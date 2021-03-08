HS VOLLEYBALL: Davenport, Mitchell power Hidden Valley past Pulaski County

Cam Davenport had 15 kills, three aces and seven digs, and Faith Mitchell posted 20 assists and six aces Monday night as Hidden Valley took a 25-12, 25-17, 25-18 River Ridge District volleyball victory over Pulaski County.
Maddie Clouser added eight digs and two aces for Hidden Valley (2-0).
Pulaski County (1-2) was led by Skylar Burton with 11 kills, Haleigh Brown with 19 assists and two aces and Julianna Paine with 13 digs.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry def. Cave Spring 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13
Marella Hudson recorded 14 kills and served up three aces and Reghan Dixon added eight kills, four aces and four blocks as the Patriots took down the Knights in four sets.
Olivia Reichardt chipped in three kills and three blocks for Patrick Henry (2-1).
Blacksburg def. Salem 25-9, 25-15, 25-11
BLACKSBURG -- Kai Bowen notched seven kills and two blocks and Madie Loyd recorded eight assists and two blocks as the Spartans fell to the host Bruins in straight sets.
Kennedy Scales added four kills and 12 digs for Salem (0-2).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Giles def. Carroll County 25-14, 25-9, 25-16
PEARISBURG -- Emma Claytor registered 12 kills and Alyssa Pennington dished out 26 assists in the Spartans' straight-set victory over the Cavaliers.
Hannah Steele chipped in seven kills for Giles (3-0).
Carroll County (0-2) was led by Madison Stockner with four kills, Natalie Harris with eight assists and Adrianna Salyer with 11 digs.
Floyd County def. Alleghany 25-8, 25-19, 25-13
FLOYD -- Olivia Hylton notched nine kills and four blocks and Kenzee Chaffin handed out 32 assists as the Buffaloes downed the Mountaineers (0-3) in straight sets.
Maria Garcia also had 10 kills for Floyd County (1-1).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington def. Narrows 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24
COVINGTON -- Cristi Persinger knocked down 12 kills, Aubrey Brown posted 12 kills, 18 assists and 12 digs and MacKenzie Carter added 27 digs and three aces as the Cougars (2-2) handed the Green Wave their first loss of the season.
Narrows (2-1) was paced by Halee Kast with 17 kills and 16 digs, Emma Spencer with six kills and Cristin Blaker with 11 assists and 10 digs.
Bath County def. Parry McCluer 13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 28-26, 16-14
BUENA VISTA -- Lindsay Oliver recorded 12 kills, Kalyn Harmon 10 kills and Chelsey Lowry posted 16 assists and four aces as the Chargers (2-2) came back from down two sets to pull out the road win over the Fighting Blues (0-3).
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Harrisonburg 25-9, 25-17, 25-9
LEXINGTON -- Jaydyn Clemmer put down 13 kills and Sophie Vaught added 12 kills and two blocks as the Wildcats swept the visiting Blue Streaks.
Nala Shearer served up four aces and Krissy Whitesell tallied nine kills, three aces and 16 assists for Rockbridge County (3-0).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett def. Halifax County 25-17, 25-16, 25-13
SOUTH BOSTON -- Allie Laine had 18 kills, seven blocks and 12 service points as the Bengals won on the road.
Annie Laine added 11 kills and three blocks, while Sydney Martin supplied 32 assists and Zoie Pace had 15 digs.