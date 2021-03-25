HS ROUNDUP: Northside hands Byrd first volleyball loss; North Cross girls soccer tops VES

Sanii Nash'Fuell posted 10 kills and three blocks, while Kylee Draper had 24 assists, three aces and 16 digs Thursday night as Northside handed William Byrd its first volleyball loss of the season with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-11 win at home.
Samantha Johnson added five kills and 13 digs for the Vikings (4-4)
William Byrd (5-1) was led by Kasey McKee with two aces and two blocks, Mattie Andrews with eight kills and Trinity Hylton with seven assists and 12 digs.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County def. Fort Chiswell 25-13, 25-16, 25-19
INDEPENDENCE -- Hannah Halsey, Malorie Reeves and Kylie Pope all had eight kills as the Blue Devils swept the Pioneers to give head coach Charles Campbell his 200th career victory.
Kristen Brown and Sierra Pope each had 14 assists for Grayson.
Fort Chiswell was led by Sydney Underwood with five kills and four digs, Rileigh Dalton with seven kills and four digs, Katie Alderman with eight blocks, and Chloe Patton with three aces, two kills and seven assists.
Auburn def. George Wythe 25-9, 25-9, 25-17
WYTHEVILLE -- Maria Malavolti had five assists and four kills as the Maroons were swept by the unbeaten Eagles.
Jasmine Faulkner added five digs and two blocks for George Wythe.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County def. Lord Botetourt 25-14, 26-24, 25-17
ROCKY MOUNT -- Courtney Bryant registered 24 kills and six digs, and Lauren Stone dished out 31 assists and a pair of kills as the Eagles swept the Cavaliers.
Callie Altice added 10 kills and a block for Franklin County (6-1).
Annelise Wolfe led Lord Botetourt (5-4) with five kills, four digs and two aces; while Anna Dewease notched 17 digs and Sydney Whorley handed out 17 assists.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County def. Giles 25-11, 27-25, 25-21
FLOYD -- Kenzee Chaffin's 37 assists and 17 digs, and Jaycee Chaffin's 21 kills and 16 digs powered the Buffaloes as they handed the Spartans just their second loss of the year.
Olivia Hylton added 11 kills and four blocks for Floyd (4-3).
Giles (5-2) was led by Hannah Steele's 16 kills, Alyssa Pennington's 39 assists, Jillian Midkiff's 23 digs.
Glenvar def. Carroll County 25-14, 25-19, 25-17
Claire Griffith accumulated 13 kills, nine digs, four blocks and a pair of aces and Hannah Hylton added nine kills and 11 digs as the Highlanders remained unbeaten .
Caroline Craig dished out 43 assists to go with a pair of aces and 14 digs and Sydney Loder chimed in with eight kills and four blocks for Glenvar (7-0).
Carroll County (2-5) got 10 kills from Hannah Farmer, 13 assists from Natalie Harris and 10 digs and five kills from Lily Marshall.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry def. Cave Spring 25-22, 25-13, 25-14
Marella Hudson recorded 15 kills and 15 digs and Sallie Boxley added six kills and seven blocks as the Patriots swept the host Knights.
Skylar Askew chipped in 29 digs for Patrick Henry (5-5).
Gracie Walker led the Cave Spring (3-7) effort with four aces, five kills and seven digs while Allie Kolnok tallied 10 digs.
Hidden Valley def. Pulaski County 27-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22
DUBLIN -- Faith Mitchell tallied 18 kills, 24 assists and 15 digs, and Maddie Clouser added 13 kills and 18 digs as the Titans downed the Cougars.
Ashley Smith also had 10 kills for Hidden Valley (8-1).
Pulaski County (5-4) was paced by Haleigh Brown with 47 assists and 16 digs, Skylar Burton with 21 kills and two aces and Juliana Paine with eight kills and 33 digs.
Blacksburg def. Salem 25-11, 25-6, 25-21
Reese Redford recorded 15 digs and one ace, Kennedy Scales had 15 digs and two aces and four kills and Emma Johnson added 12 digs as the Spartans (1-7) fell to the Bruins (10-0).
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Spotswood 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
PENN LAIRD -- Jaydyn Clemmer garnered 16 kills and 23 digs, and Krissy Whitesell and McKenzie Burch had 15 and 18 assists respectively as the Wildcats remained unbeaten.
Grace Cauley chipped in four kills and two blocks and Nala Shearer notched 20 digs and two assists for Rockbridge County (9-0).
Spotswood (6-3) got nine kills from Gabby Atwell.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty def. Heritage 25-6, 25-13, 25-15
BEDFORD -- Jadyn Clark had 28 assists, and Katherine Thompson delivered nine kills to go with 11 digs as Liberty topped the Pioneers.
Aleaxis Conklin added seven kills and 10 digs for Liberty (3-5), while Emma Kimberlin had four kills and two blocks.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion def. Richlands 25-14, 25-17, 25-12
MARION -- Sophia Keheley had eight kills, Audrey Moss added six kills, Kaylee Poston posted 10 digs, and Chloe Campbell supplied 15 assists and three kills as the Scarlet Hurricanes (7-1) downed the Blue Tornadoes.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery def. Craig County 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 25-10
ELLISTON -- Elli Underwood knocked down 14 kills and seven aces, Morgan Bahnken had 10 kills and 12 digs, and Laken Smith added four kills as the Mustangs (7-2) gained a district win.
The Rockets (4-5) were led by Kaylee Stroop with 25 assists and four aces, Nicole Austin with 14 kills and three aces, and Autumn Hutchison with 15 kills and five blocks.
Narrows def. Bath County 25-23, 25-20, 25-13
HOT SPRINGS -- Halee Kast had eight kills and seven digs, while Emma Spencer six kills and two blocks to lift the Green Wave to a road win.
Kennah Spencer added five kills and six digs for Narrows (7-2), while Alyssa Bishop had five kills.
Bath (5-5) was led by Chelsey Lowry with nine assists and 10 digs, Emily Douglas with seven digs and six kills, and Cami Keyser with 18 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Cross 5, Virginia Episcopal 2
LYNCHBURG -- Adoria Sanders scored three goals, while Tanner Vogel and Sophia Brown had one apiece as the Raiders topped the Bishops.
Kylie Schaefer, Teea Hash and Dajah Garrison each had an assist for North Cross (2-0). Natalie Jensen turned away five shots in goal.