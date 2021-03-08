HS VOLLEYBALL: Davenport, Mitchell power Hidden Valley past Pulaski County

Cam Davenport had 15 kills, three aces and seven digs, and Faith Mitchell posted 20 assists and six aces Monday night as Hidden Valley took a 25-12, 25-17, 25-18 River Ridge District volleyball victory over Pulaski County.

Maddie Clouser added eight digs and two aces for Hidden Valley (2-0).

Pulaski County (1-2) was led by Skylar Burton with 11 kills, Haleigh Brown with 19 assists and two aces and Julianna Paine with 13 digs.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Patrick Henry def. Cave Spring 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13

Marella Hudson recorded 14 kills and served up three aces and Reghan Dixon added eight kills, four aces and four blocks as the Patriots took down the Knights in four sets.

Olivia Reichardt chipped in three kills and three blocks for Patrick Henry (2-1).

Blacksburg def. Salem 25-9, 25-15, 25-11

BLACKSBURG -- Kai Bowen notched seven kills and two blocks and Madie Loyd recorded eight assists and two blocks as the Spartans fell to the host Bruins in straight sets.

Kennedy Scales added four kills and 12 digs for Salem (0-2).