HS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Radford gives new coach impressive win in opener

Highlights: Gage Fleeman scored his third TD of the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run with 2:18 to play. He had runs of 19 and 20 yards earlier in the period as Giles wiped out a 21-7 deficit. Fleeman finished with 133 yards on 29 crries. Nathan Sheetz added 120 yards and a TD on nine attempts. Bryce Ferguson ran 10 times for 93 yards and two TDs for Blacksburg.