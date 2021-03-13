HS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Rice scores 5 TDs in Botetourt's win over Byrd

DALEVILLE — Hunter Rice scored his 15th touchdown of the season Friday night.

Already.

In just three games.

The Lord Botetourt senior ran for five scores and 255 yards on 19 carries as the Cavaliers improved to 3-0 with a 55-13 Blue Ridge District football victory over William Byrd.

Rice scored on runs of 66 and 35 yards in the first quarter and added TDs on runs of 23, 6 and 26. Rice also caught a 50-yard pass in the second quarter.

Sammy Peery tossed a 73-yard TD pass to Kyle Arnholt, Dylan Wade scored on a 4-yard run and Joey Isaacs returned a kickoff for a TD for the second time this season for the Cavaliers.

Dylan Hatfield threw two TD passes for Byrd.

William Byrd;0;0;6;7;—;13

Lord Botetourt;14;19;8;14;—;55

LB — Rice 66 run (Harvey kick)

LB — Rice 35 run (Harvey kick)

LB — Arnholt 73 pass from Peery (Harvey kick)

LB — Rice 23 run (kick failed)

LB — Rice 6 run (run failed)