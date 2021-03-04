HS VOLLEYBALL: Cave Spring scores comeback win at Salem in 5 sets

Alyssa Pennington dished out 48 assists and Kait Rice had 32 digs for Giles (2-0).

Jaycee Chaffin had 19 kills and 26 digs for Floyd County. Madi Ramey added 30 digs for the Buffaloes, while Kenzee Chaffin had 28 assists and 12 digs.

Glenvar def. Carroll County 25-20, 26-24, 25-17

HILLSVILLE — Caroline Craig had 40 assists and four aces to lead the Highlanders to a sweep of the Cavaliers.

Claire Griffith added 14 kills and three aces, while Hannah Hylton had 13 digs, seven kills and five aces for Glenvar (2-0).

Madison Stockner registered seven kills and Hannah Farmer added six kills for the Cavaliers. Kalee Bunn dished out 10 assists to go with three aces and three kills for Carroll County (0-1).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn def. Grayson County 25-18, 25-17, 25-15

Allyson Martin posted 12 kills and six aces, Anna McGuire had 21 assists and 11 digs and Ava Weseloh added five kills to lead the Eagles (2-0) to a straight-sets win.