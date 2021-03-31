HS ROUNDUP: Northside volleyball hands Franklin County second loss

Sydney Whorley had 26 assists and five aces for Botetourt (7-4), while Anna Dewease had 41 digs and two aces.

Carroll County def. Galax 25-10, 25-13, 24-26, 25-12

GALAX -- Hannah Farmer delivered 14 kills and Natalie Harris had 17 assists and three aces to power the Cavaliers past the Maroon Tide.

Adrianna Salyer had 10 digs and Ashlee Vaughan hit eight aces for Carroll County.

Galax was led by Saige Leonard with five kills, two blocks, one ace and six digs; Mallie Edwards with 11 assists, four kills and four digs; and

Lindsay Elliott with four aces, three kills and seven digs.

BOYS LACROSSE

North Cross 15, Durham Academy (N.C.) 5

DURHAM, N.C. -- David Caldwell scored five goals and added four assists as the Raiders won a road game despite a driving rain.

Zane Ratliff added three goals and two assists for North Cross (6-1), while Geist Pollock had two goals and one assist. Hayden Burns saved seven saves in goal.

Austin Corbet had two goals and one assist for Durham Academy.