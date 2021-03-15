HS VOLLEYBALL: Glenvar tops Giles in Three Rivers District showdown

Claire Griffith tallied 14 kills and four blocks and Caroline Craig dished out 34 assists as Glenvar swept Giles 25-22, 26-24, 25-20 Monday night in an early-season battle of volleyball unbeatens in the Three Rivers District.
Rhyan Harris had eight blocks and Cara Butler served up six aces that helped Glenvar (5-0) go on several multi-point runs during the match.
Giles (4-1) was led by Emma Claytor with 12 kills, Alyssa Pennington with 32 assists and Jillian Midkiff with 29 digs.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside def. Staunton River 25-5, 25-19, 25-16
MONETA -- Abigail Hodges dished out 22 assists, Makayla Newman had 10 digs, two aces and eight kills, and Samantha Johnson added nine kills as the Vikings (1-3) took down the Golden Eagles in straight sets for their first win.
Staunton River (0-4) got two aces and four assists from Taylor Midkiff, three kills from Nikkolette Paxton and seven digs from Abby Barlow.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg def. Cave Spring 25-18, 25-15, 25-7
BLACKSBURG -- Katie Carroll notched three blocks, five assists and six digs and Blair Emery recorded eight digs in the Knights' (2-4) straight-set loss at undefeated Blacksburg
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford def. Floyd County 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-13
RADFORD -- Kara Armentrout put down 17 kills to go with 13 digs and Hollybrook Cline dished out 40 assists as the Bobcats (3-2) turned away the Buffaloes (2-3) in four sets.
Floyd County was paced by Jaycee Chaffin with 17 kills and 14 digs, Kenzee Chaffin with 28 assists, four aces and 11 digs, and Madi Raimey with 27 digs and three aces.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington def. Parry McCluer 25-18, 26-24, 25-15
BUENA VISTA -- Mackenzie Carter posted 25 kills, Cristi Persinger added nine kills and Aubrey Brown dished out 20 assists in a road win for the Cougars' (3-2).
The Fighting Blues (0-5) were led by Sydney Cullen with five aces, three kills and 12 assists, Kennedy Burton with seven kills and two aces and Sydney Taylor with five kills and seven digs.
NONDISTRICT
Auburn def. Tazewell 25-6, 25-9, 25-7
RINER -- Sara Nichols recorded 14 aces and four digs, Allyson Martin posted two aces and 10 kills, Avery Zuckerwar knocked down six kills and Anna McGuire added six aces and 17 assists as the Eagles (5-0) took down the Bulldogs in straight sets to remain unbeaten.
Carroll County def. Galax 25-23, 25-8, 25-13
GALAX -- Hannah Farmer tallied 11 kills and Natalie Harris served up a pair of aces to go with 21 assists as the Cavaliers swept the host Maroon Tide.
Adrianna Salyer added 10 digs and two aces for Carroll County (2-2).
Carly Sturgill led Galax (2-3) with four kills, Saige Leonard notched three kills, and Mallie Edwards chipped in nine assists, six digs and an ace.