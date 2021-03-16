HS ROUNDUP: William Byrd edges Franklin County in 5 to remain unbeaten

Abby Hodges dished out 11 assists for Northside (2-3).

Staunton River (0-6) got five kills and three aces from Jaelynn Ferguson, 11 assists, three kills and an ace from Taylor Midkiff and 27 digs from Abigail Barlow in the loss.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Blacksburg def. Hidden Valley 25-17, 24-17, 25-14

Faith Mitchell recorded 11 assists and three blocks, Abby Crosser knocked down four kills and Maddie Clouser added eight digs as the Titans (4-1) fell to the undefeated Bruins (6-0).

Pulaski County def. Christiansburg 25-18, 25-20, 25-22

CHRISTIANSBURG -- Haleigh Brown posted 23 assists and three aces, Juliana Paine had nine kills and 16 digs and Madison Webb added six kills and 13 digs as the visiting Cougars (3-2) picked up a district win.

The Blue Demons (0-5) were led by Baylee Reasor with eight kills and 10 digs and Kaylee Sloss with six kills and two blocks.

Patrick Henry def. Salem 25-9, 25-9, 25-15

Grace Edwards registered seven kills and two aces and Reghan Dixon added five kills and four aces as the Patriots swept the host Spartans.