HS Volleyball: Davenport slams 34 kills as Hidden Valley tops Patrick Henry in 5

Aiyanna Cooper notched five kills and four blocks and Nala Shearer added seven digs and two aces for Rockbridge County (5-0).

Allison Bryan had 10 assists for Broadway in the loss.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn def. Galax 25-11, 25-17, 25-12

RINER -- Allyson Martin knocked down 20 kills and six aces, Anna McGuire dished out 25 assists and Sara Nichols added eight digs and seven aces as the Eagles (4-0) knocked off the Maroon Tide (2-2) in straight sets to remain unbeaten.

Grayson County def. Bland County 17-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14.

INDEPENDENCE -- Kylie Pope recorded 14 kills, six blocks and four aces and Kristen Brown dished out 15 assists as the Blue Devils downed the Bears in four sets on Senior Night.

Hannah Halsey added nine kills and five aces and Sierra Pope registered 13 assists for Grayson County (3-1).

Bland County (1-3) was paced by Emma Townley with 16 assists, Chloe Dillow with four kills and 16 digs and McKenzie Tindall with six kills, two aces and 24 digs.

George Wythe def. Fort Chiswell 25-17, 25-22, 25-12