Lowe run)
BG -- B.Hildebrand 57 run (Alphin run)
BG -- Alphin 4 run (Tinsley pass from Lowe)
Highlights: Bryce Hildebrand ran for 136 yards and two TDs on 11 carries for Buffalo Gap, which was playing its first game as a Class 1 school. Ben Bailey returned the opening kickoff for James River's only score. He also caught two passes for 63 yards. Knights QB Zeal Hammons was 5-for-10 passing for 83 yards.
Chilhowie 27, Marion 22
Marion;8;6;8;0;--;22
Chilhowie;8;0;7;12;--27
Chil -- Gilley 5 run (Martin run)
Mar -- Pruitt 5 pass from Osborne (Carroll run)
Mar -- Taylor 5 run (kick failed)
Chil -- Gilley 69 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
Mar -- Langston 36 pass from Osborne (Carroll pass from Osborne)
Chil -- Gilley 9 pass from Martin (kick blocked)
Chil -- Martin 5 run (kick blocked)
Highlights: D.J. Martin's 5-yard run with 2:11 to play capped a Chilhowie rally from a 22-15 deficit. Jonathan Gilley had 120 rushing yards, 106 receiving yards and three total TDs for the Warriors. Reid Osborne completed 12 of 22 passes for 155 yards and two TDs for Marion.
Narrows 26, Auburn 0
Narrows;12;6;8;0;--;26
Auburn;0;0;0;0;--;0
Narr -- Pruett 77 punt return (kick failed)
Narr -- Crigger 40 pass from M.McGlothlin (kick failed)
Narr -- Pruett 5 pass from A.McGlothlin (run failed)
Narr -- Crigger 80 kickoff return (Albert pass from M.McGlothlin)
Highlights: Kolier Pruett returned a punt for a TD, and Carson Crigger took the second-half kickoff back for another score. Pruett also caught a TD pass from Aidan McGlothlin, and Crigger had a TD reception from Matt McGlothlin. The Narrows defense intercepted four passes. Isaiah Keith ran 12 times for 49 yards for Auburn. John Keith added 40 yards on 12 carries.
Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 6
Rural Retreat;6;6;0;0;--;12
Fort Chiswell;0;7;0;0;--;6
RR -- Rouse 52 punt return (kick failed)
FC -- Dunford 20 pass from Edmonds (Petrunyak kick)
RR -- Atkinson 21 pass from Roberts (kick failed)
Highlights: Sophomore Caleb Roberts tossed a 21-yard TD pass to Kaiden Atkinson, and Rural Retreat's defense blanked Fort Chiswell in the second half. Carter Rouse returned a punt 52 yards for a score for the Indians, who got 58 rushing yards on 12 carries from Ely Blevins. Fort Chiswell took a 7-6 lead after a 20-yard TD pass from Larson Edmonds to Reed Dunford. Ezra Varney had 85 yards on 12 carries for Fort Chiswell.
Gretna 12, Jefferson Forest 9
Gretna;6;0;6;0;—;12
Jefferson Forest;0;6;3;0;—;9
Gret — Thompson 58 pass from Moon (pass failed)
JF — Boone 1 run (kick failed)
JF — FG Cameron McClendon 24
Gret — Roman 63 pass from Thompson (pass failed)
Highlights: Matthew Thompson's 63-yard pass to Matthew Roman in the third quarter held up as the winning score for Gretna. Thompson also caught a 58-yard TD pass from Haden Moon in the first quarter. Sophomore Joe Bell passed for 224 yards on 48 attempts for JF in Cavaliers' coach J.D. Crews' debut.
Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0
E.Montgomery;0;0;0;0;--;0
Holston;8;23;7;0;--;38
Hol – Ezzell 2 run (Ezzell run)
Hol – Quina 34 fumble return (Hall kick)
Hol – Ezzell 6 run (Hall kick)
Hol – Safety
Hol – Johnson 11 run (Hall kick)
Hol – Quina 7 run (Hall kick)
Highlights: Jordan Ezzell scored twice, while Gage Quina returned a fumble for a TD and rushed for a score for reigning Region 1D champion Holston, which piled up 274 yards on the ground in Chris Akers' debut as head coach. EastMont had 109 yards total offense.
Alleghany (N.C.) 10, Grayson County 7
Grayson County;7;0;0;0;--;7
Alleghany (N.C.);0;2;8;0;--;10
GC -- Cassell 83 kickoff return (Hernandez kick)
All -- Safety, Cassell downed in end zone
All -- Love 1 run (Andrews pass from May)
Highlights: Austin Love scored with 4:24 left in the third quarter to give Alleghany (1-1) the lead for good. Grayson County was held to 8 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Cassell returned the opening kickoff for a TD but was held to 14 rushing yards on nine carries. Love had 73 rushing yards for Alleghany.
Liberty 33, William Byrd 28
Liberty;13;7;6;7;--;33
William Byrd;0;7;7;14;--;28
Highlights: Tanner Stanley scored on runs of 36 and 50 yards for Liberty. Kentrell Evans and Emil Hurt also rushed for TDs for the Minutemen, who led 26-7 in the third quarter. Israel Hairston threw a pair of TD passes to Dominic Dulak and scored a rushing TD for Byrd.
E.C. Glass 41, Lord Botetourt 30
Highlights: George White threw six touchdown passes including four to Eli Wood as E.C. Glass built a 41-7 lead. White finished with 296 yards passing. Wood caught eight balls for 247 yards. Mosby Taeon rushed for 73 yards on 13 carries.
Liberty Christian 60, Magna Vista 14
Highlights: Dillon Stowers, Caleb Davidson and Caleb Sears each scored two TDs for LCA. Stowers also returned a fumble for a TD, while Sears scored on an interception return. Virginia commit Davis Lane passed for 158 yards and two scores. He also ran for a TD. Magna Vista got a 6-yard TD run by Rion Martin and a 51-yard TD pass from Martin to Tyler Johnson.