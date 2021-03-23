HS VOLLEYBALL: Clemmer, Whitesell power unbeaten Rockbridge to sweep

LEXINGTON -- Jaydyn Clemmer recorded 18 kills and 19 digs Tuesday night, and Krissy Whitesell had 24 assists, five kills and four aces to lead Rockbridge County to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 Valley District victory over Waynesboro.
Maddie Dahl posted seven kills, three blocks and seven digs, and Grace Cauley added three aces and two kills for the Wildcats (8-0).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County def. Northside 25-19, 25-19, 25-19
ROCKY MOUNT -- Courtney Bryant tallied 20 kills, two aces and 17 digs and senior Lauren Stone added five kills, two aces and 22 assists as the Eagles swept the visiting Vikings on Senior Night.
Emma Chaudet also notched 21 digs for Franklin County (5-1).
Northside (3-4) was led by Makayla Newman with three kills, two aces and 12 digs and Kylee Draper with four kills, eight assists and 10 digs.
Lord Botetourt def. Staunton River 25-6, 25-12, 25-14
DALEVILLE -- Annelise Wolfe served up 15 aces and eight kills and Nora Spickard added seven kills and nine digs as the Cavaliers swept the Golden Eagles.
Anna Dewease chipped in 11 digs for Lord Botetourt (4-3).
Staunton River (0-8) got three kills and two blocks from Gracie Whitaker, six assists, two kills and an ace from Taylor Midkiff and 25 digs from Abby Barlow.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring def. Salem 20-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-21
Gracie Walker posted eight aces, 10 kills and 11 digs, Alexa Maronic had seven aces, and five kills, Georgia Enyart knocked down 10 kills and Alenna Williamson added nine kills and four digs as the Knights (3-6) downed the Spartans (1-6).
Salem was led by Reese Redford with 23 digs and two aces, Ella Walker with four blocks, and Emma Johnson with 12 digs and one ace.
Patrick Henry def. Christiansburg 25-14, 25-11, 22-25, 25-13
Marella Hudson registered 10 kills and 12 digs and Grayce Edwards added nine kills, five aces and 20 assists as the Patriots stopped the Blue Demons in four sets.
Reghan Dixon chipped in seven kills and 10 blocks for Patrick Henry (4-5).
Christiansburg (0-8) got seven kills apiece from Cristen Semones, Baylee Reasor and Braelynn Williams. Semones also contributed eight digs, Reasor served up four aces and Braelynn Williams recorded three blocks for the Demons.
Blacksburg def. Pulaski County 25-22, 25-8, 25-12
BLACKSBURG -- Hayleigh Brown had 17 assists, nine digs and two aces, Skylar Burton knocked down seven kills and Madison Webb recorded 15 digs as the Cougars (5-3) fell to the Bruins (9-0).
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion def. Graham 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
BLUEFIELD -- Ella Moss posted seven kills and three blocks and Chloe Campbell added seven digs and 12 assists as the Scarlet Hurricanes (4-1) bested Graham in straight sets.
Marion also got six kills and one block from Audrey Moss and five kills from Sophia Keheley.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn def. Grayson County 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
RINER -- Allyson Martin recorded 22 kills, five blocks and six digs and Anna McGuire served up five aces and 35 assists as the Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Blue Devils.
Sara Nichols led the Auburn (9-0) defensive effort with 17 digs.
Grayson County (4-3) was paced by Malory Reeves with eight kills and eight digs, Sierra Pope with 12 assists and an ace and Hannah Halsey with six kills and seven digs.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows def. Covington 27-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21
NARROWS -- Emma Spencer knocked down 11 kills, Alyssa Bishop added eight kills, Halee Kast posted 16 assists, five kills and 24 digs and Mya Robertson added seven kills to lead the Green Wave (6-2) to a big Pioneer District win.
The Cougars (6-3) were led by Ariel Barber with 12 kills and two blocks, Mackenzie Carter with 42 digs, Aubrey Brown with nine kills and 20 assists and Madison Bennett with three aces and 16 assists.
Craig County sweeps Highland
NEW CASTLE -- The Rockets (4-4) picked up a pair of wins over the Rams by the scores of 25-14,22-25, 15-9 in the opener and 25-20, 25-18 in the nightcap.
For the day, Craig County was led by Kaylee Stroop with 25 assists, nine aces and six kills, Nicole Austin with 14 kills and seven aces and Autumn Hutchison with 15 kills and five aces.
Highland (0-6) got nine kills from Rieley Warf and four kills from Laura Wars.
Bath County def. Parry McCluer 25-8, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14
HOT SPRINGS -- Emily Douglas tallied 16 kills and five aces and Chelsey Lowry dished out 30 assists to go with five aces as the Chargers took down the Fighting Blues (0-8) in four sets.