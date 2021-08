HS VOLLEYBALL: Glenvar opens season with victory at Giles

PEARISBURG -- Bailey Conner and Hannah Hylton had 10 kills apiece and combined for 20 digs Thursday night as Glenvar opened its 2021 volleyball season with a 24-10, 25-6, 25-17 nondistrict victory over reigning Class 2 state champion Giles.

Cara Butler supplied 26 assists and four aces for the Highlanders.

Kaitlyn Steele had 21 assists for Giles (1-2). Odessa Farrier came up with 16 digs, while Jordan Lucas added 12.

Glenvar;25;25;25

Giles;20;6;17

Statistics

Glenvar: Butler 4 aces, 26 assists, B.Conner 10 kills, 11 digs, Hylton 10 kills, 9 digs.

Giles: Steele 21 assists, Farrier 16 digs, Lucas 12 digs.

Records: Glenvar 1-0, Giles 1-2.

Hidden Valley 3, Northside 0

Northside;10;14;18;

Hidden Valley;25;25;25

Statistics

Hidden Valley: Cam Davenport 16 kills 8 digs, Caleigh Ponn 12 kills, 8 aces, 8 digs, Faith Mitchell 20 assists, 6 aces.