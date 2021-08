HS VOLLEYBALL: Auburn wins see-saw 3-2 battle against Glenvar

Allyson Martin and Madeline Lavergne combined for 39 kills and seven aces Monday night as visiting Auburn scored a 24-23, 21-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-10 nondistrict volleyball victory over Glenvar.

Martin had 24 kills, 17 digs, four aces and two blocks. Lavergne came up with 15 kills, nine digs, three aces and one block. Anna McGuire finished with 41 assists and 15 digs for Auburn (3-0),