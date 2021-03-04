HS VOLLEYBALL: Cave Spring scores comeback win at Salem in five sets

Katie Carroll's 32 assists, four aces and 11 digs powered visiting Cave Spring to a 19-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 15-13 River Ridge District victory Thursday night over Salem.
It was the first career win for Knights coach Josh James.
Gracie Walker had 12 kills and eight digs for Cave Spring (1-1), while Alenna Williamson added 11 kills including the game-winner. Allie Kolnok supplied 22 digs, and Georgia Enyart had four blocks
Reese Redford had 37 digs and four aces, Kennedy Scales 22 digs and seven kills, Madie Loyd 15 assists and 10 kills and Ella Walker added nine blocks and four aces for the Spartans (0-1).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg def. Pulaski County 25-18, 25-7, 25-19
DUBLIN -- Skylar Burton recorded eight kills and Haleigh Brown notched 19 assists for the Cougars, who fell in straight sets to the Bruins.
Juliana Payne tallied four kills and 11 digs for Pulaski County (1-1).
Patrick Henry def. Christiansburg 25-13, 25-15, 25-16
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Marella Hudson had six kills, four aces and nine digs, Grayce Edwards posted 18 assists, three kills and one block and Reghan Dixon added 10 kills and five aces as the Patriots (1-1) gained their first win of the season.
Kaylee Sloss knocked down six kills, Kyleigh Phillips dished out 10 assists, and Baylee Reasor added five kills for the Blue Demons (0-2).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County def. Northside 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Courtney Bryant had 18 kills and four aces, Callie Altice knocked down 12 kills Thursday night as the Eagles topped the Vikings.
Lauren Stone added 28 assists and 11 digs for Franklin County.
Northside, in its season opener, was led by Makayla Newman with eight kills, three aces and 14 digs, and Audrey Thomas with 17 assists.
Lord Botetourt def. Staunton River 25-14, 25-12, 25-18
MONETA -- Annelise Wolfe knocked down four aces and nine kills, Rylee White had 22 assists and six digs and Anna Dewease added 14 digs as the Cavaliers (1-1) shut out the Golden Eagles.
Staunton River (0-2) was led by Taylor Midkiff with eight assists and two kills, Taylor Hawkins with six kills and Abbey Barlow with 12 digs.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Giles def. Floyd County 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13
PEARISBURG -- Emma Claytor registered 22 kills and Hannah Steele chipped in 21 kills as the Spartans dumped the Buffaloes in four sets.
Alyssa Pennington dished out 48 assists and Kait Rice had 32 digs for Giles (2-0).
Jaycee Chaffin had 19 kills and 26 digs for Floyd County. Madi Ramey added 30 digs for the Buffaloes, while Kenzee Chaffin had 28 assists and 12 digs.
Glenvar def. Carroll County 25-20, 26-24, 25-17
HILLSVILLE -- Caroline Craig had 40 assists and four aces to lead the Highlanders to a sweep of the Cavaliers.
Claire Griffith added 14 kills and three aces, while Hannah Hylton had 13 digs, seven kills and five aces for Glenvar (2-0).
Madison Stockner registered seven kills and Anna Farmer added six kills for the Cavaliers. Kalee Bunn dished out 10 assists to go with three aces and three kills for Carroll County (0-1).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn def. Grayson County 25-18, 25-17, 25-15
Allyson Martin posted 12 kills and six aces, Anna McGuire had 21 assists and 11 digs and Ava Weseloh added five kills to lead the Eagles (2-0) to a straight-sets win.
The Blue Devils (1-1) were paced by Kylie Pope with nine kills and eight blocks, Kristen Brown with six aces, four kills and 10 digs and Malorie Reeves with 12 digs.
Bland County def. Fort Chiswell 25-13, 26-24, 25-16
ROCKY GAP -- Emma Townley had 13 assists, seven digs and four aces and McKenzie Tindall added six kills, four digs and four aces as the Bears (1-1) topped the Pioneers (0-2) in straight sets.
Galax def. George Wythe 25-16, 25-23, 25-27, 25-16
GALAX -- Saige Leonard led the way with 20 kills and three aces and Mallie Edwards dished out 46 assists as the Maroon Tide topped the Maroons in four sets.
Peyton Edwards added 12 kills and three aces and Carly Sturgill chipped in 12 kills, two aces and two blocks for Galax (1-1).
George Wythe (2-1) was paced by Meleah Kirtner with 11 kills and seven blocks, Maria Malavolti with six kills and eight assists and McKenzie Tate with six kills.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Fort Defiance 25-11, 25-20, 25-7
LEXINGTON -- Jayden Clemmer recorded 19 kills, 26 digs and two aces, and Krissy Whitesell had 12 assists and nine kills as the Wildcats (2-0) remained unbeaten with a straight-sets win over the Indians (0-2).
McKenzie Burch posted 17 assists and two aces and McKenzie Hines added eight digs and two aces for Rockbridge.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows def. Parry McCluer 25-4, 25-10, 25-17
NARROWS -- Halee Kast had 17 assists and eight kills, Kennah Spencer posted seven kills and six aces, and Emma Spencer added five kills and two blocks as the Green Wave (2-0) remained unbeaten with a straight-set win over the Fighting Blues (0-2).
Craig County def. Covington 26-24, 28-26, 22-25, 25-21
NEW CASTLE -- Autumn Hutchison had 12 kills, six aces and five blocks to lift the Rockets past the Cougars.
Nicole Austin added 12 kills and five aces, while Kaylee Stroop had 28 assists. Aubrey Brown had 14 kills and 22 assists for Covington (1-2), while Cristi Persinger had 12 kills and six digs, and Kinley Sparks added eight kills and 11 digs.
Eastern Montgomery def. Bath County, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19
HOT SPRINGS -- Elli Underwood tallied 13 kills and Lili Underwood handed out 31 assists as the Mustangs swept the host Chargers.
Morgan Bahnken recorded five aces and 15 digs and Maddie Boone chimed in with 14 digs for Eastern Montgomery (3-0).
Bath County (1-2) was paced by Emily Douglas with six kills and Mac Fridley with 10 digs.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett def. George Washington 25-6, 25-7, 25-11
DANVILLE -- Allie Laine put down 11 kills and Sydney Martin dished out 10 assists as the Bengals swept the host Eagles.
Makayla Rumley served up eight aces to go with five kills for Bassett (1-0).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie def. Holston 24-26, 27-25, 25-11, 25-18
CHILHOWIE -- Mary Beth Boardwine racked up 16 kills and five blocks, and Caitlin Pierce added nine kills and 15 digs as the Warriors downed the Cavaliers in four sets.
Josie Sheets dished out 18 assists to go with seven kills and five aces for Chilhowie (2-0). Holston (1-2) was led by Felicity Bonilla with four kills and 27 assists and Taylor Cornett with 20 digs.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Brookville def. Liberty 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 25-15
BEDFORD -- Katherine Thompson knocked down nine kills, Chassity Alphin scooped 25 digs, Maddie Collins posted eight kills and 12 assists and Jayden Clark added 12 assists as Liberty (1-1) fell to Brookville in a district matchup.
