HS ROUNDUP: Northside volleyball hands Franklin County second loss

Sanii Nash'Fuell had seven kills and five blocks Wednesday night as Northside continued its strong late-season play with a 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 volleyball victory over Franklin County that did not count in the Blue Ridge District standings.
Kylee Draper added 20 assists and three digs for Northside (5-5), and Kendall Manning had 11 digs and three aces.
Courtney Bryant starred with 25 kills and 12 digs for Franklin County (6-2). Lauren Stone contributed 22 assists and one ace.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Waynesboro 25-6, 25-6, 25-7
WAYNESBORO -- Jaydyn Clemmer had 15 kills, 17 digs and one ace; and Kristy Whitesell added 18 assists and six kills as the Wildcats nailed down an undefeated regular season and another district title.
Aiyana Cooper added six kills and two blocks for Rockbridge (12-0), while Maddie Dahl had eight kills and three blocks.
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt def. James River 25-12, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19
BUCHANAN -- The Cavaliers won the Botetourt County battle as Parker Hudson had 15 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and two aces; and Annelise Wolfe added eight kills, 13 digs, and two blocks.
Sydney Whorley had 26 assists and five aces for Botetourt (7-4), while Anna Dewease had 41 digs and two aces.
Carroll County def. Galax 25-10, 25-13, 24-26, 25-12
GALAX -- Hannah Farmer delivered 14 kills and Natalie Harris had 17 assists and three aces to power the Cavaliers past the Maroon Tide.
Adrianna Salyer had 10 digs and Ashlee Vaughan hit eight aces for Carroll County.
Galax was led by Saige Leonard with five kills, two blocks, one ace and six digs; Mallie Edwards with 11 assists, four kills and four digs; and
Lindsay Elliott with four aces, three kills and seven digs.
BOYS LACROSSE
North Cross 15, Durham Academy (N.C.) 5
DURHAM, N.C. -- David Caldwell scored five goals and added four assists as the Raiders won a road game despite a driving rain.
Zane Ratliff added three goals and two assists for North Cross (6-1), while Geist Pollock had two goals and one assist. Hayden Burns saved seven saves in goal.
Austin Corbet had two goals and one assist for Durham Academy.