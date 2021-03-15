HS VOLLEYBALL: Glenvar tops Giles in Three Rivers District showdown

Claire Griffith tallied 14 kills and four blocks and Caroline Craig dished out 34 assists as Glenvar swept Giles 25-22, 26-24, 25-20 Monday night in an early-season battle of volleyball unbeatens in the Three Rivers District.

Rhyan Harris had eight blocks and Cara Butler served up six aces that helped Glenvar (5-0) go on several multi-point runs during the match.

Giles (4-1) was led by Emma Claytor with 12 kills, Alyssa Pennington with 32 assists and Jillian Midkiff with 29 digs.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Northside def. Staunton River 25-5, 25-19, 25-16

MONETA -- Abigail Hodges dished out 22 assists, Makayla Newman had 10 digs, two aces and eight kills, and Samantha Johnson added nine kills as the Vikings (1-3) took down the Golden Eagles in straight sets for their first win.

Staunton River (0-4) got two aces and four assists from Taylor Midkiff, three kills from Nikkolette Paxton and seven digs from Abby Barlow.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Blacksburg def. Cave Spring 25-18, 25-15, 25-7