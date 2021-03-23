HS VOLLEYBALL: Clemmer, Whitesell power unbeaten Rockbridge to sweep

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows def. Covington 27-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21

NARROWS -- Emma Spencer knocked down 11 kills, Alyssa Bishop added eight kills, Halee Kast posted 16 assists, five kills and 24 digs and Mya Robertson added seven kills to lead the Green Wave (6-2) to a big Pioneer District win.

The Cougars (6-3) were led by Ariel Barber with 12 kills and two blocks, Mackenzie Carter with 42 digs, Aubrey Brown with nine kills and 20 assists and Madison Bennett with three aces and 16 assists.

Craig County sweeps Highland

NEW CASTLE -- The Rockets (4-4) picked up a pair of wins over the Rams by the scores of 25-14,22-25, 15-9 in the opener and 25-20, 25-18 in the nightcap.

For the day, Craig County was led by Kaylee Stroop with 25 assists, nine aces and six kills, Nicole Austin with 14 kills and seven aces and Autumn Hutchison with 15 kills and five aces.

Highland (0-6) got nine kills from Rieley Warf and four kills from Laura Wars.

Bath County def. Parry McCluer 25-8, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14