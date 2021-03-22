HS VOLLEYBALL: Fort Chiswell wins first match of season with 5-set victory over Rural Retreat

Abby Crosser also contributed five kills, two blocks and four aces for Hidden Valley (7-1).

Christiansburg (0-7) got seven kills from Baylee Reasor, five kills from Braelynn Williams, and seven digs from Abby Peyton.

Pulaski County def. Cave Spring 25-20, 25-18, 25-23

DUBLIN -- Haleigh Brown posted 35 assists and seven kills, Skylar Burton had 18 kills and eight digs and Molly Cox added 25 digs as the Cougars (5-2) shut out the Knights.

Cave Spring (2-6) was led by Katie Carroll with 10 digs, four kills and 20 assists, Allie Kolnok with 16 digs and Gracie Walker with nine kills and five digs.

Blacksburg def. Patrick Henry 25-18, 25-10, 25-27, 25-12

Grayce Edwards 10 had kills and Skylar Askew contributed 20 digs as the Patriots came up short in a home loss to the Bruins.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Covington def. Craig County 25-19, 25-21, 25-9

COVINGTON -- Cristi Persinger knocked down 11 kills, Aubrey Brown recorded nine kills, 18 assists and six aces, and Kinley Spinks added six kills to lead the Cougars (6-2) to a win.