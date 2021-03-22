HS VOLLEYBALL: Fort Chiswell wins first match of season with 5-set victory over Rural Retreat

MAX MEADOWS -- Jada Martin posted four aces, eight kills and 11 digs Monday night as Fort Chiswell rallied to win its first match of the season with a 17-25, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 15-7 volleyball victory over Rural Retreat.
Sydney Underwood had three aces, four kills and seven digs, Kelsey Davis recorded two aces, 12 assists and four digs and Kenleigh Kilgore added four aces and 11 digs for the Pioneers (1-7).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside def. Staunton River 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
MONETA -- Kylee Draper had four kills, five aces, 14 assists and 14 digs as the Vikings topped the Golden Eagles.
Makayla Newman added six kills and nine digs for Northside (3-3), while Sanii Nash-Fuell had four blocks and four kills.
Staunton River (0-7) was led by Taylor Midkiff with 12 assists, and four aces, Jaelynn Ferguson with eight kills and one block, and Abby Barlow with 25 digs.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Hidden Valley def. Christiansburg 25-17, 25-18, 25-18
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Faith Mitchell racked up 11 kills, 10 assists and seven digs and Ashley Smith added nine kills and two aces as the Titans swept the Blue Demons.
Abby Crosser also contributed five kills, two blocks and four aces for Hidden Valley (7-1).
Christiansburg (0-7) got seven kills from Baylee Reasor, five kills from Braelynn Williams, and seven digs from Abby Peyton.
Pulaski County def. Cave Spring 25-20, 25-18, 25-23
DUBLIN -- Haleigh Brown posted 35 assists and seven kills, Skylar Burton had 18 kills and eight digs and Molly Cox added 25 digs as the Cougars (5-2) shut out the Knights.
Cave Spring (2-6) was led by Katie Carroll with 10 digs, four kills and 20 assists, Allie Kolnok with 16 digs and Gracie Walker with nine kills and five digs.
Blacksburg def. Patrick Henry 25-18, 25-10, 25-27, 25-12
Grayce Edwards 10 had kills and Skylar Askew contributed 20 digs as the Patriots came up short in a home loss to the Bruins.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington def. Craig County 25-19, 25-21, 25-9
COVINGTON -- Cristi Persinger knocked down 11 kills, Aubrey Brown recorded nine kills, 18 assists and six aces, and Kinley Spinks added six kills to lead the Cougars (6-2) to a win.
The Rockets (2-4) were led by Kaylee Stroop with six kills and five assists, and Autumn Hutchinson with three kills.
Eastern Montgomery def. Bath County 25-13, 25-9, 26-24
ELLISTON -- Elli Underwood had eight kills and 16 digs, Morgan Bahnken posted five kills and 12 digs and Laken Smith added five aces and six digs as the Mustangs (6-2) picked up a straight-sets district win.
EastMont also got eight kills from Abigail Felty and 30 assists from Lilly Underwood.
The Chargers (5-4) were paced by Chelsey Lowry with 17 assists and seven digs, Emily Douglas with eight kills and seven digs and Lindsay Oliver with seven kills.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County def. Carroll County 25-21, 19-25, 25-27, 25-13, 15-11
HILLSVILLE -- Jaycee Chaffin put down 20 kills and 19 digs and Kenzee Hylton dished out 42 assists as the Buffaloes rallied from down a set to topple the Cavaliers (2-4).
Olivia Hylton also had 16 kills and six blocks for Floyd County (3-3) in the win.
NONDISTRICT
Auburn def. Tazewell 25-6, 25-12, 25-4
TAZEWELL -- Allyson Martin had 13 kills, three aces and two blocks as the Eagles made the long trip to Tazewell County worth it with a win.